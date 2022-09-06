White House announces new COVID-19 booster against omicron variant
White House officials announced the roll-out of a new COVID-19 booster that's supposed to combat the omicron variant.
In response to a question from Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan about how vaccines will keep up with potentially changing COVID-19 variants, White House COVID-19 response team members Dr. Ashish Jha and Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the updated vaccine to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants should provide protection for most Americans for a year.
The first major upgrade to the COVID-19 vaccine targets omicron subvariants, which account for 99% of all new cases.
Top White House health officials indicated Tuesday that the public is likely to need annual COVID-19 booster shots, making this year’s updated booster similar to an annual flu shot. “It is becoming increasingly clear that, looking forward with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a…
The new Omicron-boosters are here but we should rethink the interval period to maximize their effectiveness
