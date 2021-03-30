White House announces new initiatives to address anti-Asian violence

Lauren Egan
·1 min read
WASHINGTON — The White House announced Tuesday new initiatives to address anti-Asian violence amid fresh attention to the rise of attacks against Asian Americans after a shooting earlier this month in Atlanta left six women of Asian descent dead.

President Joe Biden will reinstate and expand the scope of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the White House said. The Department of Health and Human Services will also provide $49.5 million to programs helping AAPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and the National Science Foundation will spend $33 million to study bias and xenophobia.

The Department of Justice will also establish a cross-agency initiative to respond to anti-Asian violence that will include an online tool to better study and share data on national hate crimes statistics and new trainings for state and local law enforcement to help promote accurate reporting of hate crimes.

As part of his Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force, Biden will establish a committee aimed at addressing xenophobia against Asian Americans, the White House said.

Biden has faced pressure from Asian American members of Congress and activist groups to do more to address anti-Asian attacks and to elevate more Asian Americans in his administration, especially as the community has experienced a sharp increase in attacks after a pandemic that originated in Asia.

Biden has spoken out against the increase in violence, saying in his first prime-time speech earlier this month that Asian Americans have been "harassed, blamed and scapegoated" and said that the violence was "wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."

