The White House is apparently overrun with flies

The White House is abuzz, and not just with political gossip.

In a recent call with President Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond, former Trump adviser Jared Kushner offered not only job advice, but also his condolences regarding the White House fly problem, sources told Politico.

"Yeah man, they're like bats," Kushner said to Richmond in what Politico called a rare "point of agreement" between the two officials. "Good luck," Kushner added.

The White House's bug issue is reportedly ongoing, extending back through the Trump presidency to at least the Obama administration, per Politico. Former National Security spokesman under President Barack Obama Tommy Vietor said, "We had bug zappers going 24/7."

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster
UFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't American
Martha Stewart slams 'fake news' that she has 16 peacocks: 'I actually have 21'

  • Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said they believed they were "close to an agreement" in talks concerning the scope of the subpoenas and a process for resolving privacy concerns.

  • Post-menopausal women report periods coming back after having coronavirus vaccine

    Some post-menopausal women are suffering unexpected periods after receiving a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, scientists say. Researchers are investigating the reports to see if the disruption to the menstrual cycle is caused by the jabs. No proof has yet been found linking the inoculations to the unusual reproductive symptoms, but a growing body of anecdotal evidence has led scientists to begin probing the reports. Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, said earlier this month that the symptom-tracker app ZOE was monitoring reports of period-related side-effects. “At the moment there are just a few hundred of these, which given that we have over about 6,000 women who have been reporting, is a small number,” he said. “But we are taking it seriously and we are going to start asking more questions in the report.” More data was needed in order to determine if the link was real or “just a statistical quirk”, he said. Dr Kate Clancy, a medical anthropologist at the University of Illinois, wrote on Twitter about her own experience of unusually heavy blood flow after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

  • U.S. Supreme Court limits police power to enter homes with no warrant

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to make it easier for police to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety, throwing out a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Rhode Island man after officers entered his home and confiscated his guns. The 9-0 ruling directed the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Edward Caniglia's lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife. Lower courts had ruled that police in the Rhode Island city of Cranston did not violate the Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

  • Man Arrested for Physically, Sexually Assaulting Asian Woman in San José

    The San José Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for following an Asian woman to her apartment building, where he later physically and sexually assaulted her. What happened: Authorities responded to a call of sexual assault on the 300 block of South First Street at around 2:45 a.m. on May 8, the SJPD reported. Investigators discovered the victim was followed by a man, later identified as Cristobal Fuentes-Melara, to her apartment.

  • Car Strikes Elderly Vietnamese Family of Five, Kills One in Florida

    A Vietnamese American family in St. Pete Beach, Fla., lost one member after a car plowed into them last Thursday night. Hit-and-run: The family was crossing the street in the 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard when a red Nissan Juke hit them and took off. The SUV, which exited the public beach parking lot, struck all five people at approximately 8:45 p.m., Pinellas County police said.

  • They Spilled the Royal Tea. Now, Palace Aides Reportedly Want Harry and Meghan to Drop Their Royal Titles

    Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they can live—and thrive—outside of the British monarchy, becoming increasingly vocal about the royal family’s fault lines as they enjoy their newfound independence and success in California. After stepping down from senior royal duties early last year, the duo recently exacerbated their rift with the other senior royals when they sat down with Oprah in March, giving a bombshell interview that corroborated rumors of racial bias in the royal ranks.

  • A Republican congressman who denied there was an insurrection and likened Capitol rioters to tourists was photographed barricading the chamber doors against them

    Andrew Clyde, who claimed that there was no insurrection at the Capitol, was photographed on January 6 barricading the House against rioters.

  • Kylie Jenner Models a Skimpy Plunging Bikini in Series of Sexy Snaps

    The reality star filed trademarks for "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner" this month — hinting that her own swimsuit line could be coming soon

  • 'A city beneath a city': Israel says 'nine miles of Hamas tunnels' smashed in overnight air strikes on Gaza

    The Israeli military said air strikes destroyed nine miles of militant tunnels under Gaza early on Monday, claiming that it has taken out 60 miles of the underground network in the past week. Israel said 54 aircraft took part in an operation targeting an elaborate tunnel system it describes at the “Metro” used by militants to move safely and avoid surveillance. War planes struck 35 other targets, it said, including nine homes belonging to high-level commanders in Hamas, the militant group that has run the besieged enclave since seizing power in 2007. Israel describes the tunnel network as an underground city that is enabling Hamas to fight a “war of attrition”. "You're talking about hundreds of kilometres of tunnels used for various operations, they are used to move commanders and troops underground, they used to move munitions, rocket, fuel, food, everything,” an Israeli military official said. "This is a war of attrition, the IDF can go with this forever, and they [Hamas] can go on sadly also for a very long time," the official said, using the acronym for the Israel Defence Forces.

  • LeAnn Rimes's Fans Bombard Her Instagram After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Photo

    The country singer just posed in a very green bikini. 💚

  • Rudy Giuliani: I Am Being Treated Like ‘Head of Drug Cartel’

    REUTERSLawyers for Rudy Giuliani slammed prosecutors on Monday for secretly obtaining electronic access to the former New York City mayor’s accounts—likening the operation that resulted in the April 28 FBI raid of his home and office to that of a drug cartel takedown.“Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States,” the letter filed Monday on behalf of Giuliani states.The letter is the first legal response from Giuliani’s team since the April 28 raid on Donald Trump’s former attorney’s Manhattan home and office. Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Southern District of New York to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized during the raid to ensure material that falls under attorney-client privilege isn’t released.Giuliani’s lawyers, however, claimed Monday that the government’s push for a special master amounts to a “do over” after prosecutors failed to seek one in what they say was a similar search during the Trump administration.When prosecutors seized contents of Giuliani’s iCloud account with an undisclosed 2019 search warrant, his attorneys claim that they assembled their own “secret taint team” to determine whether the information in the former New York City mayor’s iCloud account benefited from attorney-client privilege rather than asking a judge to appoint an independent special master to make those determinations.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds CircleThey further allege that “the fruits of that 2019 search were certainly used in some part to secure the 2021 largely duplicative search warrant.” As a result, Giuliani’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to halt the appointment of a special master in the 2021 warrant to provide more time for them to review the circumstances and evidence supporting the 2019 search.Giuliani’s team also complained about the government’s non-disclosure order issued alongside its fall 2019 iCloud warrant, in which prosecutors claimed that the existence of the warrant must remain secret because of the risk that Giuliani “might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.” His lawyers called the allegation “false” and “extremely damaging to Giuliani’s reputation” and demanded that the government reveal the evidence it used to back up the assertion.Giuliani’s attorneys claim that prosecutors intentionally waited until the Biden administration took office and “senior members of the Justice Department had been removed and replaced by Biden appointees” to carry out the raid on their client’s apartment. As evidence, they claim that prosecutors applied for a warrant to search Giuliani’s devices twice before, once in November 2020 and again in January 2021, and were denied.As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s attempts to get out of legal trouble have prompted the former mayor to unsuccessfully seek help from his former allies—including Trump. The former president, however, has been unwilling to help his embattled friend as the feds ramp up their probe into whether Giuliani’s work with Ukrainian officials during the last administration was illegal.A separate letter was filed Monday on behalf of Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate who was also the subject of a search warrant on April 28. The letter, filed by her legal team, asks the government to return the materials seized during the raid at her D.C. home and asks that she be permitted “to effectively assert her client’s privilege protections and otherwise comply with her ethical obligations to inform them that the Government is in possession of potentially privileged and confidential materials.”“To do so, Ms. Toensing should be afforded the same opportunity to review and assert the privilege that she and her clients would have had if this information were pursued through a subpoena as it normally would have been under similar circumstances,” the letter states, adding that prosecutors should disclose what information is under review so that Toensing may protect her clients.Trump-Supporting Lawyers diGenova and Toensing Teamed Up With Giuliani to Dig Up Ukraine Dirt on Biden: ReportThe letter also mentions a December 2019 Google search warrant that was looking for information about Toensing’s client. Toensing’s lawyer said that while that search warrant was limited in scope, prior to Giuliani’s iCloud search warrant that “contained no such limitation even though it too contained privileged and confidential information concerning the same pending DOJ matter.”“Moreover, neither warrant excluded such information from Google or iCloud production obligations, nor would either third party be equipt to do so if it did,” the letter mentions, adding that both warrants could leak information about an unrelated criminal matter.Toensing’s lawyers also slammed the government’s request for a special master for the raid, adding that the information obtained in April is “virtually identical to those previously seized.” The lawyer now wants the data previously obtained to be returned and information on what prosecutors know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Cleverly Turns a Nightgown into Evening Wear in a Hot Pink Negligee & Towering Sandals

    The media personality knows a thing or two about risk-taking style.

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • Georgia's Lt. Governor won't run again after taking on Trump

    Georgia's lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won't seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering many in his own party. In Georgia, many other Republican officials have doubled down on unproven claims that Trump was cheated out of Georgia's 16 electoral votes in November.

  • High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.

  • The Supreme Court ruled unanimously against police who seized a man's guns from his house without a warrant

    Edward Caniglia agreed to go to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, but after he left, police entered the home and took his two handguns.

  • Coronavirus variant that first appeared in India arrives in the US. Here's what to know.

    Experts say the India variant probably will not cause great harm in the U.S. because of high vaccination rates, but they are watching it.

  • MIT Grad Arrested in Alabama for Deadly Shooting of Yale Student

    A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate student wanted in the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday. The shooting: Jiang, a Yale University graduate student and a U.S. Army veteran, was shot to death at the corner of Lawrence and Nicoll Streets in New Haven, Connecticut on Feb. 6.

  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women are bucking the patriarchal, authoritarian stereotype of their community

    Ultra-Orthodox women have become the primary breadwinners in their families. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty ImagesUltra-Orthodox Jews have been in the news a lot lately, partly due to their reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a few exceptions, the stories present ultra-Orthodox Jews as a patriarchal community that is authoritarian and resistant to public health measures, even during a global pandemic. While this narrative has dominated coverage of this community for decades, it comes from a focus on ultra-Orthodox men. Male community leaders are quoted in the media, and men are more visible among the crowds that are resisting and protesting lockdown measures. This reinforces both outside views of women in the community as subservient and internal attempts to silence and exclude women. But given the gender segregation in ultra-Orthodox communities, a complete picture of this society simply cannot be gleaned from men alone. And when you look at ultra-Orthodox women, a picture of major societal change emerges. Women in the community are increasingly making reproductive decisions, working outside the home and resisting rabbis’ authority. Reproductive decision-makers As a religious studies scholar who focuses on gender and Jews, I spent two years from 2009 to 2011 interviewing ultra-Orthodox women in Jerusalem about their reproductive experiences. What I heard then I see reflected in the dynamics in ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel today. We talked about their pregnancies – ultra-Orthodox women have about seven children on average – as well as their choice of contraception and prenatal tests. What came out most prominently from our conversations and the many hours of observations I conducted in clinics and hospitals was that after several pregnancies, ultra-Orthodox women begin to take control over their reproductive decisions. This runs counter to what the rabbis expect of them. Rabbis expect ultra-Orthodox men and women to come to them for guidance on and permission for medical care. Knowing this, both male and female doctors might ask a woman who requests hormonal birth control, “Has your rabbi approved of this?” This relationship cultivates mistrust among ultra-Orthodox women and leads them to distance themselves from both doctors and rabbis when it comes to reproductive care. However, this rejection of external authority over pregnancy and birth is supported by the ultra-Orthodox belief that pregnancy is a time when women embody divine authority. Women’s reproductive authority, then, is not completely countercultural; it’s embedded in ultra-Orthodox theology. Primary breadwinners While gender segregation has long been a feature of ultra-Orthodox ritual life, men and women now lead very different lives. In Israel, ultra-Orthodox men spend most of their days in a Kollel, or religious institute, studying sacred Jewish texts. This task earns them a modest stipend from the government. While the community still valorizes poverty, ultra-Orthodox women have become the primary breadwinners. Over the past decade, they have increasingly attended college and graduate school in order to support their large families. In fact, they now enter the work force at a similar rate as their secular peers and are forging new careers in technology, music and politics, for example. New cultural representations Some recent TV shows depict this kind of nuanced understanding of gender and authority among ultra-Orthodox Jews. Take the last season of the Netflix series “Shtisel,” for instance. In the TV show, Shira Levi, a young ultra-Orthodox woman from a Mizrahi background – which refers to Jews from the Middle East and North Africa – does scientific research. She enters into a relationship with one of the main Ashkenazi, or European Jewish, characters. Their ethnic differences end up being a bigger source of tension than Shira’s academic interests. Another character, Tovi Shtisel, is a mother who works outside the home as a teacher. Despite objections from her husband, a Kollel student, she buys a car so she can get to work more efficiently. And finally, Ruchami, who first appears as a teenager in season one, eagerly marries a Talmud scholar but struggles with a serious medical condition that makes pregnancy life-threatening. Despite her commitment to ultra-Orthodox life, she flouts rabbinic and medical rulings. After her rabbi’s ruling that she should not have another child due to her medical risks, Ruchami decides to get pregnant without anybody’s knowledge. Ruchami Weiss, played by Shira Haas, in the Netflix series ‘Shtisel.’ Netflix These characters reflect my research that ultra-Orthodox women have a much different relationship to rabbinic authorities and pronouncements than men. This is not just due to changing attitudes among women, however. Ultra-Orthodox society has been experiencing what some call a “crisis of authority” for years. Today there is a proliferation of new formal and informal leaders, leading to a diffusion of authority. In addition to the many rabbis in ultra-Orthodox communities, their assistants or informal helpers, called askanim, operate pervasively. Ultra-Orthodox women also turn to theories that are repackaged in ultra-Orthodox language, like anti-vaccination campaigns. And finally, ultra-Orthodox Jews have created online groups that challenge the authority of leading rabbis. Recognizing diversity The dominance of one narrative about ultra-Orthodox Jews’ reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic ignores other reasons why the virus spread so rapidly and devastatingly in these communities. Interviews with women would have revealed that poverty and cramped living spaces made social distancing almost impossible. These conversations would have also revealed that although some consider Rabbi Chaim Kaneivsky, a 93-year-old ultra-Orthodox rabbi who has cultivated a significant following, to be the “king of COVID” for rejecting public health measures, there is no single rabbi whom all Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews follow. In fact, many ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel have been following COVID-19 guidelines. And furthermore, attention to women’s complicated experiences with the medical establishment would have highlighted the mistrust and doubt that permeates the ultra-Orthodox community’s relationship to public health measures. During a public health crisis, it is easy to demonize those who might not follow medical guidelines. But ultra-Orthodox Jews are diverse, and I believe understanding their complexity would enable better medical information and care to reach these populations. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michal Raucher, Rutgers University. Read more:FBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with JudaismAmid COVID-19 spike in ultra-Orthodox areas, Jewish history may explain reluctance of some to restrictions Michal Raucher received funding from The Fulbright Foundation and the Wenner Gren Foundation to complete research related to her first book.

  • Liz Cheney hinted that Trump and Kevin McCarthy may have talked about setting their stories straight on the Capitol riot

    Rep. Liz Cheney suggested that Kevin McCarthy, the House GOP leader, knew more about the response to the Capitol riot than he'd let on.