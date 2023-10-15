White House to ask Congress for over US$2 billion for aid for Ukraine and Israel

The administration of US President Joe Biden intends to ask the Congress to allocate over US$2 billion for aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Source: Jake Sullivan , US National Security Adviser, in an interview for CBS, as reported by European Pravda

Sullivan remarked that the US continues to supply Ukraine with critically important weapons for repelling Russian attacks.

Quote: "But we need Congress to act. And the President has made clear that he is going to go to Congress with a package of funding for Ukraine as well as continued support for Israel. You can expect intensive engagement with Congress this very week, as we work on such a package and seek to secure bipartisan support for it."

Asked whether it is about a US$2 billion package which will unite the aid for Ukraine, Israel, funds for border protection and support of Taiwan, Sullivan replied that the number "is going to be significantly higher than that".

"But it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine, and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist foes," Sullivan added.

Earlier the media reported that next week Biden will publish his request for additional financing for Ukraine and Israel.

According to NBC News, the White House is preparing a request for additional financing with funds for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and strengthening the border protection.

Earlier it was reported that the White House is considering the possibility to unite into one request to the Congress the military aid for Ukraine and Israel, hoping it will increase chances for approval of the support for Kyiv.

Lloyd Austin, US Defence Minister, assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting in Brussels on 11 October that the US will continue to provide Ukraine with uninterrupted military support.

