White House asks Congress for funding on Afghanistan, hurricanes -blog

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for billions in new funds to deal with hurricanes and other natural disasters as well as the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in a blog post at least $24 billion in new money will be needed for natural disasters including Hurricane Ida and $6.4 billion will be needed for the Afghan evacuation and refugee resettlement.

