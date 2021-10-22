White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter" the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative roadblock that empowers the Senate minority as he aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation's credit.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Americans should “stay tuned” about what changes Biden would embrace, as he appears to be warming to changing the Senate rule. Biden has previously stated he was supportive of requiring that lawmakers physically hold the Senate floor to sustain a filibuster, but on Thursday suggested he could support eliminating it entirely for some issues.

In a CNN town hall, Biden said that if Republicans refuse to provide the votes necessary to raise the debt limit — as they threatened last month before backing down on the eve of a potential government default — "I think you’ll see an awful lot of Democrats being ready to say, ‘Not me. I’m not doing that again. We’re going to end the filibuster.’”

He predicted that eliminating the 60-vote threshold to end debate on most legislation would be “difficult” beyond the debt limit, which he called a “sacred right.”

“Voting rights is equally as consequential,” Biden added, suggesting he would be open to filibuster changes to pass the long-stalled Democratic legislation as well as “maybe more” on unspecified issues.

Psaki on Friday declined to elaborate on Biden's remarks, only to say that Biden believes “we are at an inflection point on a range of issues" and that “not getting voting rights done is not an option."

“I think the president will have more to say about this in the coming weeks," she added.

Biden on Thursday suggested that he had not moved sooner to support changes to the filibuster to avoid angering Senate moderates like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes he needs to pass his multitrillion-dollar domestic spending initiatives.

Biden said the negotiating process on the twin infrastructure and social benefits bills were keeping him from other legislation.

“What it’s done is prevented me from getting deeply up to my ears — which I’m going to do once this is done — in dealing with police brutality, dealing with the whole notion of: What are we going to do about voting rights,” Biden said. “It’s the greatest assault on voting rights in the history of the United States — for real — since the Civil War."

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked Democrats aiming to take up the sweeping elections legislation that they have claimed would serve as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions taking effect in conservative-controlled states.

But there were signs that Democrats are making headway in their effort to create consensus around changing Senate procedural rules.

Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, recently eased his longstanding opposition to changing the filibuster rules, which create a 60-vote threshold for most legislation to pass.

“I’ve concluded that democracy itself is more important than any Senate rule,” said King, who acknowledged that weakening the filibuster would likely prove to be a “double-edged sword” under a future Republican majority.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giuliani associate Lev Parnas convicted of illegal-campaign-contribution charges

    One part of the case alleged that Parnas and an associate made illegal donations through a corporate entity to Republican political committees in 2018, including a $325,000 donation to America First Action, a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump.

  • Duchess Meghan urges Congress to implement comprehensive paid leave program: 'A national right'

    Duchess Meghan penned an emotional letter to Congress, urging them to implement a paid leave program for families in America.

  • Why You Need a Roth IRA

    A Roth IRA can be a very important part of your overall retirement savings strategy. Here's why you should consider opening one.

  • President Biden calls out Senate holdouts as legislative agenda stalls

    President Joe Biden addresses ongoing talks surrounding his multitrillion dollar social spending plan during a CNN town hall in Baltimore on Thursday night. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to discuss the president's remarks regarding Senate holdouts Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

  • Giuliani associate Lev Parnas convicted on campaign finance crimes

    Florida businessman Lev Parnas was convicted Friday on charges of conspiracy to make foreign contributions to political campaigns, according to multiple outlets. Why it matters: Prosecutors said Parnas, then an associate of former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, funneled over $150,000 from a Russian businessman into U.S. campaigns as part of an effort to land licenses in the U.S.'s legal cannabis industry. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Australia says EU has postponed free trade talks for second time

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -The European Union has postponed the next round of free trade talks with Australia for a second time, the Australian trade minister said on Friday, amid simmering anger over Canberra's decision to cancel a $40 billion contract with France. Dan Tehan said the 12th round of talks with the EU had been postponed for the second time this month, this time until February 2022. "The European Union have advised the Australian government that Round 12 of the FTA negotiations will now take place in February," Tehan said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Democrats' months of dithering are sandbagging Biden's popularity

    Voters respect decisive leadership. Democrats are flailing.

  • Bourbon maker reaches tentative deal with striking workers

    Heaven Hill, one of the world's largest bourbon producers, announced a tentative contract deal Friday with a union representing striking workers, just days after signaling it intended to start hiring permanent replacement employees for bottling and warehouse operations in Kentucky. About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D went on strike about six weeks ago, forming picket lines at Heaven Hill’s operations in Bardstown after rejecting a previous contract proposal. “The agreement continues Heaven Hill’s long-standing commitment to its team members with industry-leading health care, wage growth and increased schedule flexibility,” Heaven Hill said in a statement Friday.

  • Explainer-Could Biden steer the U.S. Senate into changing the filibuster?

    U.S. President Joe Biden has sounded increasingly open over the past month to changing the Senate's filibuster tradition to bypass a Republican roadblock that has imperiled key aspects of the Democratic agenda. After long opposing change, Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, said on Thursday the chamber should "fundamentally alter" the long-standing process requiring 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most legislation, which Republicans have used to block voting-rights bills and which brought the country perilously close to a crippling debt default earlier this month. Democrats could use their razor-thin Senate majority to eliminate or change the rule, though it would require the agreement of all of their members, including moderates Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have voiced objections.

  • Report: Ben Simmons out indefinitely (back/mental readiness)

    The 76ers have gotten themselves into such a mess.

  • Is Stagflation Coming Back? Economist Sees Parallels With the 1970s—and Big Differences.

    After 50-year career, BCA’s Martin Barnes says stocks could turn in short-term gains of 10%, but that both equities and bonds face longer-term dangers.

  • Democrats ‘aim’ to bring votes on infrastructure and reconciliation bills next week

    House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that Democrats will aim to bring votes on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping social programs package in the House next week.

  • President Biden signals openness to elimination of filibuster

    President Joe Biden signaled in a town hall-style event Thursday he was open to eliminating the filibuster, as several key pieces of his agenda are held up by the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CSBN to discuss this and the latest news from the Biden administration.

  • Huawei, SMIC suppliers received billions worth of licenses for U.S. goods -documents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Suppliers to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and China's top chipmaker SMIC got billions of dollars worth of licenses from November through April to sell them goods and technology despite their being on a U.S. trade blacklist, documents released by Congress showed on Thursday. According to the documents, first obtained by Reuters, 113 export licenses worth $61 billion were approved for suppliers to ship products to Huawei while another 188 licenses valued at nearly $42 billion were greenlighted for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). The data also showed that more than 9 out of 10 license applications were granted to SMIC suppliers while 69% of requests to ship to Huawei were approved over the same period.

  • Giants’ Jerome Henderson questions effort on Cooper Kupp touchdown

    Giants assistant Jerome Henderson appeared to question the effort of his players on a Cooper Kupp touchdown in Week 6, but they dismissed it.

  • Big tech data centers spark worry over scarce Western water

    Conflicts over water are as old as history itself, but the massive Google data centers on the edge of this Oregon town on the Columbia River represent an emerging 21st century concern. Google wants to build at least two more data centers in The Dalles, worrying some residents who fear there eventually won't be enough water for everyone — including for area farms and fruit orchards, which are by far the biggest users. Across the United States, there has been some mild pushback as tech companies build and expand data centers — conflicts likely to grow as water becomes a more precious resource amid the threat of climate change and as the demand for cloud computing grows.

  • Biden says U.S. has "commitment" to defend Taiwan if China attacks

    The White House quickly walked back his remark, but amid questions over Washington's long-held policy of "strategic ambiguity," China warns the U.S. not to send "wrong signals."

  • Biden, top Dems strategize; Pelosi says deal 'very possible'

    President Joe Biden and Congress' top two Democrats labored to wrap up their giant domestic legislation Friday as the party continued scaling back the measure and determining ways to pay for it ahead of new deadlines. Biden had breakfast at the White House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined in a call from New York. The leaders have been working with party moderates and progressives to shrink the once-$3.5 trillion, 10-year package of social services and climate change strategies to around $2 trillion, pushing for an agreement.

  • Lack of Investments Behind Energy Future Volatility

    The situation could even become worse very soon, if the ongoing activistic approach taken by investment funds, pension funds or shareholders continues.

  • Biden says he hasn't had time to visit southern border, admits he probably should

    President Joe Biden said on Thursday night that he hasn't had time to visit the southern border to address the surge in illegal immigrants and admitted that he “should go down.”