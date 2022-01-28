White House: Biden's trip to Pittsburgh to promote infrastructure law still on after bridge collapse

President Joe Biden will travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to promote a bipartisan law aimed at shoring up the nation's a infrastructure network as rescue efforts were underway following a bridge collapse in the city.

The White House said Friday that Biden's planned stop in Pittsburgh would proceed as planned. He is scheduled to speak hours after a two-lane bridge collapsed around 6 a.m., leaving a bus dangling on what remained of the span.

The Associated Press reported Friday rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet and formed a human chain to retrieve people who were left on the bus. As of Friday morning, only minor injuries were reported.

President Joe Biden talks about the infrastructure law at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Missouri on Dec. 8, 2021.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three people brought to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Jones said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet Biden "has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse."

Biden had been scheduled to stop in Pittsburgh on Friday before the bridge collapsed as part of a tour to sell the infrastructure law to the public. The law provides $1.2 trillion for improvements to roads, airports, public transportation and other infrastructure needs. It includes $110 billion for roads and bridges.

More than 46,000 bridges in the U.S. are considered "structurally deficient," according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to pitch infrastructure law in Pittsburgh after bridge collapse