White House: Biden's trip to Pittsburgh to promote infrastructure law still on after bridge collapse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

President Joe Biden will travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to promote a bipartisan law aimed at shoring up the nation's a infrastructure network as rescue efforts were underway following a bridge collapse in the city.

The White House said Friday that Biden's planned stop in Pittsburgh would proceed as planned. He is scheduled to speak hours after a two-lane bridge collapsed around 6 a.m., leaving a bus dangling on what remained of the span.

The Associated Press reported Friday rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet and formed a human chain to retrieve people who were left on the bus. As of Friday morning, only minor injuries were reported.

Pittsburgh bridge collapse: 10 people injured, 3 taken to hospital after snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden talks about the infrastructure law at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Missouri on Dec. 8, 2021.
President Joe Biden talks about the infrastructure law at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Missouri on Dec. 8, 2021.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three people brought to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Jones said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet Biden "has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse."

Biden had been scheduled to stop in Pittsburgh on Friday before the bridge collapsed as part of a tour to sell the infrastructure law to the public. The law provides $1.2 trillion for improvements to roads, airports, public transportation and other infrastructure needs. It includes $110 billion for roads and bridges.

More than 46,000 bridges in the U.S. are considered "structurally deficient," according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to pitch infrastructure law in Pittsburgh after bridge collapse

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh ahead of Biden's visit to talk infrastructure

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, and officials say it appears there were only minor injuries. President Biden is scheduled to visit the city today to talk about the economy and infrastructure. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers have more on the breaking news.

  • Bridge collapse in Pittsburgh leaves 10 with minor injuries hours ahead of Biden visit

    A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, leaving 10 people with “minor injuries. It came just hours before President Biden is set to visit the city and discuss his infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.

  • House Dems introduce resolution to ratify Equal Rights Amendment to Constitution

    Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) on Thursday introduced a resolution to recognize that the Equal Rights Amendment has met all legal requirements to be considered the 28th constitutional amendment.Why it matters: If the resolution passes in both Congress chambers, the ERA would be officially added to the constitution and would guarantee legal gender equality under the Constitution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Ten injured after Pittsburgh bridge collapse left bus dangling, officials say

    President Joe Biden is set to visit the city today to discuss infrastructure.

  • Biden’s Federal Reserve Nominee Lisa Cook Is Facing A Racist Smear Campaign

    If confirmed by the Senate, Cook would be the first Black woman on the Fed’s board of governors.

  • Bidens welcome their highly-anticipated White House cat, a 2-year-old tabby named Willow

    Willow, who had a chance encounter with Jill Biden during a Pennsylvania campaign stop, joins the family's new German shepherd puppy, Commander.

  • Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh just hours before Biden infrastructure visit

    A snow-covered bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday morning just hours before President Biden is slated to visit the city for an infrastructure event.The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department announced the collapse and said there would be a press conference later in the morning.The department said police, firefighters and other emergency services have responded to the bridge that fell near South Braddock and Forbes avenues.Three people were...

  • 10 people injured, 3 taken to hospital after snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

    Ten people were injured and three were transported to the hospital after a snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning.

  • Russian forces will leave Belarus once drills are over, Minsk says

    Russian military forces will leave Belarus once joint exercises between the two ex-Soviet countries are over next month, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence said on Thursday. The deployments to Belarus, north of Ukraine, are part of a wider Russian military buildup in the region that has stoked Western fears that Moscow is planning to attack Ukraine. Russia denies any such plan.

  • Veterinarians reveal the 10 things you shouldn't splurge on for your pets

    Veterinarians said some expensive pet products that aren't worth the money include tooth-cleaning toys, automatic litter boxes, and multivitamins.

  • U.S. government opens $1.5 billion infrastructure grant program

    The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday said it was opening a $1.5 billion grant program for a wide range of infrastructure projects. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the funds will "support more projects than ever, and help make our transportation system safer, more accessible, and more sustainable for people across the country." Under the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden, the Transportation Department will receive $660 billion over five years, including $210.5 billion to be awarded in competitive grants.

  • COVID hits one of the most remote places on the planet

    The Pacific archipelago of Kiribati had 181 coronavirus cases on Friday after it started allowing people to travel to the country from other places.

  • Emma Roberts recalls 'disgusting' run-ins with paparazzi when she was 8 months pregnant

    "At one point, I remember saying to them, ‘Please don’t do that, I’m eight months pregnant.’"

  • Michael Avenatti cross-examines ex-client Stormy Daniels in his fraud trial

    Fallen lawyer Michael Avenatti continued cross-examining porn actress Stormy Daniels on Friday at his trial on charges he defrauded his former client, in a courtroom clash between the pair who once took on former U.S. President Donald Trump. Prosecutors say Avenatti, 50, embezzled nearly $300,000 in book proceeds intended for Daniels while working as her lawyer. Avenatti, who has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and identity theft, has portrayed the dispute as a disagreement over legal fees that has no place in criminal court.

  • Federal judge throws out oil lease sale in Gulf of Mexico

    A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately take into account the lease sale's effect on planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, violating a bedrock environmental law. The decision by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington on Thursday sends the proposed lease sale back to the Interior Department to decide next steps.

  • Pittsburgh’s Forbes Avenue Bridge collapses before Biden’s infrastructure visit

    A bridge carrying Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, Pittsburgh, collapsed Friday morning

  • Coronavirus omicron updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 28

    About 30% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive as of Jan. 25, the latest day for which data is available.

  • UPDATE 3-Biden urges Congress to act now on Equal Rights Amendment

    President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to immediately enshrine the Equal Rights Amendment in the U.S. Constitution and formally protect women's rights nearly a century after lawmakers first raised them. In a statement, Biden urged Congress "to pass a resolution recognizing ratification of the ERA," saying recent legal analysis showed there was nothing preventing lawmakers from acting. The Democratic president's call comes amid jostling over the deadline to enact the ERA, which passed Congress in 1972 with a 1982 deadline to be enacted if 38 state legislatures voted to approve.

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses before Biden visit to tout infrastructure needs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A two-lane bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed on Friday hours ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden to the Pennsylvania city, a dramatic example of the urgency behind his drive to rebuild the United States' creaky infrastructure. The collapse also caused a massive natural gas leak, which prompted the temporary evacuation of several families from their homes until it was brought under control, Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said at a news conference. "It sounded like a snowplow," a witness told television station KDKA, calling the timing of the collapse on the day of Biden's visit "an amazing coincidence."

  • Nancy Pelosi Expresses Hopes for Her Re-election amid Possible Majority Loss

    In 2018, Pelosi agreed to only serve two more terms as House speaker, raising questions about what her re-election might mean for Democratic leadership