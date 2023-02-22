White House blames Trump administration and Republicans over East Palestine, Ohio spill

8
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The White House is firing back at Republicans following the toxic East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, blaming the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress for undoing Obama-era rail safety measures designed to avert such disasters.

The aggressive rebuttal comes as former President Donald Trump is set to visit East Palestine on Wednesday after Republicans have increasingly attacked the Biden administration, especially Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, for its response to the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that unleased toxic chemicals.

“Congressional Republicans and former Trump Administration officials owe East Palestine an apology for selling them out to rail industry lobbyists when they dismantled Obama-Biden rail safety protections as well as EPA powers to rapidly contain spills,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Among safety rollbacks cited by the White House, the Trump administration withdrew a 2015 proposal to require advanced braking systems on trains carrying highly flammable materials, ended regular safety audits of railroads and withdrew a proposal to require at least two crew members on freight trains.

The White House also resurfaced a 2021 letter to the Federal Railroad Administration signed by 20 Republican senators in support of waivers backed by the rail lobby to allow automated inspections of track safety instead of human inspections.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 04, 2023 smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023. - The US government ordered the Norfolk Southern railroad company on February21, 2023 to pay the entire cost of the cleanup of a toxic train derailment in the midwestern state of Ohio. (Photo by DUSTIN FRANZ / AFP) (Photo by DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_339Q8KK.jpg
On the environmental front, House Republicans last year proposed substantial cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, including the elimination of its Surface Water Protection Program.

Republicans have accused Biden of ignoring East Palestine, which Trump carried by 40 percentage points in the 2020 election, decrying how the president visited Ukraine and Poland this week instead of Ohio. Their attacks come as Democratic support among working-class voters in Rust Belt states like Ohio has been on the decline for over a decade.

Bates said congressional Republicans “laid the groundwork” for the Trump administration to tear up requirements for more effective train breaks and accused House Republicans of wanting to “defund our ability to protect drinking water.”

“There is only one way they can prove that they are finally disowning their long history of giveaways to rail industry management at the expense of communities like East Palestine: work across the aisle with us to put Obama-Biden protections back in place and go further, including with higher fines for rail pollution and properly equipping the EPA.”

Buttigieg plans to visit East Palestine on Thursday

Nearly three weeks since the incident,  residents are still reeling with uncertainty as officials are pledging to address growing health concerns and federal agencies are expected to announce additional assistance.

While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the incident, residents of East Palestine have complained about headaches and skin rashes in addition to environmental fears.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday.
The federal agencies maintain that the air and water are safe after officials prompted a controlled released of vinyl chloride to prevent an explosion following the derailment. But the potential and unknown long-term effects from the toxic chemicals remain a growing fear among East Palestine residents.

Buttigieg plans to visit East Palestine on Thursday, making his first trip there since the derailment, to meet with community members and receive an update on the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The board's initial findings are expected Thursday.

The visit coincides with the EPA moving out of the "emergency response phase" and transitioning to the long-term remediation phase.

Biden, while visiting Poland, said Wednesday he called federal and state officials, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, about ongoing response efforts in East Palestine. "I reaffirmed my commitment to making sure they have everything they need," Biden said in a tweet.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toxic Ohio chemical spill was Trump admin, GOP's fault: White House

