White House blanketed in white after overnight snowstorm
The White House, in Washington DC, is seen covered in snow a few days after a snow storm hit the US capital.
The White House, in Washington DC, is seen covered in snow a few days after a snow storm hit the US capital.
One local lake has tripled its capacity in just three weeks.
WSDOT says it will try to have the road open by Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service has increased its snowfall prediction for a storm Friday, saying it will likely drop 6 to 8 inches of snow on the region.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said a winter storm that will target the East should develop into the first bomb cyclone of 2022.
A snow system moved through Kentucky Thursday, blanketing the state as much as 8 inches in some areas.
A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast
Interstate 95 reopened late Tuesday in Virginia, but motorists who were stranded were angry with state officials' response to the storm.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials say.
“Please do not travel if you don’t have to today,” said Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference at noon on Thursday.
Gas stoves are magical, but is it time to give them up? | OPINON
See what the latest computer models show for snow in central Pennsylvania.
The Puyallup River is forecast to flood.
Heavy snow totals and difficult to impossible travel expected
The storm could bring wind gusts up to 40 mph, causing blowing and drifting and hazardous travel conditions Wednesday.
That same night, the Quadrantid meteor shower was hitting its peak, one of just 13 meteor showers visible from Earth in 2022
New Jersey is getting its second snow storm of 2022. Here are the snowfall totals for Jersey Shore towns.
Two were recently found in the Ohio River.
Seacoast New Hampshire and York County in southern Maine will be hit with more snow on Friday, followed by bitter cold temperatures.
The Permian Basin has a problem: a 15 million barrel per day problem.
Near-blizzard conditions forecast for mountains, tricky travel for Northern Colorado roads during evening commute.