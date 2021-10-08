White House blocks Trump attempt to withhold documents related to Jan 6 attack

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) -The White House on Friday formally blocked an attempt by Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol when he was U.S. president.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden had authorized the National Archives, a government agency that holds records from Trump's time in office, to turn over an initial batch of documents requested by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

“The president has determined an assertion of executive privilege isn't warranted for the first set of documents from the Trump White House that have been provided to us by the National Archives," Psaki said.

Throngs of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress that day in a failed bid to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. More than 600 people now face criminal charges stemming from the event.

Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 Select Committee threatened criminal contempt charges against Steve Bannon, the longtime Trump adviser who is refusing to cooperate with the inquiry.

“We will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena or attempt to run out the clock, and we will swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral," said Representatives Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, who lead the committee.

Bannon on Thursday told the committee he would not comply with a subpoena it issued last month.

A lawyer for Bannon, Robert Costello, said in a letter to the committee that Bannon would refuse to comply because of Trump's claim that he can invoke executive privilege to block Bannon's testimony.

Executive privilege is a legal doctrine that protects the confidentiality of some communications between White House officials.

Legal experts have said Trump, as the former president, cannot lawfully use executive privilege to block subpoenas issued by the select committee.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Wahsington, Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden won't withhold initial Trump White House records from Jan. 6 committee

    President Biden has waived executive privilege on the initial set of White House documents produced in response to the Jan. 6 select committee's requests for information, press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Friday.Why it matters: Former President Trump's legal team has moved to block some of the requests by invoking executive privilege, which can allow presidents and their aides to side step congressional scrutiny. But the Biden administration has maintained that they will evaluate on a case-

  • Biden blocks attempt by Trump to withhold White House documents from Jan. 6 probe

    The White House has said that it would not be appropriate for Biden to assert executive privilege to block the release of documents.

  • Trump's DC hotel lost millions despite foreign payments -U.S. House panel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's showcase hotel in Washington bled millions of dollars during his time in office even as he concealed payments from foreign governments, a U.S. House of Representatives panel said on Friday. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said recently obtained government documents raised "troubling" questions about the Trump International Hotel, a historic building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government and a popular gathering spot for his supporters and for foreign dignitaries.

  • Trump's 'struggling hotel' in DC lost over $70 million from 2016 to 2020, documents show

    The ex-president "grossly exaggerated the financial health of the Trump Hotel," according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee.

  • White House: Biden waives executive privilege on Jan. 6 documents

    The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has waived executive privilege on an initial set of documents produced at the request of the Jan. 6 committee.

  • California first to let kids add parents to insurance plans

    California is the first state to let some adult children add their parents as dependents on their insurance plans, a move advocates hope will cover the small population of people living in the country illegally who don't qualify for other assistance programs. The trend nationally has been to let children linger on their parents' health insurance plans. Former President Barack Obama's health care law let children stay on their parents' plans until age 26.

  • Two parents found guilty in college admissions cheating case

    Two parents were found guilty in U.S. district court on Friday for their participation in what federal prosecutors have called the biggest college admissions scam in U.S. history, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: John Wilson, a private equity firm founder, and Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino executive, were the first to go on trial in the "Operation Varsity Blues" scandal — in which parents allegedly bribed coaches and paid for forged standardized tests to get their children into elit

  • Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

    President Joe Biden will not block a tranche of documents sought by a House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who has pledged to try to keep records from his time in the White House from being turned over to investigators. In a letter to the Archivist of the United States, White House counsel Dana Remus writes that Biden has determined that invoking executive privilege “is not in the best interests of the United States.” This comes days after Trump lawyers sought to block the testimony of former Trump officials to the House committee citing executive privilege.

  • Puzzle overhanging job market: When will more people return?

    To an extent that has surprised economists, many people who lost or quit their jobs during the pandemic recession have yet to look for work again despite a robust economic rebound that has left many employers desperate to hire. Expectations that more applicants would flow into the job market in September as schools reopened and federal unemployment benefits ended have dimmed. Speaking at a news conference last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that a surge of job seekers didn't likely occur last month, largely because of a renewed fear of infection.

  • 'CSI' Star William Petersen and His Wife Gina Have Been Married for Nearly 20 Years

    CSI Star William Petersen and Gina Cirone have been married since 2003. The couple has twins, a boy and a girl.

  • Birkenstock's Most Famous Sandal Is Majorly Marked Down at This Secret Sale

    Everyone in Hollywood owns a pair.

  • 3 Social Security Rules That Could Catch You Off Guard

    If you don't know these rules, you could face an unpleasant surprise when it comes to your retirement checks. To make sure you aren't caught off guard, here are three Social Security quirks you should learn about. You've probably heard experts advise you to wait to claim Social Security in order to increase the size of your monthly checks.

  • Rob Gronkowski out, Jason Pierre-Paul and Jamel Dean will play against Dolphins

    The Buccaneers are getting healthier, but will still have multiple starters out for Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters in his Friday press conference that tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), and defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor (calf) have all been ruled out for Week Five. All [more]

  • New MSNBC President Rashida Jones Faces Challenges That Would Make Cable News Veterans Shudder

    Rashida Jones learned a while ago to live with pressure. At the tail end of the runup to the 2020 presidential election, Jones was the NBC News executive supervising two of the most scrutinized events in a chaotic news cycle. First came a town hall meeting between anchor Savannah Guthrie and then-president Donald Trump, a […]

  • Queen Elizabeth: Every Time the Monarch Has Spiced Up Her Wardrobe with Zesty Orange

    Accompanied by her son Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth popped in tangerine on October 7, 2021, to launch the Queen's Baton Relay, a journey of 90,000 miles, ahead of the XXII Commonwealth Games. The monarch looked bright at London's Science Museum in 2019, visiting unveil its summer exhibit and a new center for supporters. Look closely — the orange outfit was a recent royal rewear!

  • Even Blatant Corruption Couldn’t Save Trump from Losing $73 Million on His D.C. Hotel

    New documents reveal how Trump hid huge financial losses, negotiated a sweetheart loan deal with Deutsche Bank, and took in millions in revenue from foreign governments

  • Steve Bannon will not cooperate with Jan. 6 subpoena after Trump vows protection

    Steve Bannon, former top adviser to Donald Trump, has indicated he will not cooperate with a subpoena from the House's select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Hearing set for Marine court-martialed for speaking out on Afghanistan withdrawal

    Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller will have a special court-martial hearing next week to determine whether his criticism of military leaders regarding the way the Afghanistan War ended was in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

  • Steve Bannon to defy House subpoena because he 'stands with Trump'

    Steve Bannon to defy House subpoena because he 'stands with Trump'

  • As Mavericks ascend with Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis could swing their fortunes

    There's a special class of NBA players who've wowed at a young age.