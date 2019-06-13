White House calls on agency to withdraw Conway report

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The White House said a U.S. government watchdog agency should withdraw its report calling for White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to be fired for repeated violations of U.S. law, according to a letter released on Thursday.

"The report is based on numerous grave legal, factual, and procedural errors," White House lawyer Pat Cipollone wrote after the Office of Special Counsel earlier on Thursday released its report calling for Conway to be removed from the federal workforce. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by James Dalgleish)