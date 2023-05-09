White House calls on Congress to act on debt limit as default deadline looms

ABC News

Donald Trump will not testify in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation and battery case against him, after a Sunday afternoon deadline passed without the former president filing a motion to reopen the case. The two sides each rested their case on Thursday after Trump declined to testify in his own defense, but Judge Lewis Kaplan gave Trump until Sunday to reconsider, setting an afternoon deadline for Trump to file a motion to reopen the case for the sole purpose of testifying, in light of remarks Trump made while golfing in Europe suggesting he would return to New York to confront his accuser. Carroll, who brought the lawsuit in November, alleges that Trump defamed her in his Truth Social post by calling her allegations "a Hoax and a lie" and saying "This woman is not my type!" when he denied her claim that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.