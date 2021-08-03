White House calls Cuomo findings abhorrent, says Biden will address later

FILE PHOTO: View of the White House
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday called findings that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women "abhorrent" and said President Joe Biden would address the issue later in the day.

New York's Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the results of an investigation earlier on Tuesday that showed Cuomo engaged in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging and made inappropriate comments to multiple women.

"I don't know that anyone could have watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Biden has previously said Cuomo should resign if the allegations were shown by an investigation to be true.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Doina Chiacu, Heather Timmons and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity executive allegedly stabbed to death by her son in Maryland, police say

    Forensic evidence links the victim's son to his mother's slaying because their DNA was "on the edged weapon," police said.

  • Cuomo refuses to resign and shares bizarre photo montage defending himself as report concludes he sexually harassed 11 women

    The probe does not conclude whether the conduct should be subject to criminal prosecution

  • DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks

    The organizers of the iHeartRadio and Austin City Limits festivals said in statements that DaBaby would no longer be performing at their events. DaBaby apologized for a third time on Monday for remarks he made at a July 23 concert in Miami when he asked the audience to hold up their cell phone lights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks” or if they were not men who performed sex acts in car parks. Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa are among prominent musicians who have condemned DaBaby's remarks.

  • Iowa teen hurt in fatal park ride accident leaving hospital

    A teenager who was critically injured in an Iowa amusement ride accident that killed his younger brother last month was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday, the family's attorney said. David Jaramillo, 16, planned to leave Blank Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, attorney Ryan Best said. Jaramillo was placed on life-support after the July 3 accident on the Raging River raft ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona, a suburb or Des Moines.

  • Iceberg wall collapse at Titanic Museum in Tennessee hurts 3

    The iceberg wall at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, the museum’s owners said. The owners said the affected area has been blocked off, and they estimate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg wall to be rebuilt. Cedar Bay Entertainment opened the attraction in 2010.

  • Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

    Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details about her life in April by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents. The Legislature’s ethics committee scheduled the public hearing after finding probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative, which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body.” The lawmaker accused of raping the intern, Republican Aaron von Ehlinger, resigned earlier this year after the ethics committee recommended he be removed from the Statehouse.

  • US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated

    Employers are losing patience with unvaccinated workers. For months, most employers relied on information campaigns, bonuses and other incentives to encourage their workforces to get the COVID-19 shot. Now, a growing number are imposing rules to make it more onerous for employees to refuse, from outright mandates to requiring the unvaccinated to undergo regular testing.

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo “Sexually Harassed Multiple Women,” New York Attorney General Investigation Finds

    Attorney General Letitia James said the New York governor's harassment violated federal and state laws.View Entire Post ›

  • Bennett says Israel able to "act alone" against Iran over ship attack

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is rallying global action against Iran over an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman last week but is capable of responding on its own if necessary, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. The United States, Britain and Israel blamed Iran for the suspected drone strike on Thursday in which two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed. Tehran denies any involvement.

  • Activision's Torture Apologist Executive Is Now Blocking Employees On Twitter

    Over the weekend, amidst all the turmoil and toxic publicity being generated by the investigation and subsequent lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing over the company’s abusive workplace conditions, Activision Blizzard’s Fran Townsend thought it would be the perfect time to tweet “the Problem With Whistleblowing”.

  • U.S. Treasury suspends government retirement, health fund payments as debt limit resets

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday took additional steps to preserve the federal government's borrowing capacity under a reinstated debt limit, suspending some investments in government employee retirement and health benefits funds. In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders, Yellen said she was suspending investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund that are not immediately required to pay beneficiaries.

  • Infrastructure bill floats national mileage fee despite Biden's $400,000 tax hike 'red line'

    The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure accord would institute a multiyear "national motor vehicle per-mile user fee pilot" program that, without future intervention from the White House, could potentially violate one of President Joe Biden's previously stated red lines.

  • U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins

    A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. The report also cited "ample evidence" that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists - aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds - were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden. Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the report by the panel's Republican staff.

  • Maricopa County tells Arizona senators to prepare for legal defense over audit 'misdeeds'

    Maricopa County officials defied the Republican-led Arizona Senate's latest round of subpoenas for the controversial audit in the state's most populous county seeking access to routers and other materials.

  • New Mexico Supreme Court rules gas stations can be liable for drunken driving accidents

    A July ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court found gas stations can be held liable for selling fuel to intoxicated drivers.

  • Kansas City police board tried to meet behind the mayor’s back

    The only person left out? The one member of the Board of Police Commissioners who answers to the voters. | Editorial

  • Column: California's controversial law requiring women on corporate boards is back in the crosshairs

    A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit that had seemed to be dead. Now we're going to find out whether the state went too far in ordering companies to put women on their boards of directors.

  • A Texas lawmaker is asking donors to pay his legislative staff after Gov. Greg Abbott defunded the entire Legislature

    Gov. Greg Abbott defunded the entire Texas Legislature after Democrats staged a walkout to prevent the passage of restrictive voting bills.

  • U.S. hits Biden's 70% vaccine goal as holdouts in hot spots like Florida and Louisiana rush to get shots

    On Monday, the hypercontagious Delta variant finally did what Joe Biden couldn’t: convinced 70 percent of U.S. adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • U.S. bread, donut makers urge Biden to roll back biofuel requirements

    A trade group representing some of America's biggest baked goods companies is urging the Biden administration to ratchet back its biofuel ambitions, arguing that using fuel made from crops could raise the cost of donuts, bread and other foods. The American Bakers Association, which represents companies like the grocer Kroger, donut maker Krispy Kreme and Tastykake parent company Flower Foods, told Reuters it met with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week to urge reduced blending mandates, particularly for biodiesel. The EPA administers the nation's biofuels laws.