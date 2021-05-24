White House calls for 'immediate' investigation into forced diversion of Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian dissident
The White House has called for an international investigation into the diversion of a Ryanair flight into Belarus.
Roman Protasevich, a journalist and prominent dissident, was detained from the flight after authorities reported a bogus security threat.
The White House on Monday called for an immediate international investigation into the diversion of a Ryanair flight into Minsk, Belarus, where authorities claimed a bogus security threat and arrested Roman Protasevich, 26, a journalist and vocal dissident against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and spoke with NATO allies.
POLITICO (@politico) May 24, 2021
Ryanair said in a statement that the pilots of flight FR4978, which was en route from Athens to Lithuania, were informed by Belarusian air traffic operators that there was a "potential security threat on board." The pilots were told instructed to "divert to the nearest airport," which was in Minsk.
"This outrageous incident and the video Mr. Pratasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press," President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday. "The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the Lukashenka regime." Biden also lauded the fresh EU sanctions placed on Belarus, and commended the vast protest movement opposing the Lukashenka regime.
Authorities reportedly came on board to assess the threat, detained Protasevich, and left. Belarusian state TV posted a video of Protasevich "confessing" to planning riots on Monday.
