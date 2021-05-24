White House calls for 'immediate' investigation into forced diversion of Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian dissident

The Wrap

Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winner Måneskin’s lead singer did not snort cocaine ahead of his band’s victory, an investigation found. “No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed,” the European Broadcasting Union posted in a statement Monday. “Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage. A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU,” the statement read. “We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band,” it continued. Over the weekend, Italy’s entry “Zitti e Buoni” (“Shut Up and Behave”) from Måneskin took home the prize, but the heavy-metal band’s excitement over participating in the international event had some viewers speculating about what they think they saw. The accusations came on Twitter, as video surfaced showing Damiano David ducking his head toward the table he and his bandmates were sitting at. What exactly he was doing wasn’t totally clear, but as one person wrote, “Covid-free but not cocaine-free…” Covid-free but not cocaine-free… 😂#Eurovision #Eurovision2021 #Italy pic.twitter.com/EuvYwBdbiw— Shuj 🐻 (@ShadesDaddyy) May 22, 2021 In a press conference after the band’s victory, David took the opportunity to defend himself, saying that the video actually shows him reacting to his bandmate breaking a glass. “I don’t use drugs, please guys,” David said. “Please don’t say that, really.” A previous statement on the matter confirmed that broken glass was found at the table. “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night. The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home,” the statement said. “This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU. The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.” This weekend’s victory is the band from Rome’s first win in the contest and the third for Italy as a whole, which has been in the competition since its debut in 1956. Read original story Eurovision Winner Didn’t Snort Cocaine Ahead of Victory, Investigation Finds At TheWrap