  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House calls for 'immediate' investigation into forced diversion of Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian dissident

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
roman protasevich protest
A woman holds a poster reading "Where is Roman?!" as she waits to see passengers of the Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo

  • The White House has called for an international investigation into the diversion of a Ryanair flight into Belarus.

  • Roman Protasevich, a journalist and prominent dissident, was detained from the flight after authorities reported a bogus security threat.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The White House on Monday called for an immediate international investigation into the diversion of a Ryanair flight into Minsk, Belarus, where authorities claimed a bogus security threat and arrested Roman Protasevich, 26, a journalist and vocal dissident against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and spoke with NATO allies.

Ryanair said in a statement that the pilots of flight FR4978, which was en route from Athens to Lithuania, were informed by Belarusian air traffic operators that there was a "potential security threat on board." The pilots were told instructed to "divert to the nearest airport," which was in Minsk.

"This outrageous incident and the video Mr. Pratasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press," President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday. "The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the Lukashenka regime." Biden also lauded the fresh EU sanctions placed on Belarus, and commended the vast protest movement opposing the Lukashenka regime.

Authorities reportedly came on board to assess the threat, detained Protasevich, and left. Belarusian state TV posted a video of Protasevich "confessing" to planning riots on Monday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus flights between London and Minsk banned after Ryanair ‘hijack’

    The Belarus national carrier, Belavia, has been told it cannot fly between London Gatwick and Minsk

  • Shop the Look of this Elegant 1980's Guest Room

    A blush-toned bedroom by designer Michael Taylor has us shopping for visitors Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden Doubling Previous Spending On Natural Disaster Preparedness

    “It’s not about red states and blue states; it’s about having people’s backs,” Biden said of spending $1 billion to prepare for hurricanes and wildfires.

  • Polish prosecutors to investigate Ryanair flight diversion

    Poland's prosecutor general has ordered an investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, a spokesman said on Monday. In what some EU leaders called a hijacking, the passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania on Sunday was diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, escorted by a MiG-29 fighter jet. On landing, authorities took dissident journalist Roman Protasevich into custody.

  • EU Lines Up Sanctions, Imposes Flight Blockade Over Belarus

    May.24 -- European Union leaders kicked off the process for adding more sanctions against Belarus and imposed an effective flight blockade on the country following the forced landing of a&nbsp;Ryanair Holdings Plc&nbsp;jet and the arrest of a dissident journalist. Ben Sallis reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • SC’s Tim Scott, Nikki Haley tapped for speaking series on future of the GOP

    Haley and Scott will be asked about what the Republican Party should stand for and what issues all members can agree on.

  • U.S. chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday a proposed $52 billion boost in U.S. government funding for semiconductor production and research could result in seven to 10 new U.S. factories. Raimondo said at an event outside a Micron Technology Inc chip factory that she anticipated the government funding would generate "$150 billion-plus" in investment in chip production and research - including contributions from state and federal governments and private-sector firms.

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy drops challenge against Marco Rubio for Senate

    Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy said Monday she is dropping her previously planned bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio next year, Politico reports.Driving the news: The decision comes after Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) — who was on Biden's shortlist for vice president — announced last week she plans to run for Rubio's seat, rather than pursue a run for governor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: “The reality is that Marco Rubio will not be an easy opponent especially if it’s on the heels of a bruising primary where Democrats spend millions attacking each other instead of using those millions to build the infrastructure we desperately need to win,” Murphy said in a written statement, per Politico. Murphy plans to seek re-election to the House next year. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • They tried to overturn the 2020 election. Now they want to run the next one.

    Trump supporters who back his claim that the 2020 vote was rigged are running to become the top election officials in key states.

  • Eurovision Winner Didn’t Snort Cocaine Ahead of Victory, Investigation Finds

    Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winner Måneskin’s lead singer did not snort cocaine ahead of his band’s victory, an investigation found. “No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed,” the European Broadcasting Union posted in a statement Monday. “Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage. A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU,” the statement read. “We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band,” it continued. Over the weekend, Italy’s entry “Zitti e Buoni” (“Shut Up and Behave”) from Måneskin took home the prize, but the heavy-metal band’s excitement over participating in the international event had some viewers speculating about what they think they saw. The accusations came on Twitter, as video surfaced showing Damiano David ducking his head toward the table he and his bandmates were sitting at. What exactly he was doing wasn’t totally clear, but as one person wrote, “Covid-free but not cocaine-free…” Covid-free but not cocaine-free… 😂#Eurovision #Eurovision2021 #Italy pic.twitter.com/EuvYwBdbiw— Shuj 🐻 (@ShadesDaddyy) May 22, 2021 In a press conference after the band’s victory, David took the opportunity to defend himself, saying that the video actually shows him reacting to his bandmate breaking a glass. “I don’t use drugs, please guys,” David said. “Please don’t say that, really.” A previous statement on the matter confirmed that broken glass was found at the table. “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night. The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home,” the statement said. “This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU. The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.” This weekend’s victory is the band from Rome’s first win in the contest and the third for Italy as a whole, which has been in the competition since its debut in 1956. Read original story Eurovision Winner Didn’t Snort Cocaine Ahead of Victory, Investigation Finds At TheWrap

  • 'This is total insanity,' says father of detained Belarusian journalist

    (Reuters) -The father of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Belarus after his plane was forced to land there, said he believes his son was forced in a video posted online to admit guilt and appeared to have a broken nose. The Lithuania-based blogger and his female companion, Sofia Sapega, were both taken into custody after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft flying from Athens to Vilnius and divert it to Minsk on Sunday in an action condemned by the European Union and the United States. To his father, Dzmitry Protasevich, the video comments on Monday seemed to be a result of coercion.

  • NSPCC helpline set up in wake of schools abuse scandal refers 65 allegations to authorities

    The government helpline set up for victims to report sexual abuse in schools has received more than 350 calls and referred 65 allegations to police or social services, it was revealed today. The Report Abuse in Education line, run by the NSPCC, was set up on April 1 following testimonials on Everyone’s Invited, a website where students anonymously shared their experiences of harassment, abuse and assault. An Ofsted review was also launched.

  • Illinois police face lawsuit over drug testing a toddler's ashes

    The lawsuit alleges the two-year-old girl's ashes were "desecrated" in an unlawful police search.

  • Biden doubles FEMA pre-disaster funding to $1 billion to prepare states for extreme weather

    The Biden administration plans to invest $1 billion helping states prepare for extreme weather ahead of the 2021 hurricane season, alongside an initiative to track natural disasters through a new NASA program.Why it matters: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects above-average storm activity during the next hurricane season, which would make this the sixth unusually active season in a row.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe administration's $1 billion pledge doubles the amount of money the government had previously spent helping communities brace for extreme weather through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.Floods, hurricanes, and wildfires are key areas of focus for preparing localities for disaster, the White House said. The administration plans to use NASA's Earth System Observatory to forecast and monitor natural disasters.Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: By increasing sea levels, climate change is making hurricanes more destructive and costly. There is also evidence showing that warming sea and air temperatures are causing nature's most powerful storms to become even stronger. More storm resilience funding, in addition to launching the NASA program, demonstrates the Biden administration's continued focus on the impacts of extreme weather events on the economy.What to watch: The first named storm of the season, Subtropical Storm Ana, formed and dissipated over the weekend in the North Atlantic.Go deeper: Get ready for another unusually active Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA saysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • United Airlines offers a chance to win free flights for a year for vaccinated travellers

    Five people will win free flights for one year

  • Biden directs $1 billion for extreme weather

    Bracing for a new season of hurricanes, floods and wildfires, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he will increase U.S. spending to $1 billion on preparations for extreme weather and other natural disasters as part of the battle against climate change.Biden: "That's double the funding available from last year and it's going to help communities too often overlooked. It’s going to invest in resilience to better protect themselves to serve other climate events they’re going to be facing."Biden made the remarks on a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he was briefed on the 2021 hurricane season, which is expected to be above-normal along the Atlantic coast.It comes after a record-shattering 30-named storms last year, which brought destructive storms that pounded Central America, the U.S. Gulf Coast and beyond.The $1 billion will help communities prepare for hurricanes, floods and wildfires, with a portion allotted specifically to disadvantaged communities.The White House said the United States had 22 separate weather- and climate-related disasters in 2020 costing a total of nearly $100 billion in losses. The administration also said it would develop and deploy "next generation climate data systems" through NASA to help track the impact of climate change and help forecast and monitor natural disasters to help prepare for them.

  • Belarus Jet Forces Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk

    President Alexander Lukashenko scrambled a jet fighter to force a commercial aircraft to land in the nation’s capital, where a Belarusian journalist and opposition activist was detained.

  • 'Life goes on:' Lam says Hong Kong still good for businesses

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended Hong Kong as an attractive place for businesses, after a recent survey found foreigners were considering leaving the longtime Asian business hub. Hong Kong has long been seen as one of the best places to do business globally, highly regarded for its skilled workforce, business-friendly legal system and ease of movement.

  • Mysterious air base being built on volcanic island off Yemen

    A mysterious air base is being built on a volcanic island off Yemen that sits in one of the world's crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the Mayun Island air base in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with a prior attempt to build a massive runway across the 5.6-kilometer (3.5 mile)-long island years ago links back to the United Arab Emirates. Officials in Yemen's internationally recognized government now say the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE announced in 2019 it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi-led military campaign battling Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn will possibly testify on the former president's attempts to intervene in the Russia investigation next week

    McGahn's testimony hinged on whether or not former President Donald Trump decided to intervene in the form of a lawsuit.