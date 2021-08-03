US preparing new 60-day eviction ban due to COVID spread

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK, LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will put in place a new eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives, a turnaround after progressive lawmakers pushed the White House to do more to prevent some 3.6 million Americans from losing their homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

President Joe Biden stopped short Tuesday of announcing the new ban on evictions during a press conference at the White House. But the new 60-day eviction moratorium would protect areas heavily impacted by the coronavirus, where about 90% of the U.S. population lives, according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.

“My hope is it’s going to be a new moratorium,” Biden told reporters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.

The extension, expected to be announced later Tuesday, could help heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on the president to take executive action to keep renters in their homes as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and a prior moratorium lapsed over the weekend.

“For 5 days, we’ve been out here, demanding that our government acts to save lives,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who led the protest outside the U.S. Capitol since the moratorium expired. “Today, our movement moved mountains.”

Administration officials had previously said a Supreme Court ruling stopped them from setting up a new moratorium without congressional backing, saying states and cities must be more aggressive in releasing nearly $47 billion in relief for renters on the verge of eviction.

The president said he sought input from legal scholars about whether there were options and said the advice was mixed, though some suggested, "It’s worth the effort." Biden also said he didn't want to tell the CDC, which has taken the public health lead in responding to the pandemic, what to do.

“I asked the CDC to go back and consider other options that may be available,” he said.

The new policy came amid a scramble of actions by the Biden team to reassure Democrats and the country that it could find a way to halt potential evictions. Progressive lawmakers, who camped for days outside the Capitol with dozens of supporters to pressure Biden to act, saw the administration's move as a vindication of their efforts.

Biden also insisted there is federal money available — some $47 billion previously approved during the COVID-19 crisis — that needs to get out the door to help renters and landlords.

“The money is there,” Biden said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefed House Democrats Tuesday on the administration's efforts to prevent widespread evictions after the moratorium lapsed.

Yellen told Democrats on a private call about the work underway to ensure some $47 billion in federal housing aid makes it to renters and landlords. She provided data so that lawmakers could see how their districts and states are performing with distributing the relief, according to a person on the call.

The White House has said state and local governments have been slow to push out that federal money and is pressing them to do so swiftly.

The treasury secretary tried to encourage Democrats to work together, even as lawmakers have said Biden should act on his own to extend the eviction moratorium, according to someone on the private call who insisted on anonymity to discuss its contents.

Yellen said on the call, according to this person, that she agrees "we need to bring every resource to bear” and that she appreciated the Democrats' efforts and wants "to leave no stone unturned.”

The administration had repeatedly resisted another extension because the Supreme Court appears likely to block it. When the court allowed the eviction ban to remain in place through the end of July by a 5-4 vote, one justice in the majority, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that Congress would have to act to extend it further.

As the eviction crisis mounts, the White House has frequently said Biden is doing all he can under legal constraints to keep renters in their homes and landlords paid what they are owed. While as many as 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, the administration has emphasized that money has already been approved and many Americans will be able to stay housed with the efforts underway.

Biden faced stinging criticism, including from some in his own party, that he was was slow to address the end of the moratorium. Some people were at immediate risk of losing their homes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called the prospect of widespread evictions “unfathomable.” The Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and other progressive lawmakers intensified pressure on the White House to issue an immediate extension.

Late last week, Biden announced he was allowing the ban to expire, pushing Congress to act, but lawmakers were unable to swiftly rally the votes as even Democrats questioned prolonging the eviction ban for a few more months.

The CDC put the eviction ban in place as part of the COVID-19 response when jobs shifted and many workers lost income. The ban was intended to hold back the spread of the virus among people put out on the streets and into shelters.

The White House noted that state-level efforts to stop evictions would spare a third of the country from evictions over the next month.

Gene Sperling, who oversees the administration’s coronavirus relief plans, said Monday that the administration will continue looking for additional legal avenues to keep people in their homes. Yet he stressed the complexity of the problem by also noting that the Trump administration developed guidelines for providing aid to renters and landlords that were unworkable. Those guidelines which required extensive documentation were changed once Biden was in office.

“This is not an easy task,” Sperling said. “We as a country have never had a national infrastructure or national policy for preventing avoidable evictions.”

Democratic lawmakers said they were caught by surprise by Biden’s decision to end the moratorium, creating frustration and anger and exposing a rare rift with the administration. The CDC indicated in late June that it probably wouldn't extend the eviction ban beyond the end of July.

Rep. Maxine Waters, the powerful chair of the Financial Services Committee, has been talking privately for days with Yellen and urged the treasury secretary to use her influence to prod states to push the money out the door.

But Waters also called on the CDC to act on its own. “I don’t buy that the CDC can’t extend the eviction moratorium — something it has already done in the past! Who is going to stop them?” Waters said in a tweet. “C’mon CDC — have a heart! Just do it!”

___

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden administration to extend eviction ban

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a "moral imperative" to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

  • 'I know what it feels like': For Rep. Cori Bush, fighting to extend the eviction moratorium is personal

    "I'm grabbing at straws because I know what it feels like to sleep on the street," said Rep. Cori Bush, a lawmaker who has been evicted three times.

  • White House says it can't extend eviction moratorium

    During the White House press briefing on Monday, American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling said President Biden is using “whatever federal authority” he has to stop evictions.

  • Giants’ Todd Davis retires, Blake Martinez activated

    New York Giants LB Todd Davis, who was signed over the weekend, has retired. Meanwhile, LB Blake Martinez has been activated.

  • Biden to announce new 60-day eviction moratorium -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is set on Tuesday to announce a 60-day new moratorium on home evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. Some details were still in flux as discussions continued with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the sources said. The CDC moratorium, which had been in place since September 2020 and kept millions of people from being forced out of their homes for unpaid rent during the pandemic, expired Saturday at midnight.

  • 'Clock is running out': As COVID-19 cases climb, Biden faces rising pressure to fill top FDA job

    Five months ago, former heads of the Food and Drug Administration urged Joe Biden to make filling that position a priority, but it's still vacant.

  • The White House doubles down and says it can't extend the eviction ban without Congress

    The Biden administration said it considered renewing the eviction moratorium a day after it expired. It faces mounting pressure from Democrats.

  • Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after sexual harassment findings

    President Biden called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign on Tuesday after an independent investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, in violation of state and federal law.Why it matters: Unlike dozens of other prominent Democrats, Biden held off on calling for Cuomo's resignation in March when the allegations of sexual misconduct first emerged.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden initial

  • Biden to announce a new temporary eviction moratorium in some places

    The Biden administration is set to announce a new targeted federal moratorium on evictions to replace the broader one that expired over the weekend.

  • Rapid virus spread through Indonesia taxes health workers

    Irman Pahlepi is back at work in Jakarta's Dr. Suyoto public hospital, immediately resuming his duties treating COVID-19 patients after recovering from an infection himself — for the second time. With numbers of infections in Indonesia skyrocketing and deaths steadily climbing, health care workers are being depleted as the virus spares nobody, Pahlepi, 30, felt he had no option but to jump right back in. Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, had its deadliest day with 2,069 deaths from COVID-19 last Tuesday and fatalities remain high.

  • Tunisia leader fires ambassador to US in rash of dismissals

    A day after naming a new economy minister, President Kais Saied on Tuesday added Tunisia's ambassador to the United States to a rash of dismissals, but he has yet to say who will replace the prime minister he fired less than two weeks ago or when. Saied, who took on executive powers July 25 and began ruling by decree, has also undertaken globe-spanning consultations, meeting Tuesday with the foreign minister of Egypt, a critical ally in the Middle East.

  • Andrew Cuomo's office retaliated against one of his accusers by leaking confidential documents about her, NY Attorney General says

    Soon after Lindsey Boylan first accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, his top advisors snapped into action to discredit her.

  • Judge orders Arizona Senate to produce Maricopa audit records

    An Arizona judge ordered the state’s Republican-led Senate to produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, delivering a big win for critics of the controversial review.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • MyPillow Guy Punts Timeline for Trump Retaking Power as Conspiracy Theories Get Wackier

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe prophecy failed in December, in January, and in March. Twice.But now, claim conspiratorial fans of Donald Trump, the fabled month is finally upon us. In August, some of the most fringe voices in the ex-president’s sprawling universe of followers and adjacent conspiracists still seem to think Trump will be reinstated.That is, if the conspiracy theory’s author doesn’t reschedule again.When Trump lost re-election in November, he and some of his more stalwart supporters ins

  • Madison Cawthorn Tweet Sparks Suspicions He's Part Of Trump's Shadow 'Cabinet'

    The Republican tweeted photos from a meeting with the ex-president at his golf club after Mark Meadows referred to a secretive "Cabinet member" huddle.

  • Idaho representative hurt her own case by demonstrating conduct unbecoming a legislator

    UPDATED: House ethics committee makes the right call with its ruling. │ Opinion

  • Maricopa County tells Arizona senators to prepare for legal defense over audit 'misdeeds'

    Maricopa County officials defied the Republican-led Arizona Senate's latest round of subpoenas for the controversial audit in the state's most populous county seeking access to routers and other materials.

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Trump-Era GDP Growth Was Worst Since Great Depression, Analysis Shows

    Ex-President Donald Trump was fixated on GDP during his time in office. Maybe he shouldn't have been.