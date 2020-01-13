The White House celebrated the '1st snow' of 2020 on an unseasonably warm, snowless Sunday

The White House celebrated the first snow of 2020 on Sunday night. It was shorts weather in the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday.









First snow of the year! pic.twitter.com/kgSLQX6QxK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2020

There was definitely no snow. And if it had snowed Sunday, it wouldn't have be the "first snow of the year." "After a volatile week filled with snow, uncharacteristic warmth, and even some thunder, we end the weekend on a tranquil note, other than the early gusty breeze," The Washington Post forecast on Sunday morning. "Temperatures more appropriate for April linger today with increasing sun." The actual temperature ranged from 68 to 43 in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, and it was 53 degrees when the White House posted the tweet.

