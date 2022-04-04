White House chief of staff Ron Klain hits back at Sen. Ted Cruz for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'the furthest left justice' in Supreme Court history

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex. (right). Chip Somodevilla, Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Monday called out Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz said SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will be "the most extreme" justice in history.

Klain responded by saying "nothing" in Jackson's record "supports this assertion."

White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Monday called out Sen. Ted Cruz for the Texas Republican's comments about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee.

"Nothing in Judge Jackson's record, experience, or temperament supports this assertion," Klain wrote on Twitter in response to a clip of Cruz claiming that Jackson would be the "furthest left justice" in the Supreme Court's 233-year history.

Cruz, who's previously said he opposes Jackson and grilled her during her confirmation hearings, made the statement as the Senate Judiciary Committee met to consider Jackson's nomination on Monday.

"There have been 115 men and women who have served on the Supreme Court. If Judge Jackson is confirmed, I believe she will prove to be the most extreme and the furthest left justice ever to serve on the United States Supreme Court," Cruz said during the panel's hearing.

Shortly afterward, Klain pushed back on the senator's accusations. Since Biden announced Jackson as his nominee late February, the White House has forcefully dismissed GOP criticisms of her and her record.

Cruz, along with several other Republican senators, have alleged that Jackson is "soft on crime" because of her sentencing record on child-pornography cases while she served as a federal district judge. Republicans have seized on a handful of cases in which Jackson imposed shorter sentences than those recommended by the federal guidelines, claiming that she's lenient toward child-pornography offenders.

Legal experts, however, have widely rejected the accusations as baseless, saying they lack key context and data that shows Jackson's record mirrors that of most federal judges and that the sentencing guidelines are outdated and overly severe.

Story continues

During the confirmation hearings, Cruz also pressed Jackson for her views on culture war issues, including critical race theory. Jackson repeatedly emphasized that critical race theory plays no part in her jurisprudence.

A spokesperson for Cruz slammed Klain, telling Insider in a statement on Monday that the White House chief of staff "is firing out tweets to distract from the fact that he is overseeing an administration that is flailing both domestically and internationally."

"Judge Jackson has a disturbing record of being soft-on-crime, including handing down lenient sentences in child pornography cases below national averages," the spokesperson said. "Judge Jackson has also embraced Critical Race Theory in formulating sentencing policy and refused to define what a 'woman' was during her confirmation hearing."

Jackson defended her record at her confirmation hearings, saying she decides cases from a "neutral posture" and "without fear or favor."

She's received endorsements from top law-enforcement officials and organizations from across the country, which have rebuked the GOP accusations against her. Legal figures on the left and right have also supported Jackson's nomination, including both Democratic- and Republican-appointed judges.

Cruz is widely considered a potential 2024 White House contender — should Donald Trump not run — and his criticism of Jackson during the confirmation hearings were seen in part as an appeal to likely voters in the next presidential race, Insider's Warren Rojas previously reported.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Jackson's nomination on Monday, which is expected to be tied 11-11. The move would force Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to invoke special procedures to push Jackson's nomination forward. Her final confirmation vote before the full Senate will likely take place later this week. If confirmed, Jackson would make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Read the original article on Business Insider