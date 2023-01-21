White House Chief Of Staff Ron Klain To Step Down Following State Of The Union: Reports

Sebastian Murdock
·1 min read

White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to step down from his position following Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address, according to multiplereports.

Klain, the president’s chief of staff since he took office, will be the first member of Biden’s inner circle to leave, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing two anonymous sources.

His exact timeline to leave isn’t set, and Klain is still expected to help in the transition process, sources told CNN. The State of the Union address is on Feb. 7.

Klain, the longtime Democratic operative, previously served as former President Barack Obama’s “Ebola czar” as part of his long career in the public and private sectors.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • White House chief of staff Ron Klain to step down: NYT

    White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has served in the position since the start of the administration, is preparing to step down. Klain will likely leave following President Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7, The New York Times first reported, citing senior administration officials. Klain has told colleagues since the midterm…

  • The AP Interview: Envoy says Taiwan learns from Ukraine war

    Taiwan has learned important lessons from Ukraine’s war that would help it deter any attack by China or defend itself if invaded, the self-ruled island's top envoy to the U.S. said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press. “Everything we’re doing now is to prevent the pain and suffering of the tragedy of Ukraine from being repeated in our scenario in Taiwan," said Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan’s representative in Washington.

  • Nissan Finally Fixed the Z's Face, But Only For Japan

    When Nissan brought the new Z to last year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, it teased the world with a one-off wearing a distinctive mug. This was the Z Customized Proto, with flared arches, orange-and-black paint and, most notably, a grille evoking the rare, homologation-special Fairlady Z432R. Some fans begged Nissan to bring the car to market, as an alternative to the stock Z’s polarizing grin. The automaker kept quiet on the topic for a year, but at last weekend’s 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, it relayed some g

  • This week in politics: US hits debt ceiling; Biden has 'no regrets' for delay in telling public of documents

    Biden continues to be scrutinized following the discovery of classified documents in his home and office. Meanwhile, Congress debates the debt limit.

  • Biden to meet with McCarthy over avoiding debt ceiling ‘calamity’

    “We’re going to have a little discussion on that,” Biden said.

  • Breaking down the final 4 teams in the NFC playoff field

    We're breaking the down four remaining NFC teams in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as the Eagles, Giants 49ers, and Cowboys look to advance

  • Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried

    Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood stock, according to a Friday court filing. Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by his crypto-focused hedge fund, has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges. The Department of Justice revealed the seizure of Robinhood shares earlier this month, but it provided a more complete list of seized assets Friday, including cash held at various banks and assets deposited at crypto exchange Binance.

  • St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students following MLK Day shooting

    Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

  • Behold the Full, Completely Real Resumé of George Santos

    OK, it's hard to say "full" when there are new items dropping every day. But here's what we've got so far.

  • DOJ tells House GOP it won't share info about ongoing criminal probes

    The Department of Justice has informed the House Judiciary Committee it is unlikely to share information with investigators about ongoing criminal probes or any non-public information about any DOJ investigation, according to a letter obtained by ABC News. "Longstanding Department policy prevents us from confirming or denying the existence of pending investigations in response to congressional requests or providing non-public information about our investigations," Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote in a letter to Chairman Jim Jordan. The letter comes in response to Jordan's sweeping Jan. 17 requests to DOJ as well the FBI, DEA and ATF.

  • Biden breaks silence on his handling of classified documents: 'I have no regrets'

    President Joe Biden said Thursday he has "no regrets" as the investigation continues into the classified documents found at his home and office. Biden broke his silence on the issue for the first time this week, despite repeated questions from reporters, during a trip to California to survey storm damage. Until Thursday, he had not done so since a special counsel was named.

  • Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations

    The city’s attorney, administrator and secretary have all resigned.

  • Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy

    Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request from the College Board to provide the class in high school classes in the state Wednesday. The mov

  • Fairfield County judge denies state request to halt Columbus gun restrictions

    A Fairfield County judge denied a state request to halt Columbus newly enacted gun restrictions. They will go into place at midnight Saturday.

  • DOJ reserves right to not cooperate with certain House GOP requests

    It’s an early marker of how the Justice Department plans to navigate a Republican majority intent on aggressive oversight over the Biden administration.

  • Supreme Court rejects gun regulations challenge signed by Tallahassee, other Fla. communities

    Tallahassee and Leon County could still face stiff penalties for enacting gun regulations based on a Supreme Court ruling Thursday.

  • Biden's tweet about his optimism for America prompts immediate backlash: 'Jesus take the wheel'

    President Biden received some backlash on Twitter Friday evening after he said that he is looking forward to another two years of his term in the White House.

  • McConnell Debt Pledge May Sap McCarthy’s Push for Spending Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s push to use the threat of a catastrophic debt default to extract spending cuts from Democrats risks being undermined by his fellow Republican Mitch McConnell, who’s assuring that the US will never breach the limit.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Coll

  • Scientists Welcome 'Astronaut,' 'Nobel Winner' George Santos To House Science Committee

    Rep. Bill Foster joked that the New York Republican's "groundbreaking work with imaginary numbers" will be an asset to the group.

  • Experts weigh in on Biden's response to classified documents scandal: White House has 'lost control'

    Communications experts weighing in on the White House's response since knowledge of Biden's classified documents came to light in early January say that the administration's response has been lackluster.