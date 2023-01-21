White House Chief Of Staff Ron Klain To Step Down Following State Of The Union: Reports

White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to step down from his position following Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address, according to multiplereports.

Klain, the president’s chief of staff since he took office, will be the first member of Biden’s inner circle to leave, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing two anonymous sources.

His exact timeline to leave isn’t set, and Klain is still expected to help in the transition process, sources told CNN. The State of the Union address is on Feb. 7.

Klain, the longtime Democratic operative, previously served as former President Barack Obama’s “Ebola czar” as part of his long career in the public and private sectors.

Related...