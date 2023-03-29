White House to China: Don't use Taiwan visit as 'pretext'

The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol in Washington
3
Reuters
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House urged China on Wednesday not to use a "normal" stopover in the United States by Taiwan's president as a pretext to increase aggressive activity against Taiwan.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's arrival soon in the United States is the latest in a series of routine transits.

"The Peoples Republic of China should not use this transit as a pretext to step up any activity around the Taiwan strait," he said.

"We're mindful that things are tense right now" between the United States and China, Kirby said, but he urged Beijing to keep lines of communication open.

China claims Taiwan as its own and has vowed to retake the self-ruled island by force if necessary.

Kirby said Washington still wants to reschedule a trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that was postponed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon transited the United States and was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet.

Tsai is due to transit through New York and Los Angeles as part of a trip to and from Guatemala and Belize, returning to Taipei on April 7.

Tsai's first U.S. transit since 2019 and her seventh since taking office in 2016 is expected to include a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles on her return from Central America next month. It would be the first meeting on U.S. soil between a House speaker and a Taiwanese leader, and the prospect has angered Beijing.

China responded to a visit last August to Taiwan by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with large-scale war games around the democratically ruled island.

Tsai's transits will come at a time when U.S. relations with China are at what some analysts see as their worst level since Washington normalized ties with Beijing in 1979 and switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei.

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue and a major bone of contention with Washington, which, like most countries, maintains only unofficial ties with Taipei. The U.S. government, however, is required by federal law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; additional reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • President of Taiwan to visit the U.S.

    President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan is traveling to Central America and the United States during a time of tension with China. Tsai will visit from March 29 - April 7, with stops in New York and Los Angeles. (March 29)

  • Taiwan leader Tsai departs for Latin America

    Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday vowed that her government is determined to lead Taiwan to the world despite “external pressure.”

  • French PM Willing to Meet Over Pensions, CFDT Union Leader Says

    (Bloomberg) -- One of France’s most prominent union leaders said he had been invited by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to meet early next week to discuss the government’s pension reform plan that triggered a 10th day of nationwide protests Tuesday. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jo

  • Commanders won’t pursue Lamar Jackson

    Despite the rumors, the Commanders never had interest in pursuing Lamar Jackson and won’t pursue Lamar Jackson. The quarterback seemed a good fit for the franchise, but if Jackson lands elsewhere, it will be a much farther move from Baltimore. “I’m not sure where it all comes from,” Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew said Monday, [more]

  • Spain clean energy case shakes confidence in EU investment

    Renewable energy investors who lost subsidies promised by Spain are heading to a London court to try to claw back $125 million from the government — a decadelong dispute with ramifications for clean energy financing across the European Union. The outcome will be closely watched by investors after the U.S. passed a new law offering incentives for homegrown green technology. Experts say the Inflation Reduction Act is already drawing clean energy investment away from EU countries like Spain, leaving the 27-nation bloc much less competitive globally.

  • Ron Rivera: We’d like to think Sam Howell has the same type of ability, skill set as Brock Purdy

    As head coach Ron Rivera put it, the Commanders never really considered pursuing quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason. Instead, the club is focused on Sam Howell, who will enter the offseason program as the team’s first quarterback — though Rivera has maintained that doesn’t quite make him the starter just yet. On Tuesday, Rivera noted [more]

  • 'Welcome home': North Jersey vet's book focuses on his time as a 22-year-old in Vietnam

    Robin Bartlett served exactly a year in Vietnam, during the height of the war, from May 1968 to May 1969.

  • Manhattan grand jury not scheduled to meet in Trump case until late April

    The New York grand jury hearing evidence in a hush money probe involving former President Trump is not scheduled to meet about the case until late April, according to a source familiar with the matter. The jurors are set to consider another case next Monday and Wednesday ahead of a previously scheduled two-week hiatus, but…

  • Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan

    Moscow test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday, with two boats launching a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

  • Protests halt for 1st time in weeks in Israel as Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul

    Following the prime minister’s announcement, Israel’s largest labor union called off a general strike.

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterates interest in sitting down with China's Xi Jinping

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his desire to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an interview with the Associated Press. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega about the reality of Xi meeting with Zelenskyy.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invites Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit after Russia visit

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Ukraine after Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Bread, bagels and babka: This Miami favorite might be the best bakery in the country

    This local favorite got nominated for a James Beard Award.

  • California’s desert trees can’t take the heat: study

    Some of the Southwest’s most iconic desert trees are running for their lives in what could be a grim harbinger for more temperate ecosystems across the West. A study in Functional Ecology offers evidence that desert ecosystems, long perceived as the most resilient to climate change, may be hitting their limits. Researchers at the University of California Riverside found that…

  • The massive Texas storm that produced deadly tornadoes and baseball-sized hail

    On this day in weather history, a person died from getting struck by large hail.

  • Masters survey 2023: Where does Augusta National feel the most hallowed or special?

    Augusta National is one of golf’s great cathedrals, but these are the spots that make it extra special.

  • Just say NO and Veto Putin From Taking Over U.N. Security Council

    The U.S. must use its influence to block Russian President Vladimir Putin’s crony from taking power at the U.N. Security Council

  • India's warm weather plans can't take the heat, report says

    With temperatures set to soar next month, Indian authorities need more resources and better preparation to deal with searing heat particularly for the most vulnerable communities around the country, a New Delhi-based think tank said. Analyzing 37 regional and federal heat action plans, the Centre for Policy Research found this week that the plans are not updated regularly, don’t have separate budgets in most cases, have no legal support to implement them and the most vulnerable populations in any given region are not identified in the plans. Heat plans started springing up around the nation after blistering heat waves surpassing 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2010 killed over 800 people in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

  • Exiled leader tells US Congress Tibet faces 'slow death' under China

    Tibet is dying a "slow death" under Chinese rule, the head of the India-based organization known as Tibet's government in-exile said on Tuesday in a first address to the U.S. Congress. Some Tibetan activists lament what they see as a fading focus on alleged abuses in Tibet amid growing concerns in Washington and other Western capitals about China's expanding military, pressure on democratic Taiwan, and crackdowns in Hong Kong and on minority groups in China's Xinjiang region. "If PRC (the People's Republic of China) is not made to reverse or change its current policies, Tibet and Tibetans will definitely die a slow death," Penpa Tsering, known as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), told a bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing via video link.

  • Kamala Harris confronts painful past in Ghana

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff entered the black doors of the colonial-era Cape Coast Castle in Ghana. (March 29)