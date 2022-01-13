White House claims Iran 'rapidly accelerating' due to Trump's removal of US from Iran nuclear deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Morris
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki shifted blame Wednesday for the "aggressive actions" being taken by Iran, claiming the country is "rapidly accelerating" due to former President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Asked Wednesday by a reporter at a briefing how the Biden administration is working through discussions with Iran to reestablish the Iranian nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Psaki said the talks are "ongoing."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily White House press briefing Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. <span class="copyright">Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images</span>
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily White House press briefing Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

ANTI-REGIME ACTIVISTS IN IRAN TAKE CREDIT FOR TORCHING OF SOLEIMANI STATUE

"What we're looking at, and what we'd like to remind the public of, is why we are at this point now," Psaki said. "Most importantly, none of the things we're looking at now – Iran's increased capability and capacity, their aggressive actions that they have taken through proxy wars around the world – would be happening if the former president had not recklessly pulled out of the nuclear deal with no thought as to what might come next."

In 2018, Trump announced he would be withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, saying at the time that the agreement was "defective at its core."

Ebrahim Raisi, now Iran's president, holds a press conference at Shahid Beheshti conference hall June 21, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. <span class="copyright"> Majid Saeedi/Getty Images</span>
Ebrahim Raisi, now Iran's president, holds a press conference at Shahid Beheshti conference hall June 21, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Psaki said Trump's decision left an "impact" and meant that Iran's nuclear program "was no longer in a box, no longer had the most robust inspection regime ever negotiated, no longer had the tight restrictions on nuclear activity."

At one point during the "ongoing" negotiations, Psaki said, the Biden administration became a "bit frustrated by the lack of seriousness that negotiators came to the table" with. "Now we're back at the table again," she said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington. <span class="copyright">Drew Angerer/Getty Images</span>
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Because of the last administration pulling out of the nuclear agreement, now Iran's program has been rapidly accelerating, Iran directly attacked our partners in the Gulf and its proxies began attacking U.S. troops again in Iraq," Psaki said. "The United States had become totally isolated internationally."

Under the 2015 nuclear deal struck by the United States under the Obama administration, world powers and Iran, sanctions against Tehran were lifted in exchange for Iran’s cooperation in restricting its nuclear program.

"At the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction, that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful, nuclear energy program," Trump said in 2018. "Today, we have definitive proof that this Iranian promise was a lie."

Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House slams Trump’s Iran pullout as prospects to save nuclear deal dim

    Some analysts predict the U.S. will adopt a more coercive approach toward Tehran by early February.

  • 'It pays to vote': Behind the Venezuelan opposition's victory in Chavismo's cradle

    In Venezuela, experts explain what's behind the victory of opposition leader Sergio Garrido in regional elections in Barinas, the late Hugo Chávez's hometown.

  • California Republican David Valadao announces campaign for increasingly Democratic district

    The San Joaquin Valley representative is no stranger to tight elections, having lost his seat in 2018 and regained it in 2020 with slim margins.

  • Ahead of Iran deal decision, White House to "focus the fire on Trump"

    With the Iran nuclear talks reaching a critical moment, the White House plans to focus much of its public messaging in the coming weeks on attacking former President Donald Trump for leaving the 2015 deal, two sources briefed on the White House plans told me.Why it matters: The Biden administration thinks it's now just a matter of weeks before the critical decision point: Either a deal will be reached and the U.S. will return to the nuclear deal or talks will break down and the administration wi

  • Hezbollah hosts conference in Beirut for Saudi opposition

    Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group hosted a conference for Saudi opposition figures in its stronghold south of Beirut on Wednesday in a defiant gesture certain to anger the oil-rich kingdom. The gathering came as the Lebanese government is trying to mend relations with Saudi Arabia that hit a new low in October when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports. Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said Saudi Arabia should stop its policy of “bullying” others as well as its interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

  • Ravens G Kevin Zeitler says Baltimore has been ‘breath of fresh air’, hasn’t pondered retirement

    Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler said that being a member of the organization has been a "breath of fresh air"

  • Martin Short Has One Word to Describe Only Murders in the Building Season 2: "Thrilling"

    Martin Short talked about the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building after receiving his first ever SAG Awards nomination. See what the star had to say about the honor here!

  • Julian Edelman places bold playoff bet on Patriots, Tom Brady's Bucs

    Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman has some serious money riding on his former team (and his former quarterback) entering the 2021 NFL playoffs.

  • KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on challenge presented by T.J. Watt and Steelers’ defense

    Wary Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’ll need to be alert if he looks to extend a play against the Steelers during Sunday night’s playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • Senate Democrats offered Manchin a huge compromise on checks to parents. Then Manchin blew it up and they don't know why

    Dems swapped a three-year expanded child tax credit extension for one year to get Manchin to drop his push for a work requirement. He hasn't budged.

  • In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country

    If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks. Other countries, including eastern European states are monitored. "The Commission has concluded that Vanuatu's investor citizenship schemes present serious deficiencies and security failures," it said in a statement.

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Dick Durbin To GOP: Our Turn To Confirm Judicial Nominees Without Your Consent

    “Republicans chose to abandon this senatorial courtesy,” the Judiciary Committee chair said of advancing a Biden appeals court pick without blue slips.

  • Ukraine ready to take decisions to end war at new four-way summit -president

    KYIV/PARIS (Reuters) -Ukraine is ready to take the necessary decisions to end the war in its eastern Donbass region at a new summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. "It is time to agree on an end to the conflict, and we are ready for the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a

  • Cambodia shelves first ASEAN meeting over attendance 'difficulties'

    Cambodia said on Wednesday it had postponed a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) scheduled for next week, because some ministers had expressed "difficulties" in attending. The meeting was the first under Cambodia's chairmanship of the 10-member bloc, which comes amid divisions on how to deal with https://reut.rs/30NQFot the military that seized power in Myanmar last year and has led a bloody crackdown on thousands of its opponents. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met Myanmar's military ruler https://reut.rs/3ngcp4w Min Aung Hlaing last week, the first such visit by a head of government, sparking concern that it could undermine international efforts to isolate the junta.