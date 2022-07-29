White House communications director Bedingfield will stay in post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, who was slated to leave her position, has decided to stay on.

The long time aide to President Joe Biden will take some time off in August and return in September, a White House official said.

"A massive thank you to everyone (every. one.) who endured listening to me wax on about how I regretted my decision to leave," Bedingfield wrote on Twitter. "There's so much more to do and I'm so proud and grateful to be part of this team. Onward!"

A second official said Bedingfield had been asked to stay on until Biden, who recently came down with COVID-19, tested negative and was later asked to stay on for the long term. She agreed.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)