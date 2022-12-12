White House condemns rhetoric of lawmaker Greene on Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday condemned the rhetoric of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that if she had been in charge of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol it would have succeeded and the attackers would have been armed.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Greene had bragged over the weekend "that they would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government" if she had been in charge of it.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)

