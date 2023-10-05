White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has expressed condolences to Ukraine over the Russian strike on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, which killed 51 people.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing

Details: Jean-Pierre stressed that Russia continues to carry out daily attacks on Ukraine.

"Can you imagine, just walking to the grocery store with your kids, trying to figure out what it is that you’re going to make for dinner. And you see an explosion happen. Bodies are everywhere. And it’s horrifying. It is incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine, for the folks like yourselves, your colleagues who are reporting this on the ground, and it is for these families and these kids. So this is what is happening in Ukraine every day," Jean-Pierre said.

"This is why we are doing everything that we can to help Ukraine, to help the brave people of Ukraine to fight for their freedom, to fight for their democracy," she added.

Background:

On Thursday afternoon, Russian troops attacked a cafe and a store in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast. Preliminary data indicated that the place was hit by an Iskander missile. As of now, 51 people were killed, including children, and six more were injured.

This is the most massive attack by the Russian Federation in Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café, which was attended by almost a third of the village (according to the census, 330 residents were registered there).

The Russian attack has already been condemned by Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, UK Ambassador Martin Harris and Estonian President Alar Karis.

