White House confident there will be new aid to Ukraine regardless of McCarthy's resignation

The White House expressed confidence on Tuesday that regardless of the outcome of the vote to remove Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the US House of Representatives, from office, the Congress would approve new aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, at a briefing

Details: Kirby pointed out that the overwhelming majority of members of Congress support additional assistance to Ukraine, including the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

"I would add that regardless of what happens [with McCarthy's resignation – ed.], the entire House leadership supports continued assistance to Ukraine, and the vast majority of congressmen on the Republican side support continued assistance to Ukraine.

There is a small number of very active, small minority of members [of the Republican Party – ed.] who are opposed, but they do not represent their party. They do not represent the party leadership," he said.

At the same time, Kirby stated that disapproval of new aid to Ukraine could have terrible consequences on the battlefield.

"Under no circumstances can we allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted. Time is not in our favour. We have enough financial resources to meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield for some time to come, but we need a decision from Congress," the White House official said.

The day before, Matt Gaetz, a representative of the far-right Republican Party, initiated the removal of McCarthy from the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives, citing the fact that he had secured the adoption of a temporary federal budget with the support of Democrats – contrary to the promises made during his appointment.

The vote on McCarthy's resignation is due by the end of Tuesday.

Background: US President Joe Biden called upon the Republicans in Congress not to allow problems with aid for Ukraine. The US Department of State has criticised Congress for not approving crucial aid for Ukraine.

