White House confident Congress will approve supplemental funding for Ukraine

Despite a number of U.S. lawmakers being opposed to extending further aid to Ukraine, the White House is confident that the bill with a new comprehensive aid package will be passed, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sept. 15.

"Based on our consultations on Capitol Hill, we believe that there is strong bipartisan support in both houses for the continuation of funding," Ukrinform news agency quotes Sullivan.

At the press briefing, he expressed confidence that both Republicans and Democrats acknowledge that the United States cannot abandon its support for Ukraine at such a critical moment.

On Aug 10, Bloomberg reported that U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to request an additional $25 billion in funding from the U.S. Congress, to be used to finance Washington’s aid and relief programs – including military assistance to Ukraine.

On Sept. 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the UN General Assembly in New York, before participating in UN Security Council debates on Ukraine the following day.

On Sept. 13, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), said that supporting Ukraine is in the interest of the United States and called on his fellow party members to support the government policy on the matter.

