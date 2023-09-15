White House confident that Congress will pass support package for Ukraine despite disagreements

The White House remains confident that despite the differences expressed by various representatives in the US Congress over continued support for Ukraine, a bill with a new large-scale assistance package will eventually be passed.

Source: Ukrinform, citing a briefing by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Quote: "Based on our consultations on Capitol Hill, we believe that there continues to be strong bipartisan support in both chambers for continued funding."

Details: Sullivan also believes that both Republicans and Democrats recognise that the United States cannot withdraw support at such a critical time. Therefore, the administration remains confident that, despite the complexity of the legislative procedures, the United States will ultimately be able to continue supporting Ukraine and continue to lead the coalition of countries.

Background:

On 7 September, the Pentagon announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes equipment to support and strengthen Ukraine's air defence systems.

