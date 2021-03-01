White House confirms Chicago US Attorney John Lausch to stay for now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The White House waited until the eleventh hour before publicly confirming Sunday that Chicago’s top federal prosecutor will not be forced to resign as originally planned.

“In very limited exceptions, including the Northern District of Illinois, the administration has opted not to seek new candidates for U.S. Attorney positions at this time,” a White House spokesman said in a statement Sunday when the Tribune asked about the future of U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

Lausch, a 2017 nominee of then-President Donald Trump, had been part of a clean sweep by Biden’s team asking holdovers from the previous administration to step down no later than the end of February.

Last week, however, the Tribune and other media outlets reported that Lausch was going to be allowed to remain in office until a successor is confirmed by the U.S. Senate — a process that typically takes several months or more.

The reprieve came after Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth wrote a letter to President Joe Biden hailing Lausch as a nonpartisan corruption buster and asking that he be allowed to stay on until a replacement could be installed.

Lausch’s office is investigating Commonwealth Edison’s alleged bribery scheme to funnel money and do-nothing jobs to then-House Speaker Michael Madigan’s loyalists in exchange for his help with state legislation. Madigan has not been charged with wrongdoing, but the scandal helped topple him from power.

The White House statement Sunday was the first official comment by the Biden administration on the situation. The White House did not elaborate on the reason for the change of heart and stopped short of confirming that Lausch would stay on until a new U.S. attorney is installed.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Durbin and Duckworth said they were “pleased” the administration had acted on their request.

“While the President has the right to remove U.S. Attorneys, there is precedent for U.S. Attorneys in the Northern District of Illinois to remain in office to conclude sensitive investigations,” the statement said. “After our repeated calls, we appreciate that Mr. Lausch will be given this opportunity.”

Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago, could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.

Lausch, 51, of Joliet, Illinois, was sworn in as U.S. attorney in November 2017 after an unanimous voice vote in the Senate.

The search for a new U.S. attorney is traditionally run by the senior member of the state’s congressional delegation from the president’s party, which falls on Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

After the candidates are vetted and the Biden administration makes a nomination, the confirmation would move to Durbin’s committee for approval, followed by a vote in the full Senate. Because of their key roles in the process, Duckworth and especially Durbin could dictate the pace.

It’s customary for U.S. attorneys appointed by a president of a different party to leave when there’s a new boss in the White House, and regardless of when Lausch leaves, the investigations he’s shepherded will continue.

Recommended Stories

  • McDaniel says GOP voters "overwhelmingly" agree with Trump's record in office

    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says the party is united in its opposition to President Biden's policies.

  • 'Blame Trump' defense in Capitol riot looks like a long shot

    Facing damning evidence in the deadly Capitol siege last month — including social media posts flaunting their actions — rioters are arguing in court they were following then-President Donald Trump's instructions on Jan. 6. “This purported defense, if recognized, would undermine the rule of law because then, just like a king or a dictator, the president could dictate what’s illegal and what isn’t in this country," U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said recently in ordering pretrial detention of William Chrestman, a suspected member of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys. Chrestman’s attorneys argued in court papers that Trump gave the mob “explicit permission and encouragement” to do what they did, providing those who obeyed him with “a viable defense against criminal liability.”

  • De Blasio calls on legislature to revoke Cuomo's pandemic emergency powers

    Several New York politicians, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have weighed in on allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed two former aides over the last several years. Multiple Democratic state legislators have called for Cuomo's resignation, though most lawmakers at the state and national level want an independent investigation to take place first. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden supports one, as well. Cuomo's office announced it had appointed former federal Judge Barbara Jones to lead the review, but that didn't sit well with lawmakers, who argued the investigator should be appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James instead. In response, the Cuomo administration reversed course to an extent Sunday, asking James to work jointly with the chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals (whom Cuomo appointed) to "select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report." James has already confirmed she's ready to oversee the investigation. As for de Blasio, the mayor — whose relationship with Cuomo has never been smooth, to say the least — issued a statement calling for independent investigations into both the sexual harassment allegations and the recent revelations about New York's COVID-19 nursing home deaths, saying "questions of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight off a pandemic and economic crisis." Now, he said, "it's clear" that the New York legislature "must immediately revoke the governor's emergency powers that overrule local control." New @BilldeBlasio statement on allegations against @NYGovCuomo & investigations regarding nursing home & sexual harassment scandals: pic.twitter.com/Wxgq5ZaCPd — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) February 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threat6 homes with make believe features

  • Democrats will have to show whether they walk the "#MeToo" talk when it comes to Andrew Cuomo

    The searing sexual harassment allegations made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo are trouble for Democrats far beyond Albany and New York.Why it matters: They hammered Donald Trump after the "Access Hollywood" tape. Pilloried Brett Kavanaugh over Christine Blasey Ford. Defended President Biden when he was accused of inappropriate touching. Now, Democrats have to show whether they walk the "#MeToo" talk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki treaded the narrow line Sunday. She displayed empathy by referring to Cuomo's accusers as "Charlotte" and "Lindsey," and told CNN: "It was hard to read that story, as a woman."Psaki also previewed the line adopted by most Democrats: They support an investigation into the contentions, a version of which Cuomo also has endorsed.Team Cuomo issued three statements on the matter Sunday, ultimately saying the governor had asked state Attorney General Letitia James to select an independent attorney of her choosing to investigate.The backstory: The biggest critics are facing pressure to treat Cuomo the same way they aggressively went after the Republicans.Then-Sen. Kamala Harris called for Kavanaugh's impeachment a year after his nomination hearings, when two New York Times reporters wrote they found new corroborating evidence to support previous sexual misconduct allegations. Several other then-2020 Democratic presidential contenders also called for his impeachment, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Julián Castro (D-Texas) and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Biden, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also said the new allegations warranted further investigation. Cory Booker, who, as a New Jersey senator, has close ties to Cuomo, was celebrated by his Democratic colleagues for daring Republicans to try to expel him from the Senate. He publicly revealed some of Kavanaugh's emails the then-GOP majority had ruled confidential.Today, New York Democrats face special heat.Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand helped run Al Franken out of the Senate — for a sexually suggestive picture taken before he was in office — and called for Kavanaugh's nomination to be withdrawn, saying two allegations "is an embarrassment."Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently divulged her experience as a victim of sexual assault, likening callous treatment of victims to Republicans urging Democrats to "get over" the U.S. Capitol siege.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had called to postpone Kavanaugh's confirmation vote after Blasey Ford "won America's hearts" with her allegations of his drunken advances.What they're saying: Most lawmakers made their comments about Cuomo through the safety of a written statement, a luxury they won't have when they return to the Capitol Hill free-for-all this week.Gillibrand said: "There must be an independent, transparent and swift investigation into these serious and deeply concerning allegations.”AOC tweeted the contentions were "extremely serious and painful to read." She added: "There must be an independent investigation — not one led by an individual selected by the governor, but by the office of the attorney general."A Schumer spokesman said: “Sen. Schumer has long believed sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated, and that allegations should be thoroughly and independently investigated.”Be smart: Cuomo has a reputation as a political bully, so there's no love lost with many Democrats. And he already faced pressure not to seek a third term in 2022 after his team acknowledged concealing COVID-19 nursing home deaths.A huge field could split any anti-Cuomo vote, but Democrats may pressure him to save them before by saying — at the very least — he won't run for reelection.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Border Democrat Henry Cuellar warns Biden about immigrant fallout

    A Democratic lawmaker representing a border district warned the Biden administration against easing up too much on unauthorized immigrants, citing their impact on his constituents, local hospitals and their potential to spread the coronavirus.Why it matters: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios he supports President Biden. But the moderate said he sees the downsides of efforts to placate pro-immigrant groups, an effort that threatens to blow up on the administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."You just can't say, 'Yeah, yeah, let everybody in' — because then we're affected down there at the border," Cuellar told Axios on Saturday.The big picture: Border crossings are rising. Hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley area are already busy. The Border Patrol has less capacity than normal.Cuellar hopes the administration continues using a Trump-era public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families, at least during the pandemic. Activists have called for Biden to end the use of the policy, called Title 42.He said smugglers will likely use the shift in immigration tactics from the Trump to the Biden administration to convince migrants to come to the U.S. "The bad guys know how to market this," Cuellar said.Some immigrants are being allowed into the country without getting a COVID-19 test first — a concern for some non-governmental organizations caring for them, Cuellar said.He complained about a contradiction between releasing some unauthorized immigrants into border communities while keeping legal, cross-border travel closed. Many local businesses depend on Mexican shoppers for 50% to 75% of their sales, he said.Cuellar is not the first Texas Democrat to warn the Biden administration of the impact of growing numbers of immigrants on border communities. Facing the weather emergency in Texas, Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano targeted the president in a video this month: "I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A bipartisan coronavirus relief bill would be easier to pass: GOP Sen. Rob Portman

    Coronavirus relief would be easier to pass if it were truly bipartisan, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "There's an easy answer to this, let's make it bipartisan," Portman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We can continue to work together and in this case, very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package," he added.

  • Megyn Kelly pulls children out of private New York school in protest at 'hard-Left' teaching

    Former Fox TV anchor Megyn Kelly has said she pulled her three children out of private schools in New York City over what she described as a "hard Left turn" in their teaching. She outlined her reasons for doing so on the Bill Maher show on Friday. 'We loved our schools,' she said, explaining that her two sons went to all-boys schools, and her daughter an all-girls school. "Loved our teachers, loved the students and faculty and parents. "They were definitely Leftist - we are more centre-Right - but that was fine; my whole family are Democrats. "But then they went hard Left, and then they started to take a really hard turn toward social justice stuff." Kelly, 50, has three children: Edward Yates, 11; a nine-year-old daughter, Yardley; and son Thatcher, seven. The two boys attended the $55,900-a-year Collegiate School on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Her daughter is understood to have been a pupil at the $57,385-a-year Spence School on the Upper East Side. Kelly cited several examples of teaching that disturbed her including when Thatcher was told to write a letter to the Cleveland Indians to complain about the baseball team's mascot. "He's six. Can he learn how to spell Cleveland before we activate him?' she said. She also recalled a letter that had been circulated at the Collegiate School, written by Orleans Public Education Network Executive Director Nahliah Webber. The letter included passages such as: “There is a killer cop sitting in every school where White people learn.” She described the letter, which also accused white people of "snuffing out black life" as racist and divisive. The Telegraph has approached both schools for comment. During the 2016 presidential election, Kelly fell out with Donald Trump after he took exception to her moderation of a candidates debate. Then a candidate for the Republican nomination, Mr Trump subjected Kelly to a Twitter tirade after she challenged him over remarks he had about women. In 2018 she was fired by NBC after making controversial remarks about blackface and Halloween costumes.

  • RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says despite GOP divisions over Trump impeachment, the party 'overwhelmingly' agrees on most issues

    Ronna McDaniel told CBS that GOP voters would determine the fate of Trump's influence in the party, but party voters still supported his agenda.

  • CPAC Speaker Angela Stanton King Promotes QAnon From Stage

    NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty ImagesA speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory from the event’s main stage on Sunday, shortly before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at the conservative movement’s premiere annual event. Former congressional candidate Angela Stanton King, who has frequently boosted the conspiracy theory on social media, called for an investigation into whether QAnon’s bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump supporters are real.“Let’s address it,” King said. “So we know in this election, there were some things going on in regards to the conspiracy theories with Q, right? And I think, me as a person, before I ever got into the conservative movement, I’ve always been an advocate even if it’s for abused children or it’s for those people that are incarcerated. So I think that any allegations coming forward in regards to any type of abuse when it comes to children deserves to be investigated, it deserves to be made aware of.”The CPAC crowd applauded King’s call for an investigation into the claims made by QAnon believers, which include allegations that Democratic Party leaders and Hollywood celebrities sexually abuse children and drink their blood to stay young. QAnon supporters believe in a moment called “The Storm,” in which they anticipate Trump will order mass arrests or executions of his political opponents.QAnon Incited Her to Kidnap Her Son and Then Hid Her From the Law“I think that, you know, once we find out, you know, whether this is true or not, then we can move on, but we at least have to be able to address it,” King said, claiming that the media had tried to “cancel” her for her beliefs in QAnon.CPAC speaker Angela Stanton-King is straight up promoting QAnon pic.twitter.com/BLGyeqajes— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021 King, who served two years in prison over an auto-theft ring and was pardoned by Trump in 2020, once stormed out of an interview after being confronted over her support for QAnon. A positive mention of QAnon from the CPAC stage marks another inroad into the GOP for the conspiracy theory, which has been linked to murders and other crimes. A number of QAnon believers took leading roles in the U.S. Capitol riot, breaking into the building and menacing police officers.The FBI considers the conspiracy theory, which has also been praised in the past by newly elected Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), as a potential source of domestic terrorism.The CPAC panel King appeared on was already embroiled in controversy, after scheduled speaker “Young Pharaoh” was dropped from the program over tweets attacking Jewish people.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NY AG should lead investigation into allegations against Gov. Cuomo: Hirono

    The New York attorney general should launch an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "The proper response for any of these kind of allegations of reprehensible, inexcusable behavior is to listen to the -- mainly women who come forward ... and then to do the appropriate investigation and corroboration of the allegations," the senator told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

  • Republicans push 'blue-collar comeback' – but is the party a true friend of the worker?

    Multimillionaire Trump ally and senators who oppose $15 wage rise among those promoting idea that party is for working people Donald Trump Jr with his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle at CPAC on Friday. Trump attacked Biden’s reversal of his father’s immigration policies and said: ‘Guess who gets hurt? Our low-wage earners.’ Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Amid the resurrection of “the big lie” about an election stolen from Donald Trump, another deceptive theme has emerged at this weekend’s rightwing gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference: Republicans as the true party of the blue-collar worker. It was a concept promoted variously over CPAC’s first two days by, among others, a multimillionaire former governor who made a fortune in healthcare; the son of Donald Trump, who lives in his own exclusive Florida club; and two firebrand US senators with law degrees from Ivy League universities who oppose a universal hike in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. One of them, the Texas senator Ted Cruz, earlier this month flew his family to a sunshine vacation at a five-star resort in Mexico to escape the deadly winter blast back in his home state. At CPAC he asserted his alignment with America’s working men and women. “The Republican party is not the party just of the country clubs; the Republican party is the party of steel workers and construction workers, and pipeline workers and taxi cab drivers, and cops and firefighters, and waiters and waitresses, and the men and women with calluses on their hands who are working for this country,” Cruz told the nation’s biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, just days after cutting short his Cancun holiday when the scandal came to light. “That is our party, and these deplorables are here to stay.” The CPAC positioning to try to represent the Republican party as a champion of the working class comes as Democratic president Joe Biden’s effort to raise the minimum wage faces significant congressional roadblocks, including opposition from many senior Republican figures. Cruz, a Harvard-educated lawyer and the beneficiary of substantial corporate campaign donations, at least until many halted contributions in the wake of the 6 January Capitol riots, is a long-time opponent of what he has called the “bad policy” concept of a minimum wage, and has said legislation to enforce it would “kill American jobs”. Josh Hawley, the Missouri senator who last month joined his fellow Trump loyalist Cruz in attempting to block the certification of Biden’s victory, was another prominent CPAC speaker espousing working-class roots while opposing the new president’s wage proposals. “Where I come from in Missouri, I grew up in rural Missouri, [a] small town right in the middle of Missouri, it’s a working-class town full of good folks, working hard to make it every day,” said Hawley, a Yale law school graduate. “And I can just tell you, where I grew up, we believe in citizenship because we’re proud of it. We’re proud to be Americans,” he added in an address condemning “powerful corporations” and “oligarchs” he accused of imposing a “radical left agenda” on the United States. Hawley, considered a possible candidate in the race for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination if Trump does not run again, has also suffered corporate backlash for his support of the former president’s election lies. He proposed legislation this month that would exempt small businesses from paying their employees a “burdensome” minimum wage. On Saturday at CPAC, the fealty continued to Trump, who was honored at the conference venue this week by the installation of a large, gaudy statue that sparked the Twitter hashtag #goldencalf. “The blue-collar comeback was the theme of our administration,” the Republican Tennessee senator Bill Hagerty said in a panel discussion on industry during which he praised “President Trump’s leadership” for job growth. KT McFarland, a conservative commentator who was briefly Trump’s deputy national security adviser at the start of his administration, said she had a telephone call with the former president on Friday night in which he allegedly outlined the theme of his scheduled CPAC speech on Sunday. “I think that Donald Trump is not finished with this revolution,” she said, describing how she called his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach and claiming Trump himself picked up the phone. “He said: ‘I’m going to talk about the future. I’m going to talk about how we win in 2022, how we take the White House back in 2024.’” Trump’s son, Donald Jr, told CPAC attendees earlier in the gathering that Biden’s relaxation of Trump-era immigration measures and reopening of camps for migrant youth would affect the very blue-collar workers Republicans are attempting to covet. “Where is the outrage about an asinine immigration policy that is encouraging people to bring children unaccompanied and otherwise into a country?” he said. Ted Cruz, who jetted off to Cancun as Texas froze in the dark, told CPAC the Republican party is the party of ‘the men and women with calluses on their hands who are working for this country’. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters “Guess who gets hurt? Our low-wage earners, who for the first time in modern history under Donald Trump started seeing real wage growth.” Rick Scott, Florida’s junior senator and former governor, and a staunch Trump ally, cautioned Republicans that abandoning the ex-present would alienate the party’s base. “We will not win the future by trying to go back to where the Republican party used to be. If we do, we will lose the working base that President Trump so animated,” said Scott, a former healthcare executive whose personal net worth has been estimated above half a billion dollars. “We’re gonna lose elections across the country and ultimately we’re gonna lose our nation.” Analysts say there is nothing unusual in Republicans courting the working vote, even if the choice of messenger might be questionable. “From a scholarly perspective, we’re really watching what seems to be a realignment of the coalitions that are supporting each party, and particularly among working-class white individuals,” said Dr Susan MacManus, emeritus professor of political science at the University of South Florida. “All you have to do is to go look at the exit poll for the presidential election and look at who are the largest supporters of Donald Trump, non-college educated, working whites, pretty much. “Is there a disconnect between the wealth and education of leaders in both parties? Yes, but this is where it’s coming from.”

  • Stephen Miller caged children. And he thinks Biden's immigration policies are cruel?

    Former Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller is doing Biden a huge favor by calling his immigration policies cruel and inhumane.

  • 'There's a degree of mistrust': a third of US military personnel refuse Covid vaccine

    Defense secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledges hesitancy and says ‘we have to work to hard to dispel rumors and provide facts’ Military personnel prepare for the opening of a Fema-run mass vaccination site in Queens, New York. At the Fort Bragg base in North Carolina, acceptance rates for the vaccines are below 50%. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AFP/Getty Images Reluctance to be vaccinated for Covid-19 is now rife in the US military, with about a third of troops on active duty or in the national guard refusing to be administered the vaccine. Soldiers have previously been given approved vaccines on a mandatory basis but because the vaccines for the coronavirus have only been given an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, members of the military are able to opt out. Many are choosing to do so, with military officials recently telling Congress that a third of service members have declined the shots, the New York Times reported. At the large Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina, acceptance rates for the vaccines are below 50%. Lloyd Austin, the US defense secretary, said there was some hesitancy, especially among people of color, to get the vaccine and that the military needed to be aware the shots are safe. “Because of some things that have happened in the past, there’s a degree of mistrust, and I think we have to collectively work hard to dispel rumors and to provide facts to people,” said Austin, who is Black and has got the vaccine himself. “It’s been my experience that when armed with the facts, people will tend to make the right decisions.” Austin, who was speaking last week after a tour of a vaccination site in Los Angeles, said he wanted service members to talk to military health officials and read federal government guidance to be informed about the vaccines. “We want them to have the facts,” he said. But the vaccine reluctance in the military is a reflection of broader American society, with people declining the jabs for a variety of reasons. Some mistrust the emergency approval of the vaccine, others feel unthreatened by a pandemic that has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the US while some have been convinced by baseless conspiracy theories, spread on social media, that the vaccines are a form of societal control involving implanted microchips. “The army tells me what, how and when to do almost everything,” Sgt Tracey Carroll, who is based at Fort Sill, an army post in Oklahoma, told the New York Times. “They finally asked me to do something and I actually have a choice, so I said no.” On Friday, an expert advisory panel recommended the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine which, if approved, would become the third Covid vaccine available to the public and provide the US with enough doses to cover its whole population. But the country could struggle to achieve herd immunity from the virus if enough people decline to take the vaccine. According to a CBS poll released on Friday, a quarter of Americans said they will not take the vaccine, with a further quarter only saying they would “maybe” get the jab. Skepticism of vaccines has accelerated in the US in recent years, according to an analysis published in the Lancet last week. Distrust of the medical community and poor public information campaigns are partly to blame, the analysis stated, as well as organized misinformation campaigns. “In the past, the US anti-vaccine movement generally operated at the fringes of society, but it has now expanded its reach through increased political activities and amplification on the internet, social media, and e-commerce platforms,” it added. Kamala Harris sought to assure Americans of the safety of the vaccines after sharing details of her own mild side effects after getting a shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can experience temporary fever, chills and tiredness after getting vaccinated. “I got vaccinated. I can tell you, first of all, that these vaccines are safe. It will save your life,” the US vice-president told MSNBC last week, although she acknowledged some reluctance stems from previous unethical medical experiments performed on people of color in the US. “Yes, we must speak truth about the history of medical testing in this country. We must be honest about the fact that people have a righteous skepticism about how it has been used, how it has been tested and on whom it will be used. But I promise you and I am telling you this vaccine is safe.”

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • Rep. Gosar criticizes ‘white racism’ after speaking at event whose organizer called for white supremacy

    Rep. Paul A. Gosaer (R-Arizona) said during a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday that he opposes “white racism,” hours after speaking at Friday’s America First Political Action Conference. Friday’s conference was organized by 22-year-old Nick Fuentes, who rallied with fellow rioters on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Washington Post.

  • Ron DeSantis has strongest showing of any potential non-Trump candidate in CPAC 2024 straw poll

    Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference's 2024 presidential straw poll Sunday, and he did so handily, garnering 55 percent of the vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was the only other potential candidate to reach double digits at 21 percent. It's unclear if Trump will run, but many Republicans, including some of Trump's fiercest critics, think he is the overwhelming favorite for the nomination right now if he does enter the ring. So, CPAC conducted a second poll without Trump. DeSantis led the way in that one at 43 percent, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) at 11 percent. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, who declined an invitation to the conference in Orlando, didn't gain much traction. #CPAC2021 poll w/o Trump Ron DeSantis: 43%Kristi Noem: 11%Don Jr: 8%Mike Pompeo: 7%Ted Cruz: 7%Tucker Carlson: 3%Josh Hawley: 3%Nikki Haley: 3%Ivanka: 3%Rand Paul: 2%... and Mike Pence: 1% — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 28, 2021 The polls, of course, come with many caveats attached. The election is a long way away, straw polls aren't the most reliable predictive method, and the CPAC conference is not necessarily representative of the larger Republican Party, which many analysts consider to be at a Trump-inspired crossroads right now. It's also worth noting that DeSantis' strong showing may be partly tied to the conference taking place on his home turf. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threat6 homes with make believe features

  • The key facts you need to know about Section 230, the controversial internet law that Trump hated and Biden might reform

    Section 230 has been described as "the most important law protecting internet speech" and "the 26 words that created the internet."

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • Congresswoman’s husband takes heat for displaying decal of militia tied to Capitol riot

    An Illinois state official who is the spouse of a Republican congressperson is facing backlash for displaying a symbol representing a group that was connected to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building last month. State Rep. Chris Miller, the husband of Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois, is facing backlash for having a decal of Three Percenters, an armed far-right group, on his truck the Jan. 6 day that pro-Trump supporters rioted the federal complex.

  • Ted Cruz engages in an online spat over Biden's HHS secretary nominee who sued the Trump administration more than 100 times

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.