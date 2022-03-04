White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ZEKE MILLER
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will soon begin to run out of money to bolster COVID-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus unless Congress swiftly approves more funding, the White House warned Friday.

Nearly a year after passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the administration says the federal government has nearly used up the money dedicated directly to COVID-19 response. More money from Congress is urgently needed to buy antibody treatments, preventative pills for the immunocompromised and to fund community testing sites, officials say.

“From the COVID side, the bank account is empty,” said COVID-19 deputy coordinator Natalie Quillian. “We’re in conversations with lawmakers about how to secure the funding, but it’s urgently needed.” Some of the consequences could be felt later this month.

The White House last month told Congress it was preparing to seek $30 billion for the virus response, but cut that to $22.5 billion in a formal request earlier this week that officials said includes only the most critical needs. It's being coupled with a $10 billion request to provide support to Ukraine and its people after Russia’s invasion.

“This is an urgent request and this is what is at stake in our fight against COVID,” press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

This month, the White House warns, COVID-19 testing manufacturers will begin to slow production of at-home rapid tests unless the federal government signs contracts to buy more. Officials say that could result in a supply crunch should there be another surge in cases.

They also said the Health Resources and Services Administration will be forced to begin winding down claims for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured people this month if Congress doesn’t provide more money. Moreover, the U.S. government supply of monoclonal antibodies would run out in May. And in July, supplies of the AstraZeneca prophylactic pill that can prevent serious illness in immunocompromised individuals would go dry. By September, the U.S. would run out of supplies of an oral anti-viral pill.

“Given how costly COVID has been with so many of our fellow Americans hospitalized or dying, and our daily lives disrupted, we simply cannot afford to wait on investing now and keeping people protected,” said Psaki.

The request also includes funding to support U.S. vaccine purchases and global vaccine distribution.

The U.S. has enough shots of the Pfizer vaccine for children under age 5, should it be approved in the coming weeks. But if regulators make it a three-dose vaccine regimen, the administration would need more money to buy additional doses. The same would also be true if regulators determine that kids aged 5-11 should receive booster shots.

The White House emphasized that the federal government must sign contracts for drugs and vaccines months before they’re needed, so Congress must act now to prevent any gaps.

Some Republicans have expressed sticker shock at Biden’s request, pressing the administration to repurpose other relief funding that hasn’t been spent.

“Oh no, that’s too much,” Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Thursday when asked about the administration’s $22.5 billion request. “And secondly, we want to see how much money is out there" that hasn’t been spent yet from previously approved COVID-19 relief measures.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and 35 other GOP senators wrote Biden on Tuesday that before supporting new money, they want “a full accounting” of how the government has spent funds already provided.

The White House says it’s open to exploring reallocating already-approved, unspent money, but emphasized that the priority must be to continue meeting needs.

And the administration will ask Congress for additional funding in coming weeks.

“We are being reasonable in our urgent request now, but we know more will be needed,” said Quillian.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the federal government has worked to make COVID-19 treatments and vaccines free. Earlier this year, Biden began shipping up to eight free virus tests to U.S. households.

Quillian said the administration is open to eventually shifting the cost of shots and pills to insurers, like treatments for other illnesses, particularly as the virus becomes subsides. But she said that the White House believes COVID-19 recovery is still too fragile to make the change yet, and that Washington needed to foot the bill.

“We can’t squander our position,” Quillian said.

The COVID-19 relief bills enacted since the pandemic began have contained $370 billion for public health programs including vaccines and other medical supplies, testing, research, and reimbursing providers, according to a Department of Health and Human Services table obtained by The Associated Press.

Of that amount, $355 billion is currently being spent, has been spent or has been committed to contracts, according to HHS.

___

AP writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Blocks Access to Facebook in Information Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian government is blocking Facebook in the country as part of a broader effort to silence dissent and limit information about its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi JinpingWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil I

  • Mike Madigan Indicted

    House Speaker Mike Madigan, 79, is charged with 22 counts. They include racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

  • Nearly All Russian ETFs Halted in the U.S.

    Don’t try to invest in Russian stocks with an exchange-traded fund. It started Friday morning, when NYSE ARCA exchange halted trading in the (ticker: ERUS), according to a press release from BlackRock, the ETF’s issuer. According to the New York Stock Exchange website, the iShares MSCI Russia ETF was halted at 3:54 a.m. Eastern time, with “regulatory concerns” given as a reason.

  • Mejuri Hits Back at David Yurman With Counter Lawsuit, Claiming ‘Bullying’ of an ‘Emerging Competitor’

    Mejuri has filed a countersuit against David Yurman's claims of "serial" copying.

  • Explainer-Argentina's new IMF deal pushes default fears down the road

    Argentina has sealed a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $45 billion program, which will push looming debt payments down the road while tying the country to an agreed economic program. That agreement still needs approval from Argentina's Congress and the IMF board. WHY DID ARGENTINA NEED THIS DEAL?

  • Pulitzer winner Walter Mears dies, AP's 'Boy on the Bus'

    Walter R. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. “I could produce a story as fast as I could type,” Mears once acknowledged — and he was a fast typist. Mears died Thursday at his apartment in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, eight days after being diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer, said his daughters Susan Mears of Boulder, Colorado, and Stephanie Mears of Austin, Texas, who were with him.

  • Samsung Elec says shipments to Russia suspended, donating $6 million in aid

    Samsung Electronics said on Saturday shipments to Russia have been suspended "due to current geopolitical developments." Samsung Electronics is No. 1 in handsets in Russia with 30% market share as of the fourth quarter of 2021, ahead of Xiaomi's 23% and Apple's 13% respectively, according to data provider Counterpoint. Brands such as smartphone rival Apple, Nike and IKEA have stopped sales, distanced themselves or paused business in Russia as the country has been hit with sanctions and international criticism for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rick Scott Doubles Down on His Controversial Plan to Raise Taxes

    Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is doubling down on his policy agenda — including a controversial call for all Americans to pay some income taxes — despite some intense pushback from fellow GOPers. In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal titled "Why I'm Defying Beltway Cowardice," Scott defends his 11-point proposal, which also calls for having all federal legislation sunset after five years, slashing the IRS budget, finishing the southern border wall (and naming it after former President

  • Biden says 'hate just hides under rocks' and 'when people come along and breathe oxygen into it, it comes roaring back out'

    "I used to think that you could defeat hate," said Biden in an interview with historian Heather Cox Richardson. "All hate does is hide."

  • Could sanctions on Russia affect the US economy?

    Drivers have felt the pain at the pump, but could sanctions against Russia have wider impacts on the U.S. and world economies?

  • Pence: There's no room in GOP for "apologists for Putin"

    “There is no room in this party for apologists" for Russian President Vladimir Putin former Vice President Mike Pence plans to tell top Republican donors during a speech in New Orleans on Friday. Why it matters: The excerpted remarks appear to be the most forceful separation yet between the former vice president and his ex-boss, Donald Trump. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe does not mention Trump by name in the portions of th

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Lego Jeep of 120,000 pieces crumbles after builder sits in it

    A World War II-era Willys-Overland Jeep made of 120,000 Lego bricks for the Bricktastic show in Manchster, UK, collapses after builder sits in it.

  • Argentina bonds sink in snub to $45 billion IMF deal

    Argentine sovereign bonds tumbled some 2.3% on Friday, a day after the government struck a $45 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a painful reminder that investors remain wary of the country's economic outlook. That deal, which needs approval from Congress and the IMF board, has already come under fire from some opposition lawmakers and some hard-left members of the ruling Peronist coalition, with doubts raised as to whether it can be implemented. "This is not enough to solve Argentina's problems," said Buenos Aires-based Camilo Tiscornia from consultancy C&T. "We are going to have to comply with the agreement, which will not be easy, so there we will have a very significant challenge."

  • French designer giants suspend sales in Russia

    Chanel, LVMH and Hermes announced on Friday they would temporarily suspend sales in the country.

  • Airport 'serial stowaway' pleads guilty, gets 3-plus years

    A 70-year-old woman with a history of slipping past security at airports and sneaking onto flights was sentenced on Thursday to more than three years in prison for trespassing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in 2019. After Marilyn Hartman pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal trespass and escape from electronic monitoring, Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas sentenced her to 18 months for the trespassing charge and two years for the escape charge. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to drop other similar charges against her — including those stemming from an incident last March when she allegedly left a facility where she’d been staying on electronic monitoring and went to O’Hare in the apparent hopes of sneaking onto another flight.

  • Russian firms are scrambling to open Chinese bank accounts in response to sanctions: report

    A worker at a Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank told Reuters that "200 to 300 companies" had made enquiries in recent days.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russia lays siege to major cities as Ukraine seeks safe passage for civiliansZelensky to Europe: "If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent"BBC, Bloomberg suspend news operations in Russia amid free press crackdownUkrainian game developer: "We hope we'll be able to stay here, whatever happens"U.S. governors order state agencies to cut ties with RussiaGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia blocks access to FacebookUN: Over 1.2 m

  • Jana Kramer says it's 'hard' not sharing the same last name as her kids

    Jana Kramer opened up on Instagram about having a different last name than her children with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

  • Mohammed bin Salman Says He’s the Real Victim of Jamal Khashoggi Killing

    Bahrain News Agency/Handout via ReutersIn wide-ranging interviews that started with what amounts to a wild goose chase, two Atlantic journalists sat down with the notorious crown prince of Saudi Arabia, 36-year-old Mohammed bin Salman, and got him to touch his softer side.MBS, as he is widely known, has not spoken with the Western press in more than two years, so it remains curious why he would do so now. But he told The Atlantic during two separate interviews that he feels like he is the real v