White House would like a consulate in East Jerusalem, adviser says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The White House would like to see a U.S. consulate for the Palestinians open in east Jerusalem, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday as President Joe Biden made his way to the region.

"Our position is that we would like a consulate in East Jerusalem. Obviously that requires engagement with the Israeli government. It requires engagement with the Palestinian leadership as well. And we will continue that engagement on this trip," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force 1.

Sullivan also said the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had spoken with the family of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. "He has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with them directly," Sullivan said.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Jarrett Renshaw)