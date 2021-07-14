  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House defends position on filibuster amid voting rights push

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended President Biden’s reluctance to mention the need to eliminate or reform the filibuster, which has made it difficult for Democrats to move forward with voting rights legislation in Congress.

Video Transcript

- On voting rights, civil rights leaders and activists have characterized the president's reluctance to mention the filibuster as a lack of urgency on the issue. I mean, what do you say to those critics that say that's a lack of urgency that he hasn't yet pushed senators to support abandoning or modifying the filibuster to get this legislation passed?

JEN PSAKI: Well, I would say first that the president delivered a major speech yesterday on voting rights, which received a great deal of attention and many accolades from a lot of supporters, advocates out there in the country, as well, because he wants to stand with them and is committed to standing with proponents of access to voting rights across the country in this fight and this effort moving forward. He also talked in his speech, as you know, about not just his commitment to the For the People Act, but also about what levers from the federal government he will continue to use, whether it was the executive order he signed into law just a few months ago or steps the Department of Justice are also taking. But this is going to be a cause of his presidency. The fact that he delivered a speech yesterday elevating the issue, educating people on the issue, making sure people understood their rights should be seen as representative of his commitment. Go ahead.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s why some vaccine skeptics changed their minds and got COVID shots, poll says

    “If I could spare one person what I went through, then it was all worth it.”

  • COVID cases double in US in the last 3 weeks

    Months of progress are now seemingly being reversed as COVID cases are rising steadily, especially in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

  • Restaurant Shuts Down for a 'Day of Kindness' After Customers Make Its Staff Cry

    The verbal abuse from rude customers got so bad, the owners of one farm-to-table restaurant on Cape Cod said, that some of their employees cried. The final indignity came last Thursday, when a man berated one of the restaurant’s young employees for telling him that they could not take his breakfast takeout order because the restaurant had not opened yet, said Brandi Felt Castellano, co-owner of Apt Cape Cod in Brewster, Massachusetts. “I never thought it would become this,” she said. Sign up for

  • Tokyo reports most daily COVID-19 cases in six months as Olympics loom

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, with the Olympics due to open in the capital in just nine days. The city government said there were 1,149 new cases, the highest daily tally since Jan. 22, adding to evidence that a new fifth wave of infections is under way, driven by more infectious virus variants and a low vaccination rate. Amid rising cases, the government declared renewed state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures last week and Olympics organisers announced that no fans would be allowed at events in those areas.

  • Nine-year-old boy who wrote viral letter to Marcus Rashford says Boris Johnson not doing enough to stop racism

    Dexter Rosier said he was 'proud' of Marcus Rashford.

  • Pope Francis back at Vatican after surgery

    Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon. (July 14)

  • Biden slams GOP attacks on voting rights

    President Biden is condemning Republicans' efforts to restrict voting access, calling it the "most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War." Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • Which of the ‘Big Five’ European holiday destinations is your best bet for a summer escape?

    It is crunch time. It feels like much of the to-ing and fro-ing regarding travel restrictions is finally coming to a head in time for the summer holidays. This week (tomorrow, some say), the Government is to indulge in another update to its traffic light system, moving countries at will from green to amber, amber to red, and vice versa. Somewhere right now Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is standing before a giant map of the world, throwing different coloured darts at various holiday destinatio

  • Pope Francis returns to the Vatican 10 days after surgery

    Pope Francis arrived at the Vatican after being discharged from a Rome hospital Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing scheduled intestinal surgery, AP reports.Driving the news: The Ford car carrying Francis stopped briefly at the side entrance to Vatican City, where the pope greeted some security guards with the assistance of a bodyguard, per AP. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The pope left Casa Santa Marta, his official residence, for t

  • Britney Spears' conservatorship case resumes after last month's explosive testimony

    What's happened since Britney Spears spoke at her conservatorship hearing in June? Lots. Here's what you should know ahead of Wednesday's hearing.

  • Britney Spears back in court, petitions for own attorney

    The ACLU has supported the pop superstar's bid to get rid of the conservatorship appointed representation and more news ahead of the hearing.

  • Delta variant now dominant COVID strain in NJ

    The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the predominant strain in New Jersey, according to Governor Phil Murphy and health officials.

  • In speech on voting rights, Biden says, 'The big lie is just that: a big lie.'

    Delivering a speech in Philadelphia on protecting the right to vote, President Biden criticized efforts to restrict voting because of what critics say were irregularities in the 2020 election. Pointing out that the results were highly scrutinized and examined, Biden said, "The big lie is just that: a big lie."

  • Senior Black Walmart Employees Say It’s Not An Ideal Company To Work For

    A Walmart internal survey showed several Black supervisors, senior managers, and directors would not recommend the company to others

  • COVID cluster at Olympic hotel as Tokyo cases surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A COVID-19 cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying raised new concerns about infections at the Tokyo Games, as the host city recorded its highest number of new cases for six months. Just over a week before the opening ceremony, the spreading infections highlight the risks of staging the world's biggest sports event during a pandemic even without spectators in sports venues. Seven staff at the hotel in Hamamatsu city, southwest of Tokyo, had tested positive for the coronavirus, a city official said.

  • Facebook is luring creators with $1 billion in payouts

    The company's giving influencers a big incentive to post engaging content on Facebook and Instagram.

  • Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

    (Reuters) -Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas state Representative Alex Dominguez told Reuters that "nearly everyone" in the House of Representatives' 67-member Democratic caucus had fled the state. The exodus is intended to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve any of the measures on Republican Governor Greg Abbott's special-session agenda, including bills restricting abortion access and blocking transgender students from competing in athletics that correspond with their gender identity.

  • Biden under pressure from activists and fellow Democrats to make more forceful case against new state voting restrictions

    President Joe Biden will lay out the “moral case” for voting rights as he faces growing pressure from civil rights activists and other Democrats to combat efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot. Biden has declared that protecting voting rights was the central cause of his presidency, but the White House has taken sharp criticism from allies for not doing more while contending with political headwinds and stubborn Senate math that have greatly restricted its ability to act. Biden’s speech Tuesday in Philadelphia, to be delivered at the National Constitution Center, is intended as the opening salvo of a public pressure campaign, White House aides said, even as legislative options to block voting restrictions face significant obstacles.

  • Soccer-Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona - reports

    Messi, Barca's all-time top scorer and appearance maker, technically ended his 21-year association with the club last month and is currently a free agent after his previous contract expired. Since Joan Laporta took over as Barca president, the club has been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga's strict financial control rules.

  • Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally

    COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally in a dispiriting setback that is triggering another round of restrictions and dampening hopes for an almost normal summer of fun. The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline. Cases rose 10% last week to nearly 3 million, with the highest numbers recorded in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Britain, WHO said.