White House denounces Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill as 'harmful'
President Joe Biden's administration offered support to LGBTQ youth amidst a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation talks in schools.
President Joe Biden's administration offered support to LGBTQ youth amidst a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation talks in schools.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
The House GOP leader still defended the Republican National Committee’s suggestion that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were “legitimate political discourse.”
"I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.
The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.
Former President Trump slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday after the top Senate Republican criticized the Republican National Committee's (RNC) censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and its characterization of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as "legitimate political discourse.""Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority...
Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde once likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a "normal tourist visit."
Yelena Afonina/TASS via GettyKYIV—The Yangulbaev brothers could do nothing but watch in horror as thousands of people took to the streets of their hometown, shouting that the two men were “Western agents” and “The shame of the nation.” The pro-government mob stormed the public square of the Chechen capital city of Grozny and burned photographs of the siblings and their family who had earned the ire of notorious Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his most ardent supporters.It was a surreal moment
The National Archives has confirmed multiple reports of Trump's potentially very blatant violations of presidential records law.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
“Our system isn’t broken — it’s designed to do what it’s doing: produce measurable inequity," Gary Chambers Jr. says in the powerful spot
"The biggest problem we have in Wisconsin right now is employers not being able to find enough workers," Johnson told local media.
RNC officials say 'legitimate political discourse' referred to fake Trump elector, not Jan. 6 rioters
Samuel Corum/Getty ImagesGroupthink, obedience, loyalty, and propaganda are the lifeblood of every successful cult trying to indoctrinate, retain, and strengthen its members. That’s why it was such a rare and strange sight to see Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly break with the Republican National Committee and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.Don’t be fooled by this public theater. McConnell is desperately trying to put l
Trump did manage to take at least 15 boxes of official White House materials back to Florida that the National Archives has had to recover.
The late night host noted a very specific law the former president may have just broken.
A video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in social media posts that claim it shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the main opposition Indian National Congress party of corruption in a speech ahead of local elections in the Indian state of Goa in February 2022. The claim is false; the video actually shows Modi speaking in November 2016. "All the Congress leaders panicked after listening to PM Modi's speech in Goa today," reads a Hindi Facebook post shared on January 19
A photo of the de facto head of India's main opposition party Rahul Gandhi sitting with a group of women while wearing a face mask has been shared thousands of times in social media posts that claim he pretended to dine with them for a publicity stunt. The misleading posts circulated online ahead of various sub-national elections in India, for which Gandhi's Congress party is the main opposition. In fact, the image shows him at an event in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in 2021 when oth
The Kentucky State Police’s top recruiter was reassigned after being in Washington D.C. on January 6th. He says he was just sightseeing.
The attack was carried out by his supporters, in order to overturn the election results.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast, GettyThere’s no question about it: the Kremlin has found a group of advocates in Fox News and the GOP, and Russian state media mouthpieces couldn’t be more grateful. Scarcely a day goes by without a supportive mention of Tucker Carlson on Russian airwaves, and his open opposition to U.S. support of Ukraine—as it faces down the imminent threat from Russia—are bearing fruit.Carlson, who has been described as “practically the co-host” of state T