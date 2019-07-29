White House departures: Who's been fired and who resigned

Here are the notable firings and resignations of the Trump administration, starting with the most recent departure:

July 28: Dan Coats

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats resigned after a tenure that featured clashes with President Donald Trump over Russia, North Korea, and other national security issues.

July 12: Alex Acosta

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned amid the fallout over a plea deal he made with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender charged with human trafficking girls as young as 14.

June 18: Patrick Shanahan

Trump tapped acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan for the permanent post in May 2019 only to have him drop out of the confirmation process weeks later and announce that he'd step down from department. In a June 18 tweet, the president said Shanahan did "a wonderful job" but wanted to "devote more time to his family." The announcement came about an hour after USA TODAY detailed an FBI examination of a 2010 violent domestic dispute between Shanahan and his then-wife.

June 13: Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders is stepping down as President Donald Trump's press secretary after serving as the public face of the White House during some of the administration's most contentious chapters. The president described Sanders as a "warrior" and hinted that she might follow in her father's footsteps and run for governor of Arkansas, her home state.

May 11: Rod Rosenstein

The Deputy Attorney General submitted his letter of resignation on April 29, effective May 11. He stepped down following the end of the Mueller investigation, during which he was often the target of President Donald Trump's criticism.

April 8: Randolph 'Tex' Alles

The Trump administration removed Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles from his post after less than two years in the role. His abrupt removal was disclosed in the wake of the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

April 7: Kirstjen Nielsen

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned amid a surge in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border that put massive strains on America's immigration system. "I hope that the next Secretary will have the support of Congress and the courts in fixing the laws which have impeded our ability to fully secure America's borders," she said in her resignation letter.

March 29: Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration, announced she planned to step down in order to help raise money for President Donald Trump's re-election bid on a political action committee.

March 8: Bill Shine

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine resigned as White House communications director after less than one year on the job. He will go one to work for Trump's re-election campaign ahead of the 2020 election.

March 5: Scott Gottlieb

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb surprised both his critics and supporters when he resigned March 5. The physician and venture capitalist made a name for himself for his efforts to increase regulations around youth vaping and tobacco, which he declared an "epidemic."

Feb. 13: Brock Long

FEMA Administrator Brock Long, who drew praise and criticism for his agency's response to major disasters, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, announced he was leaving the agency.

Dec. 20, 2018: Jim Mattis

President Donald Trump announced over Twitter that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis would be leaving his administration in February 2019. The ousting followed disputes between Mattis and the president, notably the announcement just a day prior that the U.S. would pull troops from Syria, something the defense secretary had opposed.

Dec. 15, 2018: Ryan Zinke

Ryan Zinke, the embattled secretary of the Interior, will leave the administration at the end of 2018, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter. A former Montana congressman, Zinke, 57, has been embroiled in several investigations. In one case, the Interior Department’s own inspector general reportedly referred Zinke to the Department of Justice for potential prosecution.

Dec. 8, 2018: John Kelly