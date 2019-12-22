The White House didn't always celebrate Hanukkah — here's how the tradition began

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House hasn't always marked the Festival of Lights with menorah lightings and musical performances.

Celebrating Hanukkah at the White House is a fairly recent development in US history. President Jimmy Carter was the first president to light a menorah in 1979, and the first official White House Hanukkah party didn't take place until 2001.

US presidents now host two Hanukkah receptions every year, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. There's also an annual National Menorah Lighting on the lawn of the White House.

Here's how Hanukkah celebrations at the White House came to be.

President John Adams hosted the first White House Christmas party in December 1800, and President Calvin Coolidge held the first National Christmas Tree lighting in 1923. Jacqueline Kennedy began the tradition of choosing a theme for the White House Christmas decorations in 1961.

The menorah lighting was held on the Ellipse, a lawn south of the White House.

The secretary of the interior under Carter initially refused to issue a permit for a menorah on the White House lawn, citing the First Amendment, according to the Washington Post. But Stu Eizenstat, one of Carter's advisers, argued that the National Christmas Tree's permit should also be denied on the same grounds, and the event was allowed to proceed.

Since then, every US president has marked Hanukkah in one way or another.

A delegation of rabbis brought President Ronald Reagan a menorah during a Hanukkah visit in 1984.

Reagan kept in touch with Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, leader of the Lubavitch Hasidic movement, throughout his presidency, even declaring his 80th birthday a National Day of Reflection.