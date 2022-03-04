White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • Jen Psaki
    Jen Psaki
    American political advisor and White House press secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Graham, a former Air Force lawyer and longtime defense hawk, tweeted Thursday evening that “the only people who can fix this” are Russians.

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham tweeted. “You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.”

The tweet drew swift pushback from some of the most conservative and liberal members of Congress. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called it “an exceptionally bad idea.” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who was denounced this week for speaking at an event organized by a white nationalist, said Graham’s tweet was “irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged.” And Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who has faced criticism over comments about Israel, tweeted: “Seriously, wtf?”

On Friday, Psaki dismissed Graham's idea out of hand.

“That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you’d hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration," she said.

Graham’s comment comes at a fraught time for the White House, which is orchestrating a tough Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while trying to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia for fear of triggering a broader war. The Russian president’s raising of the alert level on his country’s nuclear weapons stirred fears that he may be willing to consider the unthinkable step of using them.

The U.S. has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine and hasn’t agreed to a no-fly zone over Ukraine that could lead to clashes with Russian warplanes.

With no letup in the war, the White House has asked Congress for $10 billion in emergency funding, with money going toward humanitarian aid and security needs. Approval could come as soon as next week. Lawmakers are also pushing the Biden administration to halt oil imports from Russia, a move that could tighten the vise on the country's increasingly isolated economy.

But Graham is alone in encouraging attempts on Putin's life. Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, called his comments “unacceptable and outrageous.”

Graham was unbowed in a Fox News appearance Friday morning, saying that the best way for the fighting to end is to have “an Elliot Ness or Wyatt Earp” in Russia, referring to fabled American law enforcement figures.

“I am convinced this is a one man problem surrounded by a few people,” Graham said.

Also Friday, Graham introduced a resolution with Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen that calls for Putin to be held accountable for his actions in Ukraine, including investigations of war crimes.

___

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • [video]The Market Can't Ignore the Ukraine Crisis Any Longer

    Early in the week, the indexes did a pretty good job of ignoring the Ukraine crisis. Growth stocks, small-caps, biotechnology, and many of the secondary stocks that have been the biggest laggards were holding up quite well. The uncertainty about Ukraine and the Russian's intentions to conquer it without regard to the human and economic cost weighed on the market on Thursday and gained traction after a nuclear power plant was the scene of an intense battle.

  • Italy seizes yacht owned by Russian oligarch Mordashov -source

    Italian police have seized a yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, the richest man in Russia before being blacklisted this week by the European Union following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The 65-metre (215-ft) "Lady M" was impounded in the northern Italian port of Imperia, the source said. A second yacht owned by Gennady Timchenko, another billionaire who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also blocked in Imperia and will be sequestered shortly, the source added.

  • Finnish leader meets Biden, weighs NATO as war deepens

    President Joe Biden met with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto Friday with the Finns at a crossroads: Whether to move closer to the rest of Europe and the West by trying to join NATO as neighboring Russia pummels Ukraine. Finland, as well as neighbor Sweden, for years has resisted joining NATO, with Nordic European Union members seeking to remain neutral between Russia and the West.

  • It’s now ‘Chicken Kyiv’ at Sainsbury’s in the U.K., where Russian vodka and sunflower seeds are being pulled off shelves

    The Kiev spelling is generally considered a transliteration from the Russian, while Kyiv is widely preferred among Ukrainians.

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Stocks Drop, Oil Tops $115 Amid Supply-Crunch Fear: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell, while the dollar climbed with bonds as concerns that war risks are intensifying roiled global markets. Oil topped $115 a barrel on news the U.S. is considering a ban on imports of Russian crude for its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Russia Hits Facebook, Twitter in Media CrackdownPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerf

  • Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP 'for apologists for Putin'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election, declaring “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he further cements his break from former President Donald Trump. Pence, in a speech Friday evening to the party's top donors in New Orleans, will take on those in his party who have failed to forcefully condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Pence does not directly reference the former president in excerpts shared ahead of his remarks.

  • Russia blocks Twitter and Facebook as war in Ukraine rages on

    The Russian government blocked access for its citizens to Facebook and Twitter on Friday as its invasion of Ukraine showed no signs of letting up.

  • Florida senator shared her rape story before abortion vote. Republican lawmakers didn’t care | Editorial

    It was in vain that Sen. Lauren Book shared her painful experience of being drugged and raped by several men as a young teen. Her powerful testimony on the Florida Senate floor — the first time she shared it publicly — fell on deaf ears.

  • Pence to GOP: ‘There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin’

    Former Vice President Mike Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election and will declare “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he escalates his break from former President Donald Trump.

  • Berlin better prepared to handle Ukraine refugees after lessons of 2015

    Scenes of Ukrainian refugees arriving at Berlin railway station and Germans on the platforms waving welcome signs have stirred memories of the massive influx of mostly Middle Eastern asylum seekers who came in 2015. But this time, thanks largely to the lessons learned seven years ago in taking in more than one million people, Germany is better prepared to take in the Ukrainians now fleeing Russia's invasion of their country, humanitarian aid workers said. Some 20,000 Ukrainians have arrived so far in Germany, among more than a million the United Nations estimates to have fled in the first week of what Russia calls a "special operation" to demilitarise Ukraine and topple leaders it brands "neo-Nazis".

  • Russian anger as Senator Lindsey Graham calls for Putin's assassination

    Lindsey Graham says only way Russia's invasion of Ukraine ends is for someone "to take this guy out".

  • LVMH to 'temporarily' close its 124 shops in Russia

    French luxury group LVMH will "temporarily" close its 124 stores in Russia from Sunday, a group spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. The group, which has its headquarters in Paris, took the decision given "the current circumstances in the region," the spokesperson said. Doing business in Russia has become complex since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the United States, Britain and the Europe Union to impose sweeping sanctions.

  • Woman sparks backlash after allowing dog to lick boyfriend’s Starbucks drink because barista forgot pup cup

    ‘Clearly the comment section doesn’t own a dog’

  • Gas and aluminium hit fresh records; oil, wheat soar on supply turmoil

    Commodity prices raced still higher on Thursday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered a second week, disrupting global raw material flows and boosting natural gas, coal and aluminium to record peaks, while crude oil and wheat scaled multi-year highs. Russia's stature as a top supplier in oil, gas, metals and grain has meant that harsh sanctions applied to Russian entities following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has derailed critical resource supply chains. In just the past week since Russia launched its invasion, Dutch gas prices have more than doubled, Newcastle coal has surged by 85% and Brent crude oil has climbed by a fifth.

  • Cut off: Tallahassee businesses, bars join movement to not serve Russian vodka

    From liquor stores to bars, many Tallahassee-based businesses are joining a movement to stop serving Russian vodka in solidarity of Ukraine.

  • Crypto companies buck trend of financial sanctions against Russia

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith details crypto trading platforms such as Coinbase and Binance continuing to accommodate users in Russia despite multinational companies cutting business ties with the country and how cryptocurrencies evade financial sanctions for both Russian and Ukrainian citizens.

  • Lindsey Graham says “somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate” and take out Putin

    U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on Hannity, Thursday, where he encouraged someone to assassinate Russia President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia?” Graham asked. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, especially in Russia, is to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.” Graham was so proud of his statement that he tweeted it afterwards, however his endorsement for assassinating a world leader was met with shock and concern on social media. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wrote, “Honestly gobsmacked at how reckless that Lindsey Graham tweet is.” Graham even went as far as to beg someone to kill the Russian president, later in the show. “I'm begging you in Russia,” Graham said, “unless you want to live in darkness the rest of your life, be isolated from the world, be in abject poverty, you need to step up to the plate and take this guy out.”

  • Outcry after US senator Lindsey Graham suggests Putin’s assassination

    The Republican senator doubled down on his Thursday comments as lawmakers on the right and left react with dismay and outrage Lindsey Graham said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would only end would be for someone in Russia to ‘take this guy out’. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images Lindsey Graham has attracted widespread condemnation after the South Carolina senator suggested Vladimir Putin should be assassinated in order to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Graham first made th

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Russia Hits Facebook, Twitter in Media CrackdownPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale