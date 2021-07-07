White House dismisses Marjorie Taylor Greene 'medical brown shirt' comparison

The Biden administration is ignoring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's criticism of its efforts to vaccinate hesitant people after the Georgia Republican compared its so-called "door-to-door" strategy to Nazi-era "medical brown shirts."

The White House does not take health and medical advice from Greene, according to press secretary Jen Psaki.

"It's up to every individual to decide whether they're going to get vaccinated, but especially as we're seeing reports from the CDC about the rise of the delta variant, one of the most transmissible variants we've seen there, this is about protecting people and saving lives," Psaki said Wednesday.

"That's a role we're going to continue to play from the federal government and use any of the tools and tactics that we think will be effective," she added.

Greene ripped the White House late Tuesday after President Joe Biden rolled out a five-point plan to boost flagging vaccination rates around the country. The proposal includes targeted outreach and "literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden said during Tuesday afternoon remarks. Biden delivered the address after falling short of his goal to administer at least one shot to 70% of adults by July 4.

Conservatives howled.

"Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people," Greene tweeted in response. "People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment."

The conservative congresswoman apologized last month after drawing parallels between congressional mask mandates and the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear during Holocaust, avoiding a Democratic-led censure.

“I believe that forced mask and forced vaccines or vaccine passports are a type of discrimination, and I'm very much against that type of discrimination,” she said at the time. “I just want to say there is no comparison to the Holocaust, and there never should be, and that's what I'm sorry for.”

On Wednesday, Psaki was also asked about suspended American sprinter and Olympic gold medal favorite Sha'Carri Richardson. USA Track and Field announced Tuesday that she had not been selected for the Olympic team. Richardson had previously qualified as the fastest sprinter for the 100m event but was banned for one month last weekend after a drug test revealed she had competed with marijuana in her system. She had been eligible for the relay.

"It does stink," Psaki said. "The rules are where they are. Maybe we should take another look at them."

