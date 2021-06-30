White House distances Biden from Omar, calling her equating US and Israel to terrorists 'false and unacceptable'

A top aide to Joe Biden put some distance between the president and a House Democrat who said she does not regret comparing the United States and Israel to terrorist groups.

Asked during a television interview whether she regrets doing so, second-term Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar replied: “I don’t.”

A day later, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said any attempt to speak negatively about a “close ally” would be “false and unacceptable.”

Omar has said, “that was not the intent of her comments,” Psaki noted.

“Those are certainly not comments that we’ve made from here,” she said of the White House briefing room podium.

Recent clashes between Hamas and Israel drove some fissures between Democrats, with some progressives, including Omar, criticizing the Biden White House for backing the Jewish state’s nearly every action. But Jewish Democrats wanted Biden to back then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire to go even further on Palestinian soil.

When pressed about her fellow Democrats’ criticisms of her, Omar said she “welcomed any time, you know, my colleagues have asked to have a conversation — to learn from them, for them to learn from me.”

But she also criticized those same Jewish Democrats.

“I think it’s really important for these members to realize that they haven’t been partners in justice,” she added. “They haven’t been equally engaging in seeking justice around the world.”

