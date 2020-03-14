Trump says he took coronavirus test as those around president, Pence have temperatures monitored

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Saturday he has taken the test for the coronavirus and the White House started taking the temperature of all people in contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence following Trump's recent exposure to two Brazilian officials who later tested positive for the virus.

Trump told reporters his temperature was "totally normal" during a Saturday news conference. He said he took the test last night, and the results would take a "few days" while it was sent to a lab.

Vice President Mike Pence said he has not taken a coronavirus test, but says he is going to meet with White House doctors about whether he needs one.

Before the news conference, a staff member from the White House physician's office took the temperature of all of the reporters and television crew members with a handheld contact-less thermometer.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

One reporter whose temperature was too high was escorted out by staff. Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said the White House Medical Unit took the person's temperature three times over a 15-minute period and that "all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines."

Asked why he was still shaking hands with people, Trump said, "it becomes a habit and it's hard to get out of that habit," but "possibly that something that comes out of this, maybe people shouldn't be shaking hands in the long term."

Trump took the test around the time a White House doctor issued a statement saying the president does not need to get tested or self-quarantined for coronavirus because he had not exhibited any symptoms.

Trump is at low risk for the coronavirus because his contacts with one of the officials "was extremely limited (photographs, handshake)," and his interaction with the second person "occurred before any symptom onset," wrote Dr. Sean Conley in a letter released late Friday.

The president had said earlier on Friday at a news conference in the Rose Garden that he would "most likely" be tested for coronavirus "fairly soon." He was pressed on the matter after it emerged that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary tested positive for the virus. During his remarks, he continued to grip hands with business executives and health officials who continue to tell Americans one of the first lines of defense against the spread is to stop shaking hands.

Bolsonaro and his aide Fabio Wajngarten dined and took photographs alongside Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. last weekend. The Brazilian president announced on social media he tested negative for the virus, shooting down reports that he initially tested positive.

But on Friday night, Brazil announced that its charge d'affairs Nestor Forster, who was also in attendance for the Mar-a-Lago meeting, also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend individuals to consider restricting their movements if they've been exposed to others who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., announced they would self-quarantine after attending the Mar-a-Lago meeting. Also on Friday, the White House said in a statement that Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser, was working from home after coming into contact with an Australian official who announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., on Saturday called for Trump to be tested in a tweet: "This should go without saying. The President should be tested, especially if he is going to continue to meet people who are running the national response, and be near the Vice President."

This should go without saying. The President should be tested, especially if he is going to continue to meet with people who are running the national response, and be near the Vice President. https://t.co/NBBnyxPyPf — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) March 14, 2020

But Trump has suggested he has no plans to self-quarantine. On Saturday, he tweeted he was attending meetings on the coronavirus pandemic at the White House.

Attending meetings on Covid-19 in the White House. Working with States and local governments, many of whom have done a great job. Full report latter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

