From the White House to the dog house: Biden's pup Commander bit Secret Service agents

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's dog Commander is in the dog house after biting multiple Secret Service agents and sending one to the hospital.

The president's pup was involved in 10 biting incidents, according to records obtained by the conservative organization Judicial Watch through a Freedom of Information Act request, between October 2022 and January.

In one instance, a Secret Service agent had to be treated at a hospital after being bitten by Commander, a German Shepherd who was gifted to the Bidens in December 2021 after the Biden family sent another dog, Major, to live with family friends following a series of biting incidents.

First lady Jill Biden tosses a ball to President Joe Biden as they take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Commander continues to live with the Bidens and was at the White House on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for first lady Jill Biden said.

"The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone. They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise," Elizabeth Alexander, a spokeswoman for the first lady, said in a statement.

Alexander said that per the Secret Service, "each incident referenced was treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed."

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a statement that while agents do not care for or handle the first family’s pets, they work with White House staff to "minimize adverse impacts in an environment that includes pets."

"We take the safety and wellbeing of our employees extremely seriously. Agency employees are encouraged to report any job-related injuries to their immediate supervisors for appropriate documentation," he said. "As such, we are aware of past incidents involving first-family pets and these instances were treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, to include with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed."

The first family adopted a cat, Willow, last year. Another dog who came to the White House with the Bidens died in several months into his term. Champ, also a German Shepherd, died in June 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden's dog Commander bites Secret Service agents in 10 incidents