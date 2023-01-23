White House: DOJ searched Biden home after 'voluntary, proactive offer' by lawyers

U.S. President Biden boards Air Force One for return travel to Washington, in Dover
2
Steve Holland, Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw
·2 min read

By Steve Holland, Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday that a search by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's home on Friday was carried out after a "voluntary, proactive offer" by his personal lawyers to the department.

A new search of Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, by the department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement on Saturday night.

Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.

"This was a voluntary, proactive offer by the president's personal lawyers to DOJ to have access to the home," said White House spokesman Ian Sams.

Sams declined to provide more clarity on the exact content of the materials taken from the Wilmington house. Biden had been kept informed throughout this process, the White House said.

The search increases the legal and political stakes for Biden, who has insisted that the previous discovery of classified material at his home and former office would eventually be deemed inconsequential.

Sams also said the White House counsel has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives Oversight Committee in response to his inquiries about the classified documents found at Democrat Biden's home and office.

Republicans have compared the investigation to an investigation into how Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, a Republican, handled classified documents after he left office in January 2021.

The White House has said Biden's team has cooperated with authorities in their investigation of documents and turned them over. Trump resisted doing so until an FBI search in August at his Florida resort.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Capri names insider Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

    Wilmotte, 48, who will take charge from April 3, recently served as the interim CEO of the group's Versace brand and is currently the label's chief operating officer. In March, Capri said the head of its Michael Kors brand, Joshua Schulman, who was set to become the group's top boss later in the year, would exit.

  • Trial for remaining Whitmer kidnap plotters expected this summer

    The remaining men accused of taking part in a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her lake house in Antrim County are scheduled to stand trial this summer.

  • DOJ search finds more classified items in Biden home

    STORY: The U.S. Department of Justice found more classified documents in a new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday. A lawyer for Biden disclosed the fact in a statement on Saturday night, saying six items were found, including documents with classification markings. Some were dated from Biden's time as a senator, which lasted from 1973 to 2009. Others were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration.In a search that lasted more than 12 hours, Department of Justice investigators also collected some notes that Biden had handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer, Bob Bauer. He said the president had offered the authorities “access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material." It was coordinated with Biden's lawyers ahead of time, Bauer said, with his personal and White House attorneys present for the operation. The President and First Lady were not present during the search. The document saga began in November, when Biden’s lawyers found classified documents in a Washington, D.C. private office used by Biden after his vice-presidency. In December, others were uncovered in Biden’s home. The two discoveries were separately made public this month. According to the White House, all of those materials were uncovered by Biden’s lawyers. Based on information released publicly, Friday's search was the first time federal law enforcement have conducted a search for government documents at Biden's private addresses.

  • Jury selection starts in theft trial for man who served as Wichita Falls police officer

    Jury selection began Monday in the theft trial of a Wichita Falls man who served as officer.

  • Opening statements to begin in drug trafficking trial of Mexico's former top cop

    The trial of former Mexican top cop Genaro García Luna is set to begin with opening statements on Monday. Luna is accused of conspiracy and assisting in drug trafficking.

  • Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport

    A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon.

  • Indian Government Launches Blockchain Initiative With 5ire, Network Capital

    The Indian Government's apex public policy think tank, NITI Aayog, has launched a blockchain module in partnership with 5ire, a blockchain focused company, and Network Capital, a mentorship and career exploration platform.

  • U.S. Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. The Department of Justice, which conducted a search that lasted over 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.

  • FBI identifies ex-Marine from Biloxi by his ‘King James’ tattoo after US Capitol riot

    The Mississippi Coast man stormed the Capitol and assaulted several police officers. When one asked him to leave, he responded: “You leave. This is our house.”

  • 2 students killed, teacher injured in ‘targeted’ shooting at Iowa school

    Two students are dead after a shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa charter school on Monday afternoon.

  • Release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage expected in coming weeks, DA says

    The body camera footage in the Tyre Nichols case is expected to be released in the next week, the district attorney said after allowing the family a private viewing of the traffic stop that preceded Nichols' hospitalization and death.

  • Man sentenced for shooting of Middletown police officer

    A Middletown man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison after being charged with three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, according to a Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

  • Latest on documents with classified markings found in search of Biden's home

    An FBI search on Friday discovered at least six additional items with classified markings at President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the investigation and how Congress is responding.

  • Legal experts slam FBI’s failure to search Biden’s Rehoboth home as classified documents pile up

    The White House declined to say whether the DOJ will conduct a search of President Biden’s Rehoboth, Delaware, residence – a move legal experts say lacks transparency.

  • 'Rust' to be completed with Baldwin in lead role, lawyer says

    Western movie "Rust" will continue filming with Alec Baldwin in the lead role, a lawyer for the production said Monday, days after prosecutors said they would charge the actor in the fatal shooting of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin will continue to play grandfather Harland Rust while Joel Souza will return as "Rust" director following his wounding in the October 2021 shooting, said Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions.

  • FBI search reveals more documents at President Biden's Delaware home

    The White House says President Biden is fully cooperating with the DOJ as the investigation into classified documents at his Wilmington home escalates.

  • FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified

    The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but the lack of a search warrant did not dim the extraordinary nature of the search. It compounded the embarrassment to Biden that started with the disclosure Jan. 12 that the president’s attorneys had found a “small number” of classified records at a former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington shortly before the midterm elections.

  • ‘Which Four-Letter Word Did You Use?’: Reporter Ribs White House Press Secretary over Reaction to Classified Documents Discovery

    A reporter joked at a briefing with the White House press team Monday about their mounting public relations nightmare as President Biden's classified documents scandal has escalated in recent days.

  • Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Putin is treated by best Western doctors, which is why he is still alive

    Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, is convinced that the health of the aggressor's country president is being taken care of by the best Western doctors, which is why he is still alive.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will decide who replaces her in the U.S. Senate

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will have the last say on who replaces her and in the meantime plans to do something shocking: Govern.