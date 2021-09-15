White House is expected to develop new plan for international travel

Reuters
Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida killed more than 80 people across at least eight U.S. states and devastated communities in coastal Louisiana near New Orleans. No deaths have been reported from Nicholas, which weakened to a tropical depression on Tuesday evening, since it made landfall as a hurricane along the Texas Gulf Coast early on Tuesday, packing 75 mile-per-hour (121 km-per-hour) winds.