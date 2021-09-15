White House is expected to develop new plan for international travel

Reuters

The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday vowed no let-up in battles with Poland and Hungary over democratic standards, threatening to take more legal action and block off funds. The EU has been at loggerheads with the eurosceptic, nationalist rulers in Budapest and Warsaw for years over their restrictive stance on migration, discrimination against women and gays, as well as the imposition of more state control on media, courts, NGOs and academics. Her executive last week asked the highest EU court to fine Warsaw over parts of a judicial overhaul carried out by the ruling party but ruled illegal by the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice (ECJ).