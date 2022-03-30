White House fires back at Trump's request that Putin release dirt on Hunter Biden

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myah Ward
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Hunter Biden
    Hunter Biden
    Joe Biden's son
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Kate Bedingfield
    American communications director

The White House on Wednesday fired back at former President Donald Trump after he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

The White House has mostly dodged questions about Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings with east European oligarchs, noting that he does not work for the government. But during Wednesday’s press briefing, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield faced the Trump question head-on.

“What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin?” Bedingfield said. “There is only one, and it’s Donald Trump.”

Trump’s latest request comes after he described Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy” in February, rhetoric that falls in line with his tendency to speak favorably of the Russian leader. His latest request for Putin sparked more backlash this week, as Trump leaned into dubious claims about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, alleging that he received millions of dollars from the wife of Moscow’s late mayor Yury Luzhkov, and that Putin could confirm this information.

When leveling the allegations, Trump cited the findings of a report by Senate Republicans, a politicized investigation released before the 2020 election that mainly rehashed public information and added little new to the discussion.

“She gave him $3.5 million, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it,” Trump said in the interview with discredited far-right journalist John Solomon. “I think we should know that answer.”

Hunter Biden, who announced in 2020 that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware had launched an investigation into his tax affairs, has been in headlines this week. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that a federal tax investigation was gaining steam as prosecutors gather information about the sources of his foreign income, and The Washington Post on Wednesday published a detailed report about Hunter Biden’s interactions with a Chinese energy company and its executives. The report noted that the newspaper did not find evidence that Joe Biden personally benefited from the dealings, which took place after he was vice president and before he launched his bid for the White House in 2020.

Trump’s public request for Putin’s help politically isn’t a first. He asked the Russian government in 2016 to hack then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s email server that she used while serving as secretary of State. And the former president was impeached in 2019 over allegations that he withheld military aid from Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to “look into” Biden and his son Hunter.

Recommended Stories

  • Federal probe into Hunter Biden's taxes intensifies, sources say

    The federal investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, over his tax affairs has intensified in recent weeks, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. An increasing number of witnesses have appeared before a grand jury impaneled in Wilmington, Delaware, in recent months, the sources said, and have been asked about payments Hunter Biden received while serving on the board of directors of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, in addition to other questions about how Biden paid off tax obligations in recent years. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Delaware, which has been leading the investigation, is expected to hear from more witnesses in the coming weeks, sources told ABC News.

  • Donald Trump asks Vladimir Putin for a favor - dirt on Hunter (and Joe) Biden

    Political opponents derided Trump for seeking dirt on Hunter and Joe Biden from Putin, who is accused of war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to “True Rock and Roll Hero” Taylor Hawkins

    Macca says the Foo Fighters drummer will be "sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him." Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to “True Rock and Roll Hero” Taylor Hawkins Alex Young

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout loss vs. Grizzlies to end road trip

    After the Warriors dropped an ugly blowout loss to the Grizzlies, the NBA Twitter community exploded with different reactions on Monday.

  • Grizzlies beat Warriors 123-95, tighten hold on 2nd in West

    Desmond Bane scored 22 points, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks added 21 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies solidified their hold on second place in the Western Conference with a 123-95 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Kyle Anderson added 13 points for Memphis, which holds a five-game lead over the third-place Warriors in the conference. The Grizzlies won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 10 games.

  • ‘It is beautiful’: Afghan family overwhelmed by new home in Epping

    The Walizada family from Afghanistan has a new home in Epping thanks to the generosity of Four Rivers Church in Durham.

  • Trump solicits Putin's help to expose alleged dirt on Hunter Biden

    In what has become a familiar pattern, former President Donald Trump has once again solicited help from a foreign leader in exposing possible dirt to try to wound a political enemy.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Regular income streams can make it easier for retail investors to withstand the current market volatility.

  • Beyoncé's Oscars After-Party Look Included a Totally Sheer Gown and Butt-Length Hair

    And the highest leg slit ever.

  • Republicans seize on Biden’s cheat notes as sign of cognitive decline despite Trump doing the same

    ‘When you’re around somebody who’s in cognitive decline, you find yourself trying to help them with a sentence, trying to help them complete it’

  • Student charged after bringing ammo and a pound of marijuana to Thibodaux High, police say

    A Thibodaux High student faces charges after police said they found a pound of marijuana and ammo in his car while it was parked on campus Monday.

  • Majority of Americans back sending more troops to NATO in Ukraine crisis: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    President Joe Biden has deployed thousands of additional troops to Europe to support North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies concerned by Moscow's war on its smaller neighbor. Biden has made clear no U.S. troops will be sent to Ukraine though Washington is supplying Kyiv with weapons and has aggressively sanctioned Russia's economy, including a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Refers Criminal Contempt Charges For 2 More Trump Aides To House

    Peter Navarro helped plan a scheme to overturn Trump’s election loss, while Dan Scavino helped Trump spread lies about “fraud” and was with his boss on Jan. 6.

  • Trump Is Now Asking Putin to Dig Up Dirt on the Biden Family

    The former president is once again asking for Russia to help boost his political prospects

  • Biden admin seeks to cut home energy bills with $3.2 billion for efficiency

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will make available nearly $3.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law to help Americans lower home energy costs, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday. This investment will help them afford improvements to their homes such as switching to better insulation and ventilation, installing energy efficient heating and cooling systems and upgrading lighting and appliances, she said. "The $3.2 billion we are mobilizing today is about 10 times what we spend on retrofitting homes every year," Granholm said.

  • U.S. sanctions key figures in Iran's ballistic missile program

    The Treasury Department announced a new set of sanctions on Wednesday against key figures in in Iran's ballistic missile program.Why it matters: The sanctions were triggered by a trio of Iranian-backed missile attacks, including a missile strike in Iraq, an "Iranian enabled" Houthi missile strike of a Saudi Aramco facility, and Houthi attacks by "Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.These "ar

  • Pentagon: "We would concur" with reports that Putin "not fully informed"

    The Pentagon concurs with reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "not been fully informed" by his advisors about the developments of the war in Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at a briefing Wednesday.Driving the news: Reports emerged Wednesday alleging that U.S. and European Union officials believe Putin has been misinformed by his advisors as to Russia's performance in the war, at least in part because some of his senior advisors were afraid to tell him the truth, R

  • Romney planning 'a much deeper dive' on Jackson after opposing her for appeals court

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) said that he is planning "a much deeper dive" into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after he opposed nomination to the D.C. appeals court. "I have begun a deeper dive, a much deeper dive than I had during the prior evaluation," Romney said on "The Source with Kasie Hunt" on CNN+. "In this case, as well, she's gone into much more depth talking about her judicial philosophy that she had before. And we're, of...

  • White House blasts Trump's request for favor from Putin amid Ukraine war

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Wednesday criticized Donald Trump's request for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information on U.S. President Joe Biden's son, calling the move particularly poorly timed as war rages in Ukraine. Reporters asked White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield about the former president's comments on the "Just the News" TV program that raised unsubstantiated questions about Hunter Biden's former business dealings in Russia.

  • Justice Department Supports Bill That Targets Amazon, Google, Apple: Report

    The legislation would forbid platforms such as Amazon and Alphabet's Google from favoring their own products and services over those of competitors.