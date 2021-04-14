White House: Jill Biden arrives for medical 'procedure'

  • President Joe Biden accompanies first lady Jill Biden to an appointment for a "common medical procedure" at an outpatient center in Washington, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • First lady Jill Biden arrives for an event about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
1 / 2

Biden

President Joe Biden accompanies first lady Jill Biden to an appointment for a "common medical procedure" at an outpatient center in Washington, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were at a downtown office building Wednesday for the first lady to undergo a “common medical procedure.”

The White House announced late Tuesday that the president would accompany his wife, 69. No further details were released about her condition or the procedure.

The Bidens were scheduled to go to an outpatient center in downtown Washington, which the White House did not identify. Reporters traveling in the president's motorcade saw the couple enter a building near the campus of George Washington University.

The White House said the Bidens would return to the White House afterward and “resume their normal schedule.”

The president was set to address the nation later on his plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021. He will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of many American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The first lady has no public events scheduled Wednesday. She plans a trip to Illinois on Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘medical procedure’ Wednesday

    The White House says President Joe Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.”

  • Jill Biden to undergo 'procedure,' White House says

    The White House says President Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.”

  • Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents last month. Private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be conducted “off-site” — not at the White House but in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Monday in an emailed statement. The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House.

  • First dog Major to get extra training after White House biting incidents

    One of President Joe Biden's two dogs, Major, is headed to training outside the White House after two biting incidents at his new home, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Monday. The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington area, and it is expected to last a few weeks, said Michael LaRosa. "Major will undergo some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House," LaRosa said.

  • Prince Harry Crashing With This Royal Cousin Over Prince William May Not Be the Snub It Seems Like

    When Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99, Prince Harry made what some at this point may see as an unusual move: he dropped everything and rushed to the royal family’s side. Of course, just a year ago, this would have been nothing but the bare minimum of expectation for Harry — […]

  • 'Is he really in charge?': Cornyn tweet about Biden draws scorn, White House response

    Critics leapt at the tweet, which garnered hundreds of retweets, likes and replies by Monday afternoon and a response from the White House.

  • Prince Harry Has Met Princess Eugenie's New Baby August

    Harry is staying with Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage.

  • Fact check: False claim that President Joe Biden's approval rating lowest in American history

    A claim that a Gallup poll found President Joe Biden to have an 11% approval rating, the lowest in American history, is false.

  • Queen will have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral because of strict Covid rules

    The Queen faces the prospect of having to sit on her own during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral because of strict Covid rules, it has emerged. The law states that anyone attending a funeral must stay at least two metres apart from anyone who is not part of their household, meaning all members of the Royal family will have to spread out in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen is not eligible to be in a support bubble because she does not live on her own, meaning the only person who could sit with her during the service would be a member of her Windsor Castle staff. The Duke’s private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, is expected to be one of the 30 mourners allowed at the ceremony, and as a member of “HMS Bubble” at Windsor may be the only attendee eligible by law to sit with the Queen.

  • Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates 'Dearest' Daughter Mila's 'Empathy and Heart' on Her 8th Birthday

    "You came into the world fast and spirited, making me a mom, changing me forever," says Jenna Bush Hager, who also has daughter Poppy Louise, 5, and Henry "Hal" Harold, 21 months

  • A grieving daughter dropped her toy. A president gave it back.

    United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • The Real Story Behind the Viral Photo of Queen Elizabeth Giggling Next to Prince Philip in Uniform

    No, Prince Philip didn't "prank" the Queen...

  • The Queen Has Returned to Work After Prince Philip's Death

    Prince Philip died last Friday at age 99.

  • When our ‘house’ is on fire, it makes no sense to keep washing the dishes | Opinion

    There is nothing sacred about nine.

  • Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile

    When Prince Philip’s funeral takes place on Saturday, it will be more than a focal point for national mourning. Many will also be watching for any signs of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family, especially with his elder brother Prince William. It will be the first time that Harry comes face-to-face with the royal family since he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from royal duties last March and moved to California with their young son, Archie.

  • Ted Cruz Responds to John Boehner's Scathing Memories of Him as a 'Jackass'

    "I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn," Cruz tweeted after the former House speaker described him as "a reckless jack-ass who thinks he's smarter than everybody else"

  • Crumbling former home of Queen and Prince Philip in Malta undergoes multi-million pound restoration

    The garden is overgrown, the walls are collapsing and the stonework is crumbling, but a dilapidated townhouse in Malta where a young Prince Philip once lived with the then Princess Elizabeth is undergoing a multi-million pound restoration. Villa Guardamangia, on the outskirts of the Maltese capital Valletta, is to be returned to how it looked when it was home to the royal couple in what they said was one of the happiest periods of their lives. The restoration, expected to take at least five years, will enable it to be opened as a museum and underscores the connection between the royal family and Malta, which gained independence in 1964. The ground floor of the 18th-century limestone villa will contain exhibitions depicting the relationship between Malta and Britain while the first floor will feature a reconstruction of how the house looked when it was home to the young couple from 1949 to 1951.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh show just how far apart they are

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"

  • ‘The Talk’ Hosts Fire Back at Sharon Osbourne’s Claim She Was ‘Set Up’

    Valerie Macon/AFP/GettyAs it returned to air Monday, CBS’s The Talk spent a full hour reckoning with the on-air tirade Sharon Osbourne launched last month. Host Sheryl Underwood—who endured the brunt of Osbourne’s rage during her March meltdown defending Piers Morgan’s vile implosion over Meghan Markle—opened The Talk by telling the audience, “We need to process the events of that day and what happened since so we can get to the healing... And we will also show you how anyone can become more comfortable with discussing important issues and having difficult conversations.” The show invited Donald Grant, executive director at Mindful Training Solutions, and trauma therapist Anita Phillips to join Monday’s episode.Underwood said she has not spoken with Osbourne since their exchange in March, when she told Osbourne she was providing “validation” to racist views and remarks. She said she has not received a call from Osbourne, but did ignore text messages amid the network’s internal investigation for fear that she was not supposed to communicate with her former co-host. Sharon Osbourne Just Blew Up Her Career Over Meghan MarkleOsbourne has issued a statement in which she said she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist.” She announced her departure later in March.“Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she wrote.In the moment when Osbourne grew heated, Underwood said, “I didn’t want to escalate things... because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend. But also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry Black woman, and that really scared me. I didn’t want to be that, and I wanted to remain calm and remain focused.”Underwood said that if Osbourne greeted her “warmly and sincerely,” she would return the gesture “because we’ve been together on this show for 10 years. So I want people to understand when you’re friends with somebody, you stay friends.”“I wanted to be an example for every woman that might be on a job somewhere and be faced with something like that,” Underwood said, “but definitely Black women who have to manage not just their own expectations and responses but we have to manage ourselves and we’re a family. Regardless of your background, every day there’s some woman going through something like this.”“I think when you go back and watch what happened in that episode, you will see two Black women walking the same tightrope that Black women are walking every single day in the workplace,” Welteroth added. “As Sheryl said, we knew that we had to stay composed in that situation. Even in the face of someone who was, A, not listening, and B, went off the rails into disrespect.”Welteroth also took a moment to address “the false accusations that are swirling in the press” that she and Underwood “attacked a woman on air and were part of some conspiracy.”The idea that Osbourne was somehow set up, Welteroth said, “is absolutely categorically false. And I think it’s really important that people hear that. Because if you actually watch what happened on that episode, what you will see is two women who were maintaining their composure, their dignity, and a sense of respect every step of the way. And we were not heard.”A representative for Osbourne did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Best Clothes Dryers of 2021

    Unless you’re a daily wardrobe recycler, your clothes dryer is probably working overtime these days. The past year has altered our lives, and with it, our laundry habits. In fact, in a recent Con...