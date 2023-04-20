White House: Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill expansion 'devastating' for public education
The “Don’t Say Gay” law originally focused on limiting talk of gender and sexuality among younger children, has now been expanded through 12th grade.
Oladipo decision will have significant consequences on Heat
House Republicans this week unveiled a sprawling 320-page proposal to raise the debt limit and are sprinting toward a vote next week. The sweeping bill lays out a proposal to raise the debt ceiling, which puts a limit on how much the debt the government can owe on to pay the country’s bills, by $1.5…
Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has revealed a long-awaited Republican plan to raise the debt limit.
Rule change ban lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades 4-12, with a few exceptions
Jessica Chastain is discussing her autograph rule of thumb following a viral video showing her declining to sign a copy of a book that does not currently have her attached for a planned adaptation. A video that recently got attention on TikTok shows Chastain opting not to sign a copy of author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s […]
His defensive reaction to Biden’s simple statement of fact about gun violence was an admission that Missouri’s governor knows the real problem.
On Wednesday, House Republican leaders unveiled a budget proposal that would roll back all federal spending enacted since 2021, including the $370 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) allocated to address climate change.
(Bloomberg) -- Montenegro prosecutors filed an indictment for Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon and his chief financial officer, Han Chang-joon, accusing the men of forging personal documents.Most Read from BloombergAirline Blunder Sells $10,000 Asia-US Business Class Tickets for $300US, Ukraine Allies Consider Near-Total Ban on Exports to RussiaSpaceX Says It Blew Up Starship Rocket After Engine MishapTesla Sinks as Musk Eyes More Price Cuts Despite Margin SqueezeTech Leads Stocks Lower With Te
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Biden slamming Republicans over their 'wacko' economic policy and a professor urging students to protest DeSantis' upcoming visit.
Sea-level rise may have pushed the Vikings from their settlement
Its secret ingredients are rosemary and mint, which, according to Heathline, may be effective for fighting alopecia.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) announced the reintroduction of their signature Green New Deal resolution Thursday, along with a “Green New Deal for Health” co-sponsored by Markey and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Speaking on Capitol Hill Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez said the successful passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 proved ambitious…
FDA on Tuesday authorized another round of updated COVID-19 booster shots this spring for older and medically vulnerable Americans.
If there’s one accessory we can never get enough of, it’s straw tumblers. They make it so much easier for us to meet our daily water drinking goals, and they can be used for everything from smoothies to iced lattes, and the lid/straw combo make it easier to control spills if the tumbler gets knocked […]
The NBA team and the Bay Area sports superfan released a joint-statement Wednesday.
Richard Riordan, a wealthy Republican businessman who served two terms as Los Angeles mayor and steered the city through the Northridge earthquake and the recovery from the deadly 1992 riots, has died. “Mayor Richard Riordan loved Los Angeles, and devoted so much of himself to bettering our city," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement late Wednesday. A statement from Riordan's family, dated Wednesday, announced the death of a “beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle.”
Su, a civil rights lawyer and former California labor commissioner, found unequivocal support from several Democrats on the committee. At her testimony, Senator Bill Cassidy, ranking Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said that in California she enforced 85 "controversial laws that dismantled the gig economy," and hurt "Uber, DoorDash and Lyft."
A leading anti-abortion group on Thursday called it “morally indefensible” of former President Trump to say the issue should be decided at the state level and warned it would not support a GOP presidential candidate who did not back at least a 15-week abortion ban. SBA Pro-Life America, an influential conservative organization, pushed back after…
Father and son from Gloucester County, Salem County man, admit roles in Capitol riot
The Detroit Lions signed David Montgomery to a 3-year deal, but have long-term RB needs with D'Andre Swift entering the last year of his contract.