White House gives update on number of Americans killed, missing amid Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON − The American death toll from Hamas' attack on Israel has risen to 22, while 17 Americans remain unaccounted for, the White House said Wednesday − and the figures could increase further.

"I think we all need to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that these numbers will keep increasing," John Kirby, a White House spokesman on national security matters. "We might find out that more Americans are part of the hostage pool."

Kirby said the U.S. knows some of the unaccounted Americans − a "very small" number − are being held hostage by Hamas but does not know their condition or location.

"We don't know if they're all in one group or broken up into several groups. We don't know if they're being moved and with what frequency and to what locations," Kirby said. “Tough to get more detail."

Israeli fatalities surpassed 1,200 Wednesday while desperation swept across Gaza as Tel Aviv's response to the brutal attack by Hamas left neighborhoods destroyed, homes dark and hospitals low on medical supplies.

Kirby said the U.S. is "casting the net wide" on hostage-recovery efforts, citing discussions with the Israeli government, other Middle East allies and countries like Qatar that "that have open lines of communication with Hamas."

The rising death toll is eight more than the 14 Americans who were confirmed dead Tuesday. The number of unaccounted Americans decreased from 20 to 17.

Hamas leaders have warned they will execute hostages if Israel does not cease airstrikes on Gaza without warnings. Biden, in a speech Tuesday condemning the Hamas attack as "pure, unadulterated evil," said their threat about hostages violates "every code of human morality."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Number of Americans killed in Israel rises; dozens unaccounted for