At White House Hanukkah party Biden slams rising antisemitism

Max Matza - BBC News
·2 min read
Biden at a Hanukkah event
Biden at a Hanukkah event

US President Joe Biden has condemned antisemitism at a White House party to commemorate the second day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

The joyful holiday, which is marked by lighting candles and eating oily foods, comes amid reports of a national and global uptick in antisemitic rhetoric.

Mr Biden, the second Catholic US president, said: "I will not be silent and America will not be silent."

Anti-hate groups attribute the rise to online disinformation and hate speech.

On Tuesday night, Mr Biden noted that he was speaking to the crowd "in the midst of a rising emboldenment of antisemitism at home, and quite frankly around the world".

"I recognise your fear. You're hurt. You're worried that this violent venom is becoming too normal," he continued.

"Silence is complicity. We must not remain silent."

According to an April report by the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish anti-hate monitor, there were 2,717 antisemitic incidents in the US last year - a 34% increase from 2020 and the highest total since the group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

Antisemitic incidents also reached a record high in the UK last year.

This year, the White House is displaying its own menorah - the candleholder that Jews light for eight consecutive nights - for the first time, Mr Biden said.

The National Menorah is also lit outside the White House each year.

Speaking at the lighting of the National Menorah on Sunday night, US Attorney General Merrick Garland - the nation's top law enforcement official - told the audience that the Nazis would have killed his grandmother if she had not been able to seek refuge in the United States.

"May we never stop working to ensure that Americans will always be able to gather to light the menorah," said Mr Garland, who is Jewish.

Recommended Stories

  • At Hanukkah event, Biden condemns 'venom' of antisemitism

    President Joe Biden on Monday expressed alarm about growing antisemitism in the United States and around the globe and vowed to fight back against the scourge. Speaking to guests gathered for a Hanukkah reception at the White House, Biden said “silence is complicity,” and added that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned by the nation. “This year’s Hanukkah arrives in the midst of rising and emboldened antisemitism at home — and quite frankly, around the world,” Biden said.

  • Binance.US Agrees to Buy Voyager's Assets for $1.02B

    The agreement comes after CoinDesk had reported last month that Binance was preparing a bid for Voyager's assets.

  • 25 SKOL’s of Christmas: Vikings’ Randy Moss torches the Cowboys

    Moss took the Cowboys passing on him very personally

  • Why Emily St John Mandel asked for help getting divorced on Wikipedia

    Ms Mandel was shocked to learn that on Wikipedia, she is not the authority on her own personal life.

  • Scandal-plagued L.A. City Council deeply unpopular; voters have faith in Bass, poll finds

    Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass starts her tenure with a favorable image, despite doubts about public safety policies. By contrast, the City Council remains deeply unpopular.

  • Biden condemns rising antisemitism in U.S. at Hanukkah reception

    Biden is expected to issue a strong condemnation of emboldened antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world during a Hanukkah reception at the White House.

  • Frontline Bakhmut residents venture out for supplies

    STORY: “The prices are terrible. We can’t get through on our pension. And I don’t know what condition my house is. This is the way it is, constant stress,” said Halyna, flinching from a loud explosion.Fire officers shared bread with local residents near their station.As Russian strikes target the same positions over and over again, battling the fires has become a growing challenge, the local fire service said.“There are not too many people left here so the number of regular fires decreased. But because of the shellings there are many fires,” said Mykyta, deputy chief of Bakhmut Firefighters Station.Bakhmut, with a population of 80,000 people before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, has become a symbol of the grinding warfare playing out along much of the eastern front, where enemy positions have rarely budged more than a few hundred yards in recent weeks.According to the regional governor, fewer than 12,000 residents remain in a town that has sustained serious damage.

  • University of California's striking academic workers begin vote on labor deal

    Thousands of striking academic workers began voting on Monday whether to ratify a deal with the University of California and end a 5-week-old walkout that unions say is the biggest work stoppage ever at a U.S. institution of higher education. The proposed contract agreement was hailed by union and university supporters as a landmark labor deal that would set a new national standard boosting wages and working conditions for graduate students employed at public universities. The tentative settlement was reached last Friday, a week after the two sides enlisted an independent mediator, former state senator and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, to help break a stalemate in the talks and broker a deal.

  • Eagles observations: Jalen Hurts overcomes mistakes, wills Eagles past Bears

    Jalen Hurts and the Eagles overcame their mistakes Sunday afternoon to notch a 25-20 win over the Bears and improve to 13-1 on the season. By Reuben Frank

  • Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador

    With Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso by his side, President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. is looking to expand and strengthen the U.S. relationship with one of its staunchest allies in South America and a country that's getting plenty of attention from China. Lasso's visit to Washington comes as his tiny nation is on the verge of completing a trade agreement with China, the United States' strongest economic competitor.

  • Despite devastating loss to Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys clinch back-to-back playoff berths

    Despite loss to the Jaguars, the Cowboys clinched a trip to the playoffs thanks to losses by the Commanders and Seahawks

  • Drone video shows battle in Ukraine's Bakhmut

    STORY: Several explosions were seen in the video, with buildings destroyed or on fire. The video source said Russia was "destroying civilian infrastructure with artillery and mortars".The location of the video was verified by buildings and road layout which matched satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the video was filmed.Bakhmut, with a population of 80,000 people before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, has become a symbol of the grinding warfare playing out along much of the eastern front, where enemy positions have rarely budged more than a few hundred meters in recent weeks.Military experts say the city appears to be of little strategic value to either side, but Russian forces including mercenaries fighting for the Wagner group have in recent days intensified their bombardment.

  • Colts' Jeff Saturday hints he might have gone for it on 4th and 1 without penalty

    Bernhard Raimann was called for a false start on fourth-and-1 on the Colts' 34-yard line, ending the debate

  • Patriots' Baffling Final Second Meltdown Loss Dubbed Possible 'Dumbest Play in NFL History' – Watch

    Jakobi Meyers, who was partially responsible for the collapse, said he was "doing too much" during the final moments of the game

  • Syndergaard looking for boost off 1-year deal with Dodgers

    Noah Syndergaard is hoping to have the same success on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers as Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney. “I feel like everything they touch turns to gold,” Syndergaard said during a conference call Monday.

  • The last Boeing 747 has rolled off the assembly line, ending a more than 5-decade era. See 7 ways the jumbo jet changed the industry forever.

    The Boeing 747 was not only designed for passenger and cargo use, but specially-modified versions also carried the space shuttle and the president.

  • California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards

    Some Californians who received their Middle Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements. First by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV, and then after the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.

  • Facebook held back on naming Cambridge Analytica in 2017 -deposition

    Mark Zuckerberg considered saying in a 2017 speech that Facebook was looking into "organizations like Cambridge Analytica," according to details from a deposition of him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But he decided to remove reference to the political consultancy which harvested data on millions of Facebook users ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a previously unreported move that could add fuel to shareholder allegations that Zuckerberg and other executives hid information from the public about one of its biggest privacy scandals. When Meta executives learned of issues related to Cambridge Analytica, and how they responded, is central to lawsuits in California and Delaware in which shareholders allege the executives breached fiduciary duties and consumers allege mishandling of their private information.

  • Airlines: ‘Capacity is just being driven by pilot supply,’ Mesa Air Group CEO explains

    Mesa Air Group Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ongoing pilot shortage, his company no longer partnering with American Airlines, and how his airline can navigate pilot labor supply through its deal with United Airlines.

  • Sunday Night Football: 49ers in line to face winner in 1st playoff game

    Why Sunday Night Football this week matters for the 49ers.