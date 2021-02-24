White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The White House has hit back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after the Trump border separation scandal.

The president’s press secretary defended the administration from allegations it has continued a similar detention policy that was much maligned by Democrats under the ex-president.

The Biden administration has just reopened an emergency facility for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas, because of the extra space needed to observe Covid protocols.

It will hold 700 youngsters between the age of 13 and 17, the Washington Post reported.

Jen Psaki defended the move from allegations of hypocrisy when asked by Peter Doocy of Fox News if it was just a case of “kids in containers rather than kids in cages.”

Ms Psaki refused to accept the comparison between the Biden administration’s approach to that of Donald Trump, which sparked widespread outrage.

“We have a number of unaccompanied minors, children who are coming into the country without their families,” said Ms Psaki at the daily briefing on Wednesday.

“What we are not doing, what the last administration did, was separate those kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border. We are not doing that, that is immoral and is not the approach of this administration.”

Ms Psaki explained that the administration had a narrow range of options to deal with the issue and wanted to quickly move children from Customs and Border Patrol detention to Department of Health and Human Services facilities.

“We can send them back home and do a dangerous journey back, we are not doing that either, that is also putting them at risk,” she added.

“We can quickly transfer them from CBP to these HHS run facilities, that is one option.

“Or we can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting, there were some problems that that process ran into as well.”

She added that the new facilities were a significant upgrade over the ones used under Mr Trump.

“This facility in Texas that has been reopened has been revamped, there are teachers, there is medical facilities, and our objective is to move these kids quickly from there to vetted, sponsored families and to places where they can safely be,” she said.

“This is a difficult situation and a difficult choice, that’s the choice we have made.”

She was then asked by Mr Doocy why some children had been kept in CBP facilities for more than the legally allowed 72 hours.

Ms Psaki replied that some children had been delayed because of the record-breaking cold snap in Texas that had knocked out power to some facilities.

And she pushed back on a tweet by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that attacked the Biden administration for opening the new facility.

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay - no matter the administration or party,” wrote the New York congresswoman.

“I have not see the full context of the tweet that she shared, but the difficulty is what I outlined earlier,” said Ms Psaki.

“We have kids coming across border, it is heartbreaking, I think we as human beings are heartbroken and as parents, as mothers and fathers too.

“We only have a couple of choices. What we are not doing is dividing these kids and separating from their parents at the border, which is what the last administration did and why President Biden was outspoken at the time about these kids being pulled away from their parents.

“What we are doing is working as quickly as possible to process these kids into these HHS facilities which have been revamped educational and medical facilities so that we can then transfer them to families, that is our approach.”

Read More

Asylum seekers rush to register for US border processing

US border patrol closes ‘kids in cages’ detention facility until 2022

‘This is madness!’ Stephen Miller rants about ‘cancelling Trump’ and Biden immigration policy on Fox

US reverts to targeted immigration enforcement under Biden

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration reopens Trump-era facility for migrant children

    The Biden administration reopened a temporary facility for unaccompanied migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas, on Monday, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: Officials say the camp is necessary because of an uptick in migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the federal government's capacity to house children before they can be reunited with sponsors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDozens of migrant teens have already been taken to the facility, which was open for one month in summer 2019 and is being reactivated to hold as many as 700 children ages 13 to 17.The 66-acre site is operated by the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that oversees services for migrant children. HHS had about 7,000 children in its custody as of Sunday, spokesperson Mark Weber told the Post.What they're saying: "This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay — no matter the administration or party," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet Tuesday about the reopening of the facility."Our immigration system is built on a carceral framework. It’s no accident that challenging how we approach both these issues are considered 'controversial' stances," she added.The big picture: The Biden administration is also planning to reopen a for-profit facility for migrant children in Homestead, Florida, the Miami Herald reports.House Democrats introduced a Biden-backed immigration bill that includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.The bill is unlikely to win needed Republican support, but represents President Biden's aggressive immigration priorities, Axios' Stef Kight and Shawna Chen report.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • House GOP leaders awkwardly disagree over whether Trump should speak at CPAC

    The House GOP's leadership split is far from patched up. After former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building last month, House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was among just a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the riot. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) meanwhile said he'd only support censuring Trump, as he "bears responsibility" for the attack. But just a month later, McCarthy already seems ready to welcome Trump back into the party. When asked Wednesday if Trump should be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend, McCarthy gave a quick "yes." Cheney, meanwhile, said the decision was "up to CPAC," but affirmed her belief that Trump shouldn't "be playing a role in the future of the party or the country." Q: Do you believe former President Trump should speaking at CPAC?@GOPLeader: "Yes he should."@RepLizCheney: "That's up to CPAC....I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country." McCarthy: "On that high note, thank you very much." pic.twitter.com/ZOkTUbpQCP — CSPAN (@cspan) February 24, 2021 Following the impeachment, more than a quarter of the House GOP voted secretly to remove Cheney from her leadership post, while Wyoming's state GOP censured her. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpBiden is leaving Amazon workers out in the coldInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed

  • Three-quarters of all voters, including 60% of Republicans, support Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan: poll

    A new Politico/Morning Consult poll showed bipartisan support for the coronavirus aid package, which is set to receive a House vote on Friday.

  • Biden in no rush to reverse Trump's move on Western Sahara

    There are no signs that the Biden administration intends to roll back the Trump administration’s recognition of Western Sahara as part of Morocco anytime soon.Why it matters: Trump’s move on Western Sahara was a dramatic shift in U.S. policy. Undoing it would damage relations with Morocco and could cause Rabat to reverse its promise to resume diplomatic relations with Israel, made as part of the deal with Trump.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Western Sahara is a sparsely populated, disputed territory that borders Morocco on the northwest corner of Africa. It was formerly controlled by Spain and is now claimed by Morocco despite international opposition and resistance from the indigenous population.The state of play: The Western Sahara decision is among several Trump policies that are under review at the State Department.But current and former U.S. officials tell me the administration seems to be in no rush to deal with the issue.Driving the news: A bipartisan group of 27 senators led by Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) signed a letter last week urging Biden to roll back the Western Sahara decision. In the letter, they claimed:“The abrupt decision by the previous administration … was short-sighted, undermined decades of consistent U.S. policy, and alienated a significant number of African nations. We respectfully urge you to reverse this misguided decision and recommit the United States to the pursuit of a referendum on self-determination for the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara."The latest: State Department spokesperson Ned Price said he had no updates on the matter when asked in Monday's press briefing,He stressed that the Biden administration supports Morocco-Israel normalization, and supports the UN's work to monitor a ceasefire in Western Sahara and push for a referendum.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Key Biden aide said pandemic was 'best thing that ever happened to him', book says

    Anita Dunn said privately what aides ‘would never say in public’Cautious campaigning won Covid battle with TrumpUS politics – live coverage Joe Biden and Anita Dunn wear masks as they leave the Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on 19 October. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images A senior adviser to Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign for president believed “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to him”, a new book reports. It was, the authors add, a necessarily private comment that “campaign officials believed but would never say in public” as the US reeled from the impact of the pandemic amid hospitals stretched to breaking and with deaths mounting and the economy falling off a cliff. The remark, made to “an associate” by Anita Dunn, a Washington powerbroker who the Atlantic called “The Mastermind Behind Biden’s No-Drama Approach to Trump”, is reported in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. The first major book on the 2020 election, a campaign indelibly marked by the coronavirus, will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. This week, President Biden commemorated the 500,000th US Covid death with solemn ceremony and a request that Americans “remember those we lost and those we left behind”. Allen and Parnes, of NBC News and the Hill, also collaborated on Shattered, a similarly speedy history of Hillary Clinton’s White House run in 2016. In their new book they record Biden’s view of his predecessor in her defeat by Trump – he thought her a “terrible candidate” – and the views of Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017, as the 2020 campaign unfolded. Obama first “seemed to be enamored with a former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke”, Allen and Parnes write, then later told Biden’s aides he feared his friend, aged 77 when the primary began, would only succeed in embarrassing himself and tarnishing a distinguished Washington career. But Dunn’s reported comment points to what became the dominant theme of the election. As the pandemic capsized Trump along with the economy Biden, through a much more cautious approach to campaigning and basic public health concerns, appealed to voters as the right man to manage a recovery. Trump sought to hammer Biden for “hiding in his basement” – a reference to Biden’s decision to rarely leave home in Wilmington, Delaware, instead campaigning virtually while the president held rallies and ignored public health guidelines. But such attacks did not hit home. Though “both Trump and Biden were comfortable with the stylistic and substantive contrasts of their … responses to the coronavirus”, Allen and Parnes write, “Trump led loudly, Biden calmly said Trump misled”. Like many members of his family and inner circle, Trump contracted the virus. He was reportedly more seriously ill than was publicly admitted. Biden stayed healthy and won the electoral college 306-232 and the popular vote by more than 7m. Dunn, 63, is a veteran of six Democratic campaigns and three winning ones, having worked for Obama in 2008 and 2012. She has not taken a role in the Biden administration and according to her own consulting firm, SKDK, is “currently on leave … expected to return later this year”. According to the profile published by the Atlantic in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s win in November, Dunn “came of age in the time when aides were neither seen nor heard … and still values discretion above almost all else”.

  • Ted Cruz was filmed using his phone while a former police chief testified about violence at the Capitol

    Ted Cruz appeared distracted by his mobile phone while the former chief of Capitol police spoke about violent scenes at the January 6 riot.

  • Moderna to begin trial of new COVID vaccine to address virus variant first found in South Africa

    Moderna's trial of a new COVID-19 vaccine will target the virus variant that first emerged in South Africa. Other vaccine makers plan similar studies.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci aims to answer 'a lot of important questions' about 'COVID long-haulers' in new nationwide initiative

    Fauci also revealed a scientific name for the syndrome – Post Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) – further legitimizing this suffering population.

  • Asian Woman Hit in the Face By Drive-By Pepper Spray in NYC

    An Asian woman was reportedly pepper-sprayed while walking along a street in New York City’s SoHo. For no apparent reason, an unidentified sedan pulled up beside the victim before one of the passengers rolled down a window and attacked her face with pepper spray. The attacker did not yell any slurs, and the police do not consider the unprovoked incident a hate crime, according to the New York Daily News.

  • Ex-Capitol police chief: Pelosi’s call for his resignation premature

    In a Senate hearing on the US Capitol riot, the former Capitol police chief says he regrets resigning immediately after the attack.

  • COVID Is on the Verge of a Humiliating Defeat

    It’s too soon to declare victory over the coronavirus. But there’s a good chance that V-C Day is coming very quickly. Christmas? Nonsense. Fourth of July? Almost certainly. Memorial Day? Maybe. Rates of infection have retreated before, but this time will be different, because a colossal number of Americans (perhaps 120 million) have already been infected, because a very large number of Americans (65 million) have received a vaccine, and, crucially, because a major chunk of the people we would most like to get vaccinated (due to age or because they interact with lots of others) already have had their shot. Everywhere the virus turns, it is looking at roadblocks. It has fewer and fewer avenues to destroy. The beast is being cornered. And the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be approved within days, with 20 million doses soon to be ready. With all of these weapons, and rapidly burgeoning infrastructure to deliver them to the target, getting 2 million people a day vaccinated is not a far-fetched goal. Even those who only get one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will enjoy a terrific level of protection. As the distribution machinery starts to work more efficiently, we could get something like 180 million shots into arms this spring, on top of the 65 million jabs that have already been jabbed. It is not necessary for every last American to get a shot before the virus goes into its inevitable death spiral. These trends appear likely to cut it to shreds before the first really hot day arrives in the Northeast. Meanwhile, cases have fallen 75 percent from a peak seven-day average of a quarter of a million in January to 55,000 on February 22. Although I respect President Biden’s under-promise/over-deliver tendencies, we as a country should not be unprepared for the victory that is coming. We have learned a lot about how the virus works, and how it doesn’t: Outdoor transmission, for the most part, hardly ever happens. Kids are at very low risk, especially younger children. Baseball games, barbecues, and summer camps should be fine. Some pre-COVID activities now carry a different risk profile — notably anything that packs crowds together indoors, so Broadway theater, rock concerts, and the like will be just about the last category of activity to return to normal. Movie theaters, however, are a different story: Most seats are empty in most theaters a majority of the time. People can be socially distanced while they enjoy Black Widow as long as they’re willing to be patient; that means not everybody can see it on opening weekend. With two out of three seats kept empty, though, theaters can charge a lot more for those opening-weekend seats, adjust prices accordingly as a theatrical run continues, and potentially return to profitability. Even in pandemic-shattered New York City, tyrannically run for a year by Governor Andrew Cuomo, theaters are cleared to reopen on March 5, at 25 percent capacity. There is a chicken-and-egg problem here: The major movie studios aren’t going to release films to theaters if the largest markets remain closed. So the studios will be eager to hear equally encouraging words from the other largest movie market, in Los Angeles, in order to move forward. Now that L.A. elementary schools are open, normalizing most of the rest of the L.A. economy should be feasible in early spring. Anthony Fauci cautioned us the other day that America will not be going back to normal any time soon, but this is nonsense; even eminent figures who are not Donald Trump sometimes say stupid things, and Fauci has already contradicted himself on several occasions. When Fauci said Americans might be able to get back to below-capacity theaters and indoor dining “somewhere between the fall and the end of the year,” he seemed unaware that in the vast majority of the country, these things are already routine; even in New York City, where hardy souls bundled up in ski jackets and gloves dined on sidewalks for the first two-thirds of the winter, restaurants are now serving diners indoors. This remains a bottom-up, rather than top-down country, and we are all very fortunate that Anthony Fauci does not enjoy the authority to control our lives, interdict our interactions, and smother our economic choices. There are real costs to extreme risk aversion, and everyone but Fauci knows this, even Democratic governors and mayors in the bluest and hardest-hit parts of the country. Americans are already shrugging off Fauci’s lockdown mania because what he’s saying amounts to telling people we should drive 20 mph to reduce the risk of a fatal crash. But we’ll soon be going 70 again whether Fauci likes it or not. One of the most stirring moments in The Right Stuff arrives when Scott Glenn’s Alan Shepard cries out, to the control booth that is futzing with details, “Why don’t you fix your little problems and light this candle.” If current trends continue, America’s candle is going to be blazing even before the Fourth of July.

  • lllinois Becomes First State to End Cash Bail After Governor Signs Historic Criminal Reform Measure Into Law

    Illinois on Monday became the first state to eliminate cash bail, the system under which people are kept in jail without being convicted of a crime—simply because they cannot afford to pay bail.

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Trump, Sessions, Grenell: Critics say Senate didn’t worry about mean tweets until Neera Tanden

    Joe Biden’s most controversial nominee has history of scathing remarks about opponents

  • McCarthy, Cheney disagree on Trump CPAC appearance

    House Republican Chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, openly disagreed with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on whether former President Donald Trump should be speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. (Feb. 24)

  • Texas church hosts ‘2020 election was stolen’ event with Capitol rioter as guest

    There is no evidence of fraud in the presidential election.

  • Biden administration to deliver 25 million masks to health centers in communities hit hard by pandemic

    The White House on Wednesday announced that it plans to deliver more free cloth masks to 1,300 community health centers as well as 60,000 food pantries and soup kitchens beginning next month.

  • Late night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC

    "Dominion Voting Systems is suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion," James Corden reminded viewers on Tuesday's Late Late Show. "Well, after publicly declaring that he was ready for the legal fight, it turns out Giuliani's spent a week dodging process servers who were trying to hand him the lawsuit. They had to catch Giuliani and serve him the papers. This should 100 percent be televised. This should be a challenge on The Amazing Race. What a fall from grace Giuliani's had — he went from being the president's personal lawyer to basically living out the plot of a Bugs Bunny cartoon. You know who should be serving Rudy Giuliani these papers? Sacha Baron Cohen. Wouldn't it be great if Borat served the papers?" "If they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should have just had Borat's daughter stuff them in his pants," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. But Dominion really did have "a heck of a time serving him with papers. You know, in order to sue someone you have to touch them with the document to get the lawsuit going. But every time the process server got close, Rudy would transform into a bat and fly away. No, but really, at one point the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy's doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground." "Rudy Giuliani isn't on the list at CPAC," this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference, but Donald Trump is making his first public post-presidency appearance there Sunday, Kimmel said. "How much McNugget rage weight do you think he's put on?" "With all the crises facing our nation, conservatives are focusing on the most pressing issue of all: Fascists being kicked off of Twitter," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. CPAC's theme this year "is 'American Uncanceled.' I didn't know America was canceled! Although I'm not surprised — the last season was pretty unbelievable. A pandemic and Nazis? Okay, pick one. We've jumped the shark," he said. "Still, better than last year's CPAC theme: 'Giving the Flag the Clap.'" "In the last 24 hours, all the biggest stories involve old men crying," Colbert said. "It's like being at Denny's the day they discontinue the $6.99 Super Slam." Who cried? President Biden, Attorney General-designate Merrick Garland, and a NASA Mars lander manager. Giuliani's tears went unremarked. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpBiden is leaving Amazon workers out in the coldInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy 'seriously considering' bid to unseat Rubio

    “I know what it takes to defeat a powerful incumbent because I’ve done it," she says.