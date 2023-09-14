White House honors Int'l Medal of Arts award winners for promoting cultural diplomacy

First lady Jill Biden applauds as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. State Department Richard Verma awards Suling Wang a medal during the 2023 International Medal of Arts ceremony Wednesday in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. The award, selected by the U.S. State Department as part of the Art in Embassies program, honors those who have aided in promoting cultural diplomacy efforts worldwide. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden presented this year's 60th International Medal of Arts awards at a White House ceremony Wednesday night to five artists who have promoted cultural diplomacy around the world.

"For 60 years, the State Department has recognized the diplomatic power of art, distributing works to American embassies and deploying over 200 U.S. artists as culture envoys to local communities," the first lady told the audience.

The five recipients of this year's International Medal of Arts awards -- presented by the State Department's Art in Embassies program -- are Tony Abeyta, a Diné contemporary artist from a family of Navajo artists; Sheila Hicks, who has painted in Chile and documented archeological sites throughout South America; Robert Pruitt, who paints life-sized portraits of Black figures referencing hip hop and African artistic forms; Suling Wang, who is known for her large-scale, abstract paintings; and Hank Willis Thomas, a conceptual artist who focuses on perspective, identity, commodity, media and popular culture.

Tonite we recognize 5 exceptional artists for their contributions to diplomacy thru visual art: Tony Abeyta, Sheila Hicks, @TheRobertPruitt, Suling Wang & @hankwthomas. Congratulations - we celebrate your creative brilliance! #AIE60years #democracyis https://t.co/hTXwSX0QeV pic.twitter.com/QHWWsyuiKR— Art in Embassies (@ArtinEmbassies) September 13, 2023

"In embassies and ambassadors' residences in countries across the globe, the art of our five incredible medalists hangs on the walls. And as guests enter, their works are not only a declaration of who we are, they're an invitation to a conversation and an opening for connection," the first lady said.

First Lady Jill Biden applauds as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. State Department Richard Verma awards Hank Willis Thomas a medal Wednesday during the 2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. The award, selected by the U.S. State Department as part of the Art in Embassies program, honors those who have aided in promoting cultural diplomacy efforts worldwide. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

In addition to creating art, exhibited in embassies around the world, the artists have spent their time speaking at workshops and exhibitions.

"Each of our recipients today -- each of you -- has done our world a service," Biden added. "In other cities and other countries, you've woven more threads into that same tapestry of connection and fellowship. Because diplomacy isn't only about the government-to-government relationship; it's people to people, heart to heart."

First Lady Jill Biden looks on as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. State Department Richard Verma awards Robert Pruitt a medal Wednesday during the 2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Each artist was presented with a medal at the ceremony, as their works were displayed on a screen along with the embassies worldwide where their art can be enjoyed.

"Art is about connection. Art is the evidence and expression of our humanity. And even when it's easy to get caught up in differences, art can unite us," Biden said.

First Lady Jill Biden applauds as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. State Department Richard Verma awards Tony Abeyta a medal during the 2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. The award, selected by the U.S. State Department as part of the Art in Embassies program, honors those who have aided in promoting cultural diplomacy efforts worldwide. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"Connection is what diplomacy is all about."