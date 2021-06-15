White House to host ‘independence from virus’ party on July 4

President Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning this year by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of coronavirus pandemic disruption.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Japan lawmakers vote down no-confidence motion against cabinet

    Japan's lower house of parliament voted down on Tuesday a no-confidence motion brought against the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by opposition parties angered over its refusal to extend the current parliamentary session. The parties had sought a three-month extension of the session beyond its scheduled end on Wednesday, to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as Japan rushes to ramp up vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening on July 23. "They are refusing our calls to extend parliament in the face of one of the worst crises for decades," Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told the lower house before the vote.

  • Pandemic drags Emirates to first loss in 33 years

    Its first annual loss in over three decades, totalling $5.5 billion.The cost of the global health crisis to Emirates was apparent in its results on Tuesday (June 15).Dubai's government pledged to continue supporting the airline.But Emirates said the recovery would be patchy, and that no one could predict when the crisis would end.Dubai's government had injected an extra $1.1 billion into the airline since disclosing a $2 billion lifeline last year.With no domestic market to cushion against border restrictions and closures, Emirates' entire operation is dependent on international travel.Revenue plunged 66% to $8.4 billion for the year.And passenger traffic fell over 88% to 6.6 million.It is expected to take years for airlines to recover from the crisis.With long international flights expected to take the longest to rebound.Emirates' group workforce shrank over 30% for the year.But the state-owned firm is far from the only national carrier to get government help.Germany's Lufthansa was forced to take $11 billion in aid in 2020.On Monday (June 14) it laid out plans to return to profit as a leaner, more thinly-staffed airline with fewer planes.

  • U.S. exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 deaths

    The U.S. passed 600,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, a painful reminder that illness and grief still persist, as the country begins to return to a level of normalcy. JOE BIDEN: "My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one.” U.S. President Joe Biden, in Brussels for a NATO meeting, reflected on the somber milestone. JOE BIDEN: “I know that black hole that seems to consume you that fills up your chest when you lose someone close to you that you adored. That's why I continue to say to America, if you've not been vaccinated, get vaccinated." The rate of severe illness and death has dropped dramatically in the U.S. as more Americans have become vaccinated.But for many, life won’t be normal after losing loved ones to the disease. JONI ZAVITSANOS: “This is Lupita, look how beautiful she is...”Houston-based artist Joni Zavitsanos created a mural with about 575 images of locals who died from the coronavirus. JONI ZAVITSANOS: "Everyday we're watching the news, and hearing about people dying and all these weird statistics. And as I'm working in the studio, I begin thinking, like, 'Who are these people? Who are they talking about?' This seems so cold and impersonal... I know we can't bring them back. But that they live among us and that they are with us, I want people to believe and to feel (that)..."The images are printed onto eight-by-eight inch pieces of wood and Zavitsanos paints a halo using gold leaf around each person, an homage to the Byzantine art of the Greek Orthodox church that she attends.Vinceanne Mandola still grieves for her father Vincent who died of the virus at the age of 77. VINCEANNE MANDOLA: "It's just very sad... to know that I'm coming on a year, but I do feel that he made such a strong impact on all of our lives, that he's still with us."The U.S. seven-day COVID-19 death average has fallen by almost 90% from its peak in January. According to the CDC, the country has so far vaccinated 166 million adults with at least one dose, although the rate of shots administered has dropped significantly from its peak in mid-April.

  • Oil stocks rally as Brent crude surges to two-year high

    Brent crude, the industry benchmark, jumped 1% on Monday, touching $73.52 (£52.14) per barrel. US crude also climbed 1% higher to $71.50, its highest level since October 2018.

  • You're Kidding Me? Farmer Amazed as Goat Uses Drawer to Help Trash Room

    A goat at a farm in Oberlin, Ohio, experienced a eureka moment when it happened upon a way to reach objects on top of nearby furniture.The moment was captured by farmer Tammy Tunison on a camera set up inside her home, where her pet goat Junior is allowed to roam.In a Facebook post featuring the footage, Tunison wrote that Junior had “just taught himself” that if he opens a drawer on a dresser “he can use it as a step to reach things he wants on the top.”Tunison can be seen interrupting the goat after it’s made a mess, dragging objects down from above the dresser, before Junior attempts to go for the drawer again.Tunison regularly films humorous videos of her goats and other pets, posting them to her Hobby Farm Facebook account. Credit: Tammy Tunison via Storyful

  • Quoting Irish poet, Biden ends EU trade war in renewal of transatlantic ties

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden ended one front in a Trump-era trade war when he met European Union leaders on Tuesday by agreeing a truce in a transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies that had dragged on for 17 years. The EU also lifted its tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminium for six months in the hope that the United States will do the same for Europe. Quoting Irish poet W. B. Yeats at the start of his first EU-U.S. summit as president, Biden also said the world was shifting and that Western democracies needed to come together.

  • Lightning Flashes Over Edmonton as Storms Hit Alberta

    Thunderstorms were forecast for parts of Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, June 15, following a rainy day on Monday.Environment Canada said thunderstorms rolled through the region on Monday, adding that more storms and “heavy” rain was forecast for Tuesday.Twitter user @_RealJeff45 posted this footage on Monday evening and said it shows lightning illuminating Edmonton. Credit: @_RealJeff45 via Storyful

  • Lightning Strobes in Baltimore Sky Amid Severe Storm and Flash Flood Warnings

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued several severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Maryland as a storm moved through the state on the evening of June 14.The NWS said the storm brought winds of up to 70 mph and ping-pong-ball-size hail, and that some areas were at risk of flash-flooding.Video shared by Auni Gelles shows several lightning flashes in the sky above Baltimore. Credit: Auni Gelles via Storyful

  • Christian Eriksen's Fall Was a Moment of Horror, But Other People Were There to Save Him

    Denmark's midfield genius collapsed on the field in the 43rd minute of a Euro 2020 match against Finland.

  • Meryl Streep Quit Method Acting After ‘Prada’ Because Miranda Priestly Made Her ‘So Depressed’

    "It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer," Streep said of filming "Prada" while in character the entire time.

  • TIMELINE-Highlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

    The United States and the European Union on Wednesday announced a truce in their epic 17-year-old transatlantic battle over aircraft subsidies, hitting the pause button on the world's largest corporate trade dispute. U.S. and European officials said the breakthrough in the long-running conflict over government aid provided to U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and Europe's Airbus would pave the way for more cooperation in countering China, which is rapidly developing its own commercial aircraft industry. The World Trade Organization had found the world's two largest planemakers received billions of dollars of subsidies in a pair of cases dating back to 2004, and ultimately allowed both sides to impose billions of dollars in punitive tariffs.

  • President Biden prepares for meeting with Putin

    The two leaders will discuss election meddling, recent cyberattacks and a potential prisoner swap. ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi and Karen Travers report.

  • Which Steelers receiver should fantasy managers look to?

    When looking at the Pittsburgh offense, Matt Harmon looks to targets as the deciding factor for this fantasy burning question.&nbsp;

  • Kayleigh McEnany Says She ‘Never Lied’ as White House Press Secretary

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed over the weekend she “never lied” in that role. “As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied,” McEnany said Sunday during a speech at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit. “I sourced my information.” McEnany served as press secretary for less than a year at the close of former president Donald Trump’s single term in office,

  • The refugees in Paris with a flair for fashion

    French fashion students are collaborating with asylum seekerson a fashion project called The Reprise Location: Paris, FranceThe project gives participants the skills to transform second-hand clothes into edgy menswear(SOUNDBITE) (English) SUSTAINABILITY-IN-FASHION STUDENT AT INSTITUT FRANCAIS DE LA MODE, KYLE EMUNSON, 25 YEARS OLD, SAYING:"So a huge objective is being able to, not only teach the refugees skills, so that they can possibly one day be integrated into the French workforce through the skills that they learned here, but also really giving them social empowerment, really giving them the opportunity to be able to learn from this project and get an income."The workshop is based inside a holding centerthat houses 200 asylum seekers in a southern Paris suburb(SOUNDBITE) (French) AFGHAN REFUGEE FROM GHAZNI, ALI HOSSAINI, 33 YEARS OLD, SAYING:"When I'm done with my painting training, I want to start painting and decorating, in Paris or maybe in another city. And I'd like to start my own company. Maybe, right?"

  • Outsider Khan must steer war crimes court through choppy waters

    British barrister Karim Khan, an outsider who cut his teeth as a top international defence lawyer, steps into a political minefield this week when he begins a nine-year term as the top prosecutor at the international war crimes court. Khan, 51, who starts on Wednesday, inherits probes opened in hotspots like the Palestinian territories, Afghanistan, Myanmar and the Philippines by outgoing prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. "He's inheriting far too many situations for the office of the prosecutor, there is no way they can investigate them all," Kevin Heller, professor of international law at the university of Copenhagen, told Reuters.

  • Swipe to re-focus: glasses go digital

    Change your lens focus in a swipe with 'digital glasses'"This is actually the first adaptive focus sunglasses. Sunglasses that can adapt to both reading and scenic modes. Basically, you can wear them like I do now and simply by swiping you can change the focus of the glasses from far distance to reading, just by swiping." - Yariv Haddad, CEO and co-founder at Deep Optics The 32°N sunglasses are made by Israeli start-up Deep OpticsLiquid crystal lenses help users change prescription in real-time"What we're doing is we're splitting this liquid crystal layer inside the lens into millions of tiny pixels and we're controlling the refractive index of each individual pixel so that when we apply certain profile of voltage we're basically creating a different lens."Users can also use an app to adjust the glassesCourtesy: Deep Optics 32°N are now on sale at $229 a pair

  • Joe Biden to put on show of Western strength ahead of Vladimir Putin meeting

    Joe Biden will use summit talks in Brussels to put on a show of Western strength ahead of his showdown with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Mr Biden will meet Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, and Charles Michel, the European Council president, for the first EU-US summit since 2014. He has warned the Russian leader that he will set out red lines in the discussions in Geneva and make clear the West would retaliate if Russia continued its harmful activities. The US president wi

  • Big helicopters to fight Southern California fires

    Southern California fire agencies are getting two large-scale helicopters that can each carry up to 3,000 gallons of water or retardant to battle wildfires. The helicopters will operate in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange Counties. (June 15)

  • Ohio State football’s all-time record against the Pac-12

    What's Ohio State's record against every current Pac-12 football school? You might be surprised. Here's how it all shakes out.