White House to host July 4 'independence from virus' bash

FILE - In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it's encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cue the fireworks.

President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning this year by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of coronavirus pandemic disruption.

Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from the virus on Tuesday, the White House is expressing growing certainty that July Fourth will serve as a breakthrough moment in the nation’s recovery. That's even though the U.S. is not expected to quite reach its goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by the holiday.

As COVID-19 case rates and deaths drop to levels not seen since the first days of the outbreak, travel picks up and schools and businesses reopen, Biden is proclaiming “a summer of freedom” to celebrate Americans resuming their pre-pandemic lives.

The holiday will see the largest event yet of Biden’s presidency: He plans to host first responders, essential workers and military servicemembers and their families on the South Lawn for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall. Well more than 1,000 guests are expected, officials said, with final arrangements still to be sorted out.

The plan shows the dramatic shift in thinking since Biden just three months ago cautiously held out hope that people might be able to hold small cookouts by the Fourth, an idea that seems quaint now given the swift pace of reopening.

“By July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbeque and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden had said as he marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic on March 11. “That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.”

For most Americans, that reopening target was hit last month, by Memorial Day weekend, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people and the accompanying relaxation in state and local virus restrictions.

Now, officials say July Fourth will serve as an unofficial kickoff to a new phase in the U.S. pandemic response. The federal government is looking to turn the page on the domestic public health crisis and focus on an economic and civic revival at home and marshaling support for vaccinations around the globe.

Across the country, the White House is hoping to see the similar Independence Day activities, after last year saw the mass cancellation of July Fourth festivities, according to two White House officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline the administration’s thinking.

“We welcome you to join us by hosting your own events to honor our freedom, salute those who have been serving on the frontlines, and celebrate our progress in fighting this pandemic,” the White House wrote in an email to state and local officials Tuesday. It asked them to share their plans to be highlighted later by the administration.

In Washington, the National Mall will host the traditional fireworks ceremony, the White house said.

“America is headed into a summer dramatically different from last year,” the administration wrote to officials. “A summer of freedom. A summer of joy. A summer of reunions and celebrations.”

The upbeat announcement contrasts with the drearier reality in Europe, where Biden is on an eight-day, three-country tour — not to mention much of the rest of the world where vaccines remain scarce.

Instead of having a mission accomplished moment, in Britain, one of the few countries that has a vaccination rate similar to the U.S., the government announced Monday it plans to further delay reopening for at least another month to try to get more people vaccinated. But cases there, unlike the U.S., are rising, and not all adults have been offered a vaccine yet, nor have children.

While in Europe, Biden and Group of Seven allies announced plans to provide 1 billion shots for poorer nations, half of them from the U.S., but aid groups said a far greater commitment is needed to defeat the virus around the globe.

Still, the U.S. vaccination campaign is far from over as rates slip. Fewer than 370,000 Americans are now getting their first dose on average each day, down from a high of nearly 2 million per day two months ago.

White House officials acknowledged that there are still deep geographic disparities in vaccination and that the administration will continue to remind Americans that if they are not vaccinated they remain at risk of serious illness and death from the virus.

All American adults have been eligible for shots for two months, and the administration has mounted an aggressive “month of action” to try to drive up demand for doses, though that has done little to change the trend lines: Fewer Americans are interested in getting vaccinated.

Officials say the effects of the July 4 vaccination goal of 70% of Americans on driving down COVID-19 cases are already being felt even if the benchmark won't be attained. Some 166.5 million adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. To reach his goal, Biden would need to vaccinate about 14 million more in less than three weeks.

“Regardless of where we are on July Fourth, we’re not shutting down shop,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week. “On July 5th, we’re going to continue to press to vaccinate more people across the country.”

The Democratic president intends to use his remarks on July Fourth to highlight the administration's “wartime response,” with a vaccination campaign that helped bring cases and deaths down by about 90% from where they were before he took office on Jan. 20.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden stresses at G7 that economic recovery can’t happen until Covid pandemic ends

    Biden pushes ‘climate-friendly’ global recovery, while warning more action need on Covid-19

  • Justice Department secretly subpoenaed information from McGahn’s Apple account, source says

    Apple informed former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn and his wife that the Justice Department had subpoenaed information about accounts belonging to them in 2018, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday, days after two House lawmakers disclosed they, too, had their information secretly subpoenaed.

  • Under pressure, G7 leaders vow to deliver at least 1 billion extra COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next year

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the G7 leaders' plan this week, saying "we need more than that."

  • Pelosi Says Trump DOJ’s Secret Data Seizures Go ‘Beyond Richard Nixon’

    The House speaker insisted that former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William Barr testify before Congress about the subpoenas and gag orders.

  • Biden Says NATO is a 'Sacred Obligation'

    Jun.14 -- Global Situation Room President Brett Bruen reviews the key topics of discussion for world leaders at the NATO meeting in Brussels. He spoke to Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • House Judiciary to launch inquiry of Justice Department's secret surveillance of Democrats and media

    The House Judiciary Committee will launch an investigation into Trump-era secret subpoenas issued by the Justice Department that surveilled journalists, lawmakers, and their staff.

  • US, Russia envoys discuss Iran nuclear deal ahead of summit

    Delegations from Russia and the United States involved in nuclear negotiations with Iran held talks in Vienna on Monday, two days ahead of a summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The United States is not directly involved in the Vienna negotiations but has regular contacts with participating diplomats.

  • Biden and G-7 leaders to commit to donating 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines

    Leaders of the wealthiest democratic nations and guest countries are committing to give more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries.

  • G7 leaders pledge to share 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in next year

    The Group of Seven nations will provide more than a billion coronavirus vaccine doses to aid global vaccination efforts over the next year, the leaders announced on the final day of the summit. Why it matters: The G7 nations have been criticized for not sharing their vaccines, particularly with countries that have struggled to contain new waves of the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAccording to the Associated Press, nearl

  • Pfizer ready to make COVID vaccines for new variants, CEO says

    Bourla believes Pfizer is ready to leap into action with new vaccines to protect against the possible variants within 100 days.

  • Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data

    The Justice Department will tighten its rules around obtaining records from members of Congress, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, amid revelations the department under former President Donald Trump had secretly seized records from Democrats and members of the media. “Consistent with our commitment to the rule of law,” Garland said Monday in a statement, “we must ensure that full weight is accorded to separation-of-powers concerns moving forward.” Garland’s statement came as a Justice Department official said the top national security official, John Demers, planned to leave by the end of next week.

  • House panel to investigate Trump-era DOJ seizures of data from lawmakers, journalists

    The House Judiciary Committee will launch a formal probe into the Trump-era Justice Department's seizure of data from devices belonging to members of Congress, their aides, journalists and then-White House counsel, panel chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced Monday.Why it matters: Though it's so far unclear if the cases are related, they raise "serious constitutional and separation of power concerns," Nadler said in a statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Biden plans to push NATO allies to take a tougher line with China, but their militaries aren't equipped for the challenge

    A new report said that European militaries have undergone decades of decline and are ill-equipped for the security challenges Biden sees as key.

  • Syria's last aid crossing in balance as Biden to meet Putin

    President Joe Biden will seek to stave off another surge of civilian suffering in the devastating war in Syria when he meets President Vladimir Putin this week, appealing to Putin to drop a threat to close the last aid crossing into that country. Russian forces have helped Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime survive the more than 10-year conflict and Putin hopes to be a broker for Assad in any international reconstruction effort for that country. Russia holds the key veto on July 10 when the U.N. Security Council decides whether to extend authorization for the aid crossing from Turkey.

  • Vaccines up to 94pc effective against delta variant

    Vaccines are more effective at preventing hospitalisation against the Indian/delta variant than they were against previous types, once people are double-jabbed, new data shows. Real world data shows the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 94 per cent effective against hospital admission from the variant after one dose, rising to 96 per cent after two jabs. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was found to be 71 per cent effective against hospital admission after one dose, rising to 92 per cent after two jabs.

  • Israel braces for unrest ahead of right-wing Jerusalem march

    Israelis prepared for possible unrest ahead of a planned march by Jewish ultranationalists through east Jerusalem on Tuesday that could ignite Palestinian protests and clashes with police just weeks after an an 11-day Gaza war. The march poses an early test for Israel's fragile new government, which was sworn in on Sunday and includes parties from across the political spectrum, including a small Arab party. Cancelling the march would have opened Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other right-wing members of the coalition to intense criticism from those who would view it as a capitulation to Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

  • Wuhan virologist Dr. Shi Zhengli denies COVID-19 lab leak theory in rare interview

    "My lab has never conducted or cooperated in conducting gain-of-function experiments that enhance the virulence of viruses," she told The New York Times.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for comparing Holocaust to COVID-19 rules

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized on Monday for remarks about the Holocaust and told reporters she visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

  • CNN reporter brands Trump administration seizing her emails ‘sheer abuse of power’

    Barbara Starr has called on the Biden administration to introduce new protections for journalists

  • Local reporter goes rogue in weather broadcast and says Fox Corp is muzzling her

    Hecker says she is sharing her secret recordings with far-right activist group Project Veritas