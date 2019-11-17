White House insiders, including a Mike Pence aide, are testifying that Trump's Ukraine interactions seemed 'inappropriate' and 'irregular'

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images





Witnesses are shedding light on President Donald Trump's order earlier this year to halt military aid to Ukraine.

Two transcripts that House impeachment investigators released Saturday show depositions from Jennifer Williams, a special adviser on Europe and Russia to Vice President Mike Pence, and Timothy Morrison, a National Security Council official.

Williams testified that Trump's efforts to persuade Ukraine to examine his political rivals were "unusual and inappropriate" and "shed some light on possible other motivations."

Mark Sandy, a longtime Office of Management and Budget official, also testified Saturday that the White House's decision to freeze aid was "highly irregular," The Washington Post reported.

Morrison said he learned from Gordon Sondland, the American ambassador to the European Union, that US aid to Ukraine would be conditioned on investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, and his son Hunter Biden.

Jennifer Williams, special adviser for Europe and Russia in the Office of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Capitol Hill for a closed-door hearing in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2019. More

REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

Mark Sandy, a longtime Office of Management and Budget official, also testified Saturday that the White House's decision to freeze aid was "highly irregular," The Washington Post's Karoun Demirjian, Rachael Bade, Colby Itkowitz, and Erica Werner reported.

Sandy was the first OMB employee to testify in the House impeachment inquiry, according to The Post, which also reported that OMB was unable to provide "an explanation for the delay."

Citing two people familiar with his testimony who spoke anonymously, The Post said Sandy was instructed to sign the first of "several apportionment letters in which budget officials formally instituted the freeze on funds."

Taken together, the witnesses' testimonies appeared to further Democrats' belief that Trump's move to freeze aid to Ukraine was politically motivated. Public hearings in the impeachment inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initiated in September began last week with diplomats' dramatic testimonies.

This week, hearings from witnesses including Williams and Morrison, along with Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert for the National Security Council, and Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine, are scheduled.

